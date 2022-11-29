BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Baker will distribute meals to food pantries and families in need this holiday season. 7,500 boxes of groceries will be given out to community members, food pantries, and churches in the area. Those in need of groceries can drive up to the Advantage Charter School parking lot at 8 a.m. on Dec. 10 for the drive-thru service.

