PHOTOS: Fans, bands and spirit members support their teams during CIF football finals
Orange fans support the Panthers during Friday night’s CIF Division 6 championship game with San Jacinto. (Photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Fans showed up in big numbers for the CIF championship football games last weekend including: Orange vs. San Jacinto at Fred Kelly Stadium; Cypress vs. Downey at Western; Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco at the Rose Bowl and Northwood vs. Lakewood at Lakewood.
TVT, Portola, Cypress, Yorba Linda, Dana Hills, Villa Park and Laguna Hills capture victories
TARBUT V’ TORAH 59, RIO HONDO ACADEMY 39: Tarbut V’Torah’s boys basketball team, which trailed by one point at halftime, captured a nonleague win Tuesday. Freshman Ari Varon lead the Lions with 12 points. Isaac Joelson had 11 points, Yonah Light 10 points, Ryan Baron 10 points and Jake Goblentz-Brown eight points for TVT (2-2).
Eight OC boys basketball teams competing in tourney at Portola and Woodbridge
Portola Coach Brian Smith talks to his players during a timeout last season. (File photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Portola and Woodbridge high schools in Irvine will be the site of the 2nd annual Mariko Memorial Boys Classic beginning Monday, Nov. 28 and running through Saturday, Dec. 3. “Last...
PHOTOS: Cypress football team gave fans plenty to cheer about during 13-win season
Coach Rick Feldman and quarterback Aidan Houston were masterminds of a 13-1 season for Cypress football. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Centurions lost to Downey in CIF Division 4 championship game. Moments after a disappointing 40-7 loss to Downey in the CIF Division 4 championship game Friday...
‘We aren’t the biggest team, but we bring the fight,’ says Northwood’s offensive coordinator
Northwood quarterback Eugene Miyata with offensive coordinator Phil Roh (right) and assistant coach Mike Stewart after the Timberwolves won the CIF title Saturday. (Photo: Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Phil Roh pinpoints the reasons for the Timberwolves’ drive to a second straight CIF title. Northwood High School’s football team,...
Message from the CIF-SS Commissioner: One for the ages
After last weekend, except for Girls Individual Tennis Championships that will proceed this week, our CIF Southern Section Fall Sports Championships have concluded. We were able to conduct all our championships on schedule, with exciting competitions across the broad spectrum of Fall Sports, and I am very proud of what has been accomplished by our member schools and our staff over the last several weeks. Working together, as we always have, has resulted in our continuing effort to build on the momentum and successes we were able to experience during the 2021-2022 school year and I am very grateful to everyone involved who has made that happen so far in 2022-2023.
The Los Alamitos Youth Basketball League fast approaches
The Los Alamitos Co-ed Youth Basketball League, sponsored by both MemorialCare Miller Children’s and Women’s Hospital Long Beach and Jr. Clippers, is quickly approaching! As an enhancement to the league, a partnership with Jr. Clippers has been created. Divisions offered range from K-8th grade and registration can be completed online or in-person at the Los Alamitos Community Center (10911 Oak Street). Practices will take place at local school sites during the week and games will take place on Saturdays at the Oak Middle School Gym (10821 Oak Street). More information regarding practices sites and times can be found online at cityoflosalamitos.org/recreation.
Crean Lutheran girls basketball team captures third place in gold division at tournament
Crean Lutheran High School’s girls basketball team defeated St. Anthony 50-49 to capture third place in the gold division of the Redondo Union Battle of the Beach Saturday. Sophomore Jane Hewitt was named all-tournament, scoring 19 points in the final game, according to co-head coach Bianca Ziemann. She also had four rebounds and two steals. Hewitt had five points in the final minute to help Crean Lutheran seal the victory.
PHOTOS: UNLV, High Point Men’s Basketball Claim SoCal Challenge Titles at JSerra over Minnesota, Tennessee State
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) announces 2023 Royals: Erin Kominsky and Dave Locke
The Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) is proud to announce the 2023 Royal Gala honorees will be retired principal Erin Kominsky as Queen and parent leader Dave Locke as King! Last month, the LAEF Board of Directors officially selected Kominsky and Locke, who will be crowned at the LAEF Royal Gala on February 3 and will serve as the LAEF royal ambassadors for the year.
Thousands Celebrate Corona del Mar High School 60-Year Anniversary
The long-awaited 60th Anniversary celebration of Corona del Mar High School, sponsored by the CDM Foundation, drew nearly 2,000 people to the campus on Saturday, October 22, during the day, and to the Newport Dunes that night for the “Rock the Endowment” music and food fest. Hundreds of...
Local Teen Earns Eagle Scout Honor After Donating Hockey Equipment to Local Boys & Girls Club
SCORE Orange County workshop: What makes a great website by Stuart Atkins
Don’t miss SCORE Orange County’s live workshop, What Makes a Great Website By Stuart Atkins! This workshop will take place at 100 Civic Center Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92692 on Tuesday November 29th from 5:30 PM to 7:30PM with check-in at 5:00PM. The foundation of your digital marketing...
Charter School Appeals Application to Orange County Board of Education
A car crashed into an elementary school in Anaheim on Monday night
A car crashed into Clara Barton Elementary School, at the 1900 block of West Clearbrook Lane in Anaheim, at around 7:50 p.m. on Monday night according to the Anaheim Police Department. The responding police officers found that a single vehicle had rammed through a gate before crashing into lunch tables...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, December 1, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, December 1, 2022:. A chance of showers, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Showers, mainly between 10pm...
Enjoy hot chocolate with Santa on Saturday, December 10, 2022
Suburbia Estates is holding their annual Hot Chocolate with Santa on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 5 p.m., located at 11301 Kelly Lane, Los Alamitos. Photos with Santa will be available from 5-6 p.m. Please bring cookies to share and a chair. Neighborhood Kids Group Photo will take place at...
Orange Coast College Dean of Students selected for NASPA Regional Award
Orange Coast College Dean of Students Dr. Derek Vergara is the recipient of the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators Region VI Community College Professional Award for 2022. Dr. Vergara was recognized at a virtual awards ceremony on Nov. 14. “This [award] is presented to an individual who has demonstrated...
Santa, falling snow, carolers, food trucks and free carnival games for kids at Lakewood’s tree lighting ceremony on December 2, 2022
Lakewood residents are cordially invited to join in the city’s annual tree lighting ceremony and community gathering on Friday, Dec. 2 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. outside The Centre at 5000 Clark Ave., next to City Hall. The fun begins at 4:30 p.m. with free carnival games and food...
The SAPD is searching for two men who stole equipment from Santa Ana College
On October 16, 2022 at approximately 6:46AM, the wanted suspects entered Santa Ana College campus and attempted to steal the college’s maintenance cart. Both suspects proceeded to the college’s fire hydrants and stole the brass caps and fled, walking toward 15th Street. The suspects were seen wearing red...
