Orange County, CA

Carolers coming to the MainPlace Mall from Dec. 2 to 24

This holiday season, MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, will have strolling carolers to entertain shoppers on select dates:. December 2nd, 4th, 11th and 18th (2 p.m. – 4 p.m.); December 10th (4 p.m. – 6 p.m.) and December 17th, 23rd and 24th (3 p.m. – 5 p.m.).
SANTA ANA, CA
Thousands Celebrate Corona del Mar High School 60-Year Anniversary

The long-awaited 60th Anniversary celebration of Corona del Mar High School, sponsored by the CDM Foundation, drew nearly 2,000 people to the campus on Saturday, October 22, during the day, and to the Newport Dunes that night for the “Rock the Endowment” music and food fest. Hundreds of...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
SHAHEEN HUSAIN JOINS GIRL SCOUTS OF OC

FUND DEVELOPMENT PROFESSIONAL SHAHEEN HUSAIN JOINS. GIRL SCOUTS OF ORANGE COUNTY AS CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER. Husain will rally Orange County to invest in Girl Scouts who will change the world. Girl Scouts of Orange County (GSOC) announced today the appointment of Shaheen Husain to its executive team as Chief Development...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) announces 2023 Royals: Erin Kominsky and Dave Locke

The Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) is proud to announce the 2023 Royal Gala honorees will be retired principal Erin Kominsky as Queen and parent leader Dave Locke as King! Last month, the LAEF Board of Directors officially selected Kominsky and Locke, who will be crowned at the LAEF Royal Gala on February 3 and will serve as the LAEF royal ambassadors for the year.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Deck the halls, but do it safely

If there is a prima donna of holiday decorations, it’s the Christmas tree. It is usually the center of attention and is very high maintenance. It can also be very hazardous. A reminder of this occurred when, overnight, a Christmas tree-caused fire last year destroyed a La Palma home. Fortunately, the homeowner and his dog — aided by a smoke alarm — escaped without injuries. But Christmas tree-caused home fires can be very serious, with a deadly 2015 fire in Maryland sadly illustrating that point.
LA PALMA, CA
Free Christmas Concert at Mile Square Park set for Dec. 10

Come Celebrate the Magic of Christmas on Saturday, December 10, for a free Christmas Concert at Mile Square Park. This family-friendly holiday concert will feature live performances by the All-American Boys Chorus and Bolsa Grande High School Choir as well as free hot cocoa, coffee, and other pastries for all guests.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
LA Unified Schools Appear Poised to Weaken Public Oversight, Again: This Time on a Crucial Public Health Issue

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — On Tuesday, November 15, 2022 a majority of the Los Angeles Unified School Board voted to begin a process some fear would dismantle an oversight Committee that has been in place for decades ensuring the globally celebrated environmental policy was implemented according to the district’s policy and California’s Healthy Schools Act. In its place the Board is recommending establishing an Ad Hoc Committee, says celebrated children’s environmental health non-profit California Safe Schools.
Councilmember Ward Reflects on Political Career Before Stepping Down from Office

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Enjoy hot chocolate with Santa on Saturday, December 10, 2022

Suburbia Estates is holding their annual Hot Chocolate with Santa on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 5 p.m., located at 11301 Kelly Lane, Los Alamitos. Photos with Santa will be available from 5-6 p.m. Please bring cookies to share and a chair. Neighborhood Kids Group Photo will take place at...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Charter School Appeals Application to Orange County Board of Education

ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Christmas benefit concert to feature Woven Image and Carillon Choir on December 3, 2022

A Christmas benefit concert will be held Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 7:00 P.M. Mount Calvary Lutheran Church of Cypress featuring the musical group Woven Image and Mount Calvary’s own Carillon Choir. There is no charge for the concert will feature traditional and contemporary Christmas carols as well as beloved audience sing-alongs. A free-will offering will be collected to benefit World Central Kitchen (www.wck.org), which provides front line meals in wake of humanitarian, climate, and community disasters throughout the world.
CYPRESS, CA
La Palma police blotter, November 17 to November 22, 2022

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. November 17, 2022. Disturbance...
LA PALMA, CA
A car crashed into an elementary school in Anaheim on Monday night

A car crashed into Clara Barton Elementary School, at the 1900 block of West Clearbrook Lane in Anaheim, at around 7:50 p.m. on Monday night according to the Anaheim Police Department. The responding police officers found that a single vehicle had rammed through a gate before crashing into lunch tables...
ANAHEIM, CA

