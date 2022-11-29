Effective: 2022-12-02 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Leadville Vicinity, Lake County Below 11000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Chaffee County above 9000Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph. * WHERE...Western Mosquito Range Above 11000 Feet, Lake County Below 11000 Feet, Eastern Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet, Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Feet, and East Chaffee County Above 9000 Feet. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO