ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Torture allegations mount in aftermath of Kherson occupation

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dimWX_0jQnFGcc00
World News

Ukrainian authorities are investigating sites where torture allegedly took place in the city of Kherson.

More than two weeks after the Russians retreated, investigators say five torture rooms have been found in the southern city and at least four more in the wider Kherson region.

Ukrainians allege that they were confined, beaten, given electric shocks, interrogated and threatened with death.

Human rights experts warn that the allegations made so far are only the beginning.

The Ukrainian national police say more than 460 war crimes have been committed by Russian soldiers in recently occupied areas of Kherson.

When a dozen Russian soldiers stormed into Dmytro Bilyi’s house in August, the 24-year-old police officer said they gave him a chilling choice: hand in his pistol or his mother and brother would disappear.

He turned his gun over to the soldiers, who carried machine guns and had their faces concealed.

But they nevertheless dragged him from his home in the southern village of Chornobaivka to a prison in the nearby regional capital of Kherson, where he said he was locked in a cell and tortured for days, his genitals and ears shocked with electricity.

“It was like hell all over my body,” he recalled. “It burns so bad it’s like the blood is boiling … I just wanted it to stop.”

More than two weeks after Russians retreated from the city, accounts such as his are helping to uncover sites where torture allegedly took place in Kherson, which Kremlin forces occupied for eight months.

Oleksandra Matviichuk, head of the Centre for Civil Liberties, a local rights group, said: “For months we’ve received information about torture and other kind of persecution of civilians. I am afraid that horrible findings in Kherson still lie ahead.”

The Associated Press spoke with five people who allege they were tortured or arbitrarily detained by Russians in Kherson or knew of others who disappeared and endured abuse.

Sometimes, they said, the Russians rounded up whoever they saw – priests, soldiers, teachers or doctors – for no specific reason. In other cases, Russians were allegedly tipped off by sympathisers who provided names of people believed to be helping the Ukrainian military.

Once detained, the people said they were locked in crowded cells, fed meagre portions of watery soup and bread, and made to learn the Russian anthem while listening to screams from prisoners being tortured across the corridor.

Detainees were allegedly forced to give information about relatives or acquaintances with ties to the Ukrainian army, including names and locations disclosed in handwritten notes.

As a police officer with a father in the military, Mr Bilyi remained under the radar for several months of Russia’s occupation, until he said someone probably tipped them off. He spent four days in a cell with others, being pulled out for questioning and electric shocks.

Investigators accused him of having a Kalashnikov rifle – not just a pistol – and pressured him to reveal his father’s whereabouts. They then shocked him for half an hour a day for two days before releasing him, he said.

Ukrainian national police allege that more than 460 war crimes have been committed by Russian soldiers in recently occupied areas of Kherson.

The torture in the city occurred in two police stations, one police-run detention centre, a prison and a private medical facility, where rubber batons, baseball bats and a machine used for applying electrical shocks were found, said Andrii Kovanyi, a press officer for the police in Kherson.

When Igor was detained in September from the call centre where he worked, he was taken into a room, ordered to remove his shirt and to place his palms on the metal door to increase the flow of electricity and the pain of being shocked with a stun gun, he said.

The Russian soldier said: “Are you ready? Now you’re going to scream like a bitch … You will not get out of here, and we will kill you,” said Igor, who gave only his first name to protect his identity.

The 22-year-old, accused of providing Ukrainians with Russian military positions, said he was shocked by the gun along his back for two-and-a-half hours and then forced to stay awake in a chair all night.

Pictures on his phone, seen by the AP, show clusters of red circular marks lining the length of his back. He was freed after two days but not before writing a letter providing details about a relative of his uncle about whom the Russians wanted information.

Documenting the crimes in Kherson will be challenging because no other city this large has been occupied by Russia for so long, said Brian Castner, senior crisis adviser at Amnesty International.

“Evidence must be collected and preserved to maintain that chain of custody, so that when there is international justice, the evidence is lock-tight and perpetrators can be held to account,” he said.

Police in Kherson are investigating and collecting evidence. But more and more people are arriving daily, and the justice system is overwhelmed, local rights experts said.

In March, Dmytro Plotnikov’s friend was seized by Russians when he went to Kherson’s central square to run errands shortly after the occupation began.

Mr Plotknikov knows of three other people who were captured and released by Russians, one of whom still had visible bruises on his body more than a month after being freed, he said.

But since the Russians left Kherson, what concerns him most are the Ukrainians who collaborated with them and remained.

In May, Mr Plotnikov’s neighbour posted a photo of his sister and her address on a Russian chat group, he said.

His sister is outspokenly pro-Ukrainian, and the neighbour accused her of spreading hate about Russian people, he said. Had the Russians seen it, they might have come to her house and arrested the family, he added.

Ukrainian police have spoken to the woman, but she remains in the community, Mr Plotnikov said.

“They should be punished,” he said. “I am ashamed that such people are around … why in the 21st century (can) you can be tortured for your pro-Ukrainian position, for your love of the Ukrainian language and culture? I do not understand it.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Russia protests at Pope’s comments as Vatican seeks to mediate

Russia has lodged a formal protest with the Vatican over Pope Francis’s latest condemnation of atrocities in Ukraine, in which the pontiff blamed most of the cruelty on Chechens and other minorities in an apparent effort to spare ethnic Russian troops from criticism. The Kremlin’s ambassador to the Holy...
newschain

Palace accused of institutional racism over remarks made to black charity boss

Buckingham Palace is facing accusations of “institutional racism” after the late Queen’s lady in waiting challenged a prominent black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse on where she “really came from”. Lady Susan Hussey, the Prince of Wales’s godmother, resigned from the household and apologised...
Essence

Britney Griner Expected To Face 'Slave-Like' Conditions In Russian Prison

The WNBA star has reportedly been sent to a penal colony known as IK-2, where conditions are said to be notoriously racist, homophobic, and lack medical care. Brittney Griner will reportedly face inhumane conditions at the Russian penal colony where she was recently transferred. According to The Nation, the WNBA...
AFP

Ex-US Marine a 'high risk' inmate in Australia prison

A former US military pilot has been placed under "extreme" restrictions inside an Australian prison while fighting a secretive extradition battle with the Department of Justice in Washington, his lawyer said following a court hearing Monday. Lawyer Trent Glover, appearing for the US government, said the Department of Justice would file an extradition request before December 20.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Prisoners could be held in police cells in bid to cut jail overcrowding

Prisoners could be held in police cells in a bid to reduce “acute and sudden” overcrowding in jails.Justice minister Damian Hinds told MPs that the Government has asked to use 400 police cells to hold inmates after a sudden increase in the prison population over the last few months.With court hearings resuming, we are seeing a surge in offenders coming through the criminal justice systemJustice minister Damian HindsIn a statement in the Commons on Wednesday, he said: “In recent months we have experienced an acute and sudden increase in the prison population, in part due to the aftermath of the...
newschain

More calls for South African president to quit over theft probe

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing calls to step down after a parliamentary panel’s investigation found he may have breached anti-corruption laws in connection with the alleged theft of a large amount of money from his farm. The calls follow allegations by the country’s former head of intelligence,...
newschain

Investigators estimate around 20 deaths are linked to blunder in Covid-19 lab

A blunder at a lab which saw thousands of positive Covid-19 cases reported as negative could have led to the deaths of at least 20 people, according to new estimates. The error at the Wolverhampton lab meant that around 39,000 PCR tests were reported as negative when they should have been positive between September 2 and October 12 2021 – mostly in the south-west of England.
The Independent

Alleged trafficker offered drowned migrants’ families hush money, court hears

An alleged “right-hand man” in a people-trafficking gang offered the families of migrants who drowned trying to cross the English Channel in a dinghy money to stay silent, a court has heard.Harem Ahmed Abwbaker was alleged to be one of two main figures in an organised criminal gang thought to be connected to the crossing which resulted in the deaths of more than 20 people last winter.The National Crime Agency (NCA), which has said he will face charges of the “French equivalent of manslaughter” and facilitating illegal immigration, gave the figure for the number of dead as 27 but the...
DCist

Ex-Corrections Officer Charged With Assaulting A Detained Individual

The former officer allegedy pushed a detained individual’s head into a metal doorframe. A former D.C. corrections officer has been charged with a federal civil rights violation for assaulting a handcuffed and detained individual, U.S. attorney for D.C. Matthew Graves announced Wednesday. A grand jury indicted the officer, Marcus...
WASHINGTON, DC
newschain

Jury retires in trial of builder accused of murdering two escorts

A jury has retired to decide the verdict in a double murder trial. The trial of Mark Brown, who is accused of murdering two escorts six months apart in 2021, came to a close on Tuesday at Hove Crown Court, East Sussex. The jury of 10 men and two women...
newschain

Mother tells of ‘heart-breaking’ disappearance of daughter missing from yacht

The mother of a 41-year-old woman who went missing from a yacht in the US Virgin Islands has said her “heart is breaking” over her daughter’s disappearance. Sarm Heslop, from Southampton, Hampshire, went missing from the Siren Song, a catamaran owned and operated by her American boyfriend, Ryan Bane, while off the coast of St John in the early hours of March 8 2021.
newschain

Ministers ‘considering plans to allow migrants to be held for up to 96 hours’

Ministers are reportedly considering changing the law to allow Channel migrants to be held at the Manston processing centre for up to 96 hours. According to The Daily Telegraph, the change would allow migrants to be held for three or four days – up from the current statutory limit of 24 hours – to give officials more flexibility in the event of another surge in Channel arrivals.
newschain

Blackford stands down as SNP Westminster chief to allow for ‘fresh leadership’

Ian Blackford has announced he will step down as the leader of the SNP at Westminster in a bid to welcome “fresh leadership” to the top of the party. Mr Blackford, who took the role five years ago, will not seek re-election at the party’s AGM next week, he said in a statement on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy