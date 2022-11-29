ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Feliciana Parish, LA

avoyellestoday.com

Calvin Greenhouse, Sr., Marksville native

Calvin L. Greenhouse, Jr., was born on August 6, 1946, in Marksville, Louisiana to the parents of Calvin Greenhouse, Sr., and Virge Greenhouse of Marksville, Louisiana. He departed this life on November 20, 2022 at McLaren Oakland Hospital. Calvin leaves to mourn his daughter Erika Greenhouse and Annette Greenhouse, one...
MARKSVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Nov. 30, 2022

Early voting for the Dec. 10 election is underway through Saturday, Dec. 3. Several Zachary offices are on the ballot, including city judge, mayor, chief of police and three council seats. Three constitutional amendments are on the ballot and depending on where residents are in the parish, other issues are on the ballot.
ZACHARY, LA
garymiddlecollege.org

GEO Baton Rouge Schools Among Best in Baton Rouge and State

Louisiana released school performance scores this morning to the public and yes, we are excited!. GEO Prep, which started in 2015 with 150 students on the Northeast side of Baton Rouge in one of the roughest areas of town (high poverty/high crime/low education attainment), received a letter grade of a “C” for performance and an “A” for progress. It also received “top gains” status by the state this year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

7,500 boxes of groceries to be given to Baker community Dec. 10

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Thousands of boxes of groceries given by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be given to the Baker community next Saturday. City leaders said groceries will be given to community members, food pantries, churches and home delivery through the EBR Council of Aging. Those...
BAKER, LA
theadvocate.com

Ammonia leak at CF Industries prompts school evacuation in Donaldsonville

An ammonia leak at the CF industries complex in Ascension Parish led Thursday morning to the evacuation of all students and staff at Donaldsonville Primary School. Out of an abundance of caution, school officials said, the students and staff have been moved to the Lowery Elementary/Middle campus a few miles way on La. 1 in Donaldsonville.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Karma and the Killjoys unleash 'Hellscape'; release show is next week

Almost two years after Karma and the Killjoys’ first recording session at Dockside Studio in Maurice, the Baton Rouge band has released its powerful album debut, "Hellscape." Three-time Grammy winner Tony Daigle produced and recorded the album's 13 original songs. Karma and the Killjoys’ self-described piano rock links such...
BATON ROUGE, LA
M Henderson

Day trip: Denham Springs

There are a variety of fun things to do on the outskirts of Baton Rouge. One of the main highlights is the Denham Springs Antique Village, located on North Range Avenue between Railroad Avenue and Centerville Street, in Denham Springs, Louisiana. This cultural district is less than a 20-minute drive away.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Sorrento to host Boucherie and Balloon Festival for first time in ten years

Sorrento will be the host of the Boucherie and Balloon Festival Dec. 2-4 after a ten-year hiatus. The festival serves as a fundraiser to benefit Louisiana Lions Camp and Louisiana Lions Eye Foundation, providing free recreational activities, optical services, and more for special-needs children. The event will be held on...
SORRENTO, LA
brproud.com

Town in Pointe Coupee Parish issues scam alert

LIVONIA, La. (BRPROUD) – The mayor and town council in the Town of Livonia along with a Louisiana-based telecommunications company are warning customers about a scam. According to Star Communications, “a customer was contacted by a scammer that said Star Communications had merged with Cox and needed to download files on his computer.”
LIVONIA, LA
brproud.com

Capital area closures due to severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Due to the threat of severe weather, a number of institutions and offices in the capital area and surrounding regions will be closed. No official closures have been announced at this time. Assumption Parish. No official closures have been announced at this time. East...
BATON ROUGE, LA

