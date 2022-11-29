Read full article on original website
postsouth.com
All Is Bright brings Yuletide sprit to downtown Plaquemine on Saturday
Reshonda Dickerson knew the Plaquemine Main Street Program could only go one direction after last year’s Christmas celebration in downtown Plaquemine. She needed to build on its success. The Board President for the Plaquemine Main Street Program has led the charge to present a bigger celebration for this year’s...
pelicanpostonline.com
Donaldsonville Stroll on the Square, tree-lighting (December 10)
It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Come out and celebrate the launch of the Christmas Season at the 2022 Stroll on the Square. Enjoy shopping, food, music, Santa Claus, and the City of Donaldsonville Christmas Tree Lighting. The event will take place on December 10 from 6pm-10pm...
theadvocate.com
'An Acadiana Christmas Carol' will take the stage in Lafayette starting Friday
"An Acadiana Christmas Carol" will open Friday at Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. The opening night gala will feature live Christmas music with Teka and Friends, themed cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the curtain is at 7:30 p.m. Opening night gala tickets are $45.
theadvocate.com
Lights, parades and Christmas past: 3 things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge area
It's a Baton Rouge tradition: The mayor switches on North Boulevard's half a million holiday lights, along with the 25-foot Christmas tree. Ice skate for free, play in six tons of real snow, watch fireworks and more fun from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. downtownbatonrouge.org. Join the parades. West...
brproud.com
7,500 boxes of groceries to be given to Baker community Dec. 10
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Thousands of boxes of groceries given by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be given to the Baker community next Saturday. City leaders said groceries will be given to community members, food pantries, churches and home delivery through the EBR Council of Aging. Those...
postsouth.com
Plaquemine Garden Club revives Potters Field flower beds
The Plaquemine Garden Club, with the help of the City of Plaquemine and city officials, revived the flower beds around the community sign located on Potters Field at the corner of Marshall and W.W. Harleaux streets. They planted danella flax plants and yellow gold lantana. A city crew weeded the...
Chick-fil-A announces new McComb location
MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will begin serving the McComb community on Thursday, December 1. Chick-fil-A McComb will be located at 106 Edgewood Drive. It will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on opening day. On Friday, December 2, the restaurant will resume normal operating […]
Day trip: Denham Springs
There are a variety of fun things to do on the outskirts of Baton Rouge. One of the main highlights is the Denham Springs Antique Village, located on North Range Avenue between Railroad Avenue and Centerville Street, in Denham Springs, Louisiana. This cultural district is less than a 20-minute drive away.
brproud.com
City of Baker to give out, deliver groceries to those in need
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Baker will distribute meals to food pantries and families in need this holiday season. 7,500 boxes of groceries will be given out to community members, food pantries, and churches in the area. Those in need of groceries can drive up to the Advantage Charter School parking lot at 8 a.m. on Dec. 10 for the drive-thru service.
Dates/Times for Re-Airing of Louisiana-Based Movie 'My Southern Family Christmas'
It debuted on Thanksgiving night but many folks have been wondering when it will air again. Wonder no more.
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Nov. 30, 2022
Early voting for the Dec. 10 election is underway through Saturday, Dec. 3. Several Zachary offices are on the ballot, including city judge, mayor, chief of police and three council seats. Three constitutional amendments are on the ballot and depending on where residents are in the parish, other issues are on the ballot.
theadvocate.com
City council could OK funds for second study of where to build a performing arts center
The Lafayette City Council could help pay for the costs of a national consultant to determine the best location for a new performing arts center. Council chair Nanette Cook is expected to introduce a resolution during a Dec. 6 meeting to help fund a study by New York-based James Lima Planning & Development to aid in the site selection process for the eventual replacement for the Heymann Center.
brproud.com
Running list of traffic incidents Wednesday, November 30
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area streets are busy Wednesday (November 30) evening and a number of traffic incidents are causing congestion. A running list of these incidents can be found below. Please note that the most recent situations can be found at the top of the list.
Ascension Parish Sheriff’s office hosts senior sock hop
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Garney Gautreau senior sock hop will be hosted by Sheriff Bobby Webre and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s office on Friday, Dec. 9. The holiday event will have entertainment from Mike Broussard & Night Train, officials said. You can enjoy lunch at 11 a.m., followed...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
How to watch Hallmark Channel's 'My Southern Family Christmas'
Looking for showing times to watch (or rewatch) the "Hallmark Channel's My Southern Family Christmas?" Here is the upcoming schedule (all times central time):. Ascension Parish residents will recognize familiar settings as scenes were filmed at the Cajun Village and Coffee House at the corner of Hwy. 22 and Hwy. 70 in Sorrento from Sept. 21-23. A Baton Rouge neighborhood and Celtic Studios also were utilized.
New 2016 flood interactive map released by Amite River Basin Commission
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Amite River Basin Commission is asking for the public’s input about the 2016 flood to learn more about flooding in the Capital Region. Anytime there is severe weather many in the Capital Region think back to the 2016 flood. It’s what prompted Deitmar Rietschier, the executive director of the Amite River Basin Commission, to start examining how rain patterns led to such historic flooding.
brproud.com
Capital area closures due to severe weather
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Due to the threat of severe weather, a number of institutions and offices in the capital area and surrounding regions will be closed. No official closures have been announced at this time. Assumption Parish. No official closures have been announced at this time. East...
Denham Springs woman rescues puppies from culvert after spending hours on the road
ADA TAYLOR, La. (BRPROUD) – Multiple puppies are safe and warm thanks to the efforts of a woman named Tiffany Duke. The mother from Denham Springs drove five hours to corral a group of puppies that were holed up in a culvert. This all started when “a Bienville Parish sheriff’s deputy contacted the Humane Society […]
brweeklypress.com
The Main Street Pilot Club to host HERITAGE in Christmas Concert, December 10th, at Shady Grove B.C.
BAKER, La. —HERITAGE will present a Christmas Concert of Negro Spirituals on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 16443 Plank Road, Baker, LA 70714, at 4:00 pm. This event, hosted by The Main Street Pilot Club of Baker, will feature performances of spirituals by HERITAGE, and admission is free.
Weather threat prompts cancellation of after-school activities
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the threat of storms on Tuesday, Nov. 29, some administrators have decided to cancel after-school activities. Based on the latest weather forecasts and guidance from state and local agencies, Superintendent Sito Narcisse has announced that EBRPSS has canceled all after-school activities. All schools will have regular dismissal with buses maintaining regularly scheduled routes.
