Orange County, CA

PHOTOS: Fans, bands and spirit members support their teams during CIF football finals

Orange fans support the Panthers during Friday night’s CIF Division 6 championship game with San Jacinto. (Photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Fans showed up in big numbers for the CIF championship football games last weekend including: Orange vs. San Jacinto at Fred Kelly Stadium; Cypress vs. Downey at Western; Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco at the Rose Bowl and Northwood vs. Lakewood at Lakewood.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Message from the CIF-SS Commissioner: One for the ages

After last weekend, except for Girls Individual Tennis Championships that will proceed this week, our CIF Southern Section Fall Sports Championships have concluded. We were able to conduct all our championships on schedule, with exciting competitions across the broad spectrum of Fall Sports, and I am very proud of what has been accomplished by our member schools and our staff over the last several weeks. Working together, as we always have, has resulted in our continuing effort to build on the momentum and successes we were able to experience during the 2021-2022 school year and I am very grateful to everyone involved who has made that happen so far in 2022-2023.
HEMET, CA
The Los Alamitos Youth Basketball League fast approaches

The Los Alamitos Co-ed Youth Basketball League, sponsored by both MemorialCare Miller Children’s and Women’s Hospital Long Beach and Jr. Clippers, is quickly approaching! As an enhancement to the league, a partnership with Jr. Clippers has been created. Divisions offered range from K-8th grade and registration can be completed online or in-person at the Los Alamitos Community Center (10911 Oak Street). Practices will take place at local school sites during the week and games will take place on Saturdays at the Oak Middle School Gym (10821 Oak Street). More information regarding practices sites and times can be found online at cityoflosalamitos.org/recreation.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Crean Lutheran girls basketball team captures third place in gold division at tournament

Crean Lutheran High School’s girls basketball team defeated St. Anthony 50-49 to capture third place in the gold division of the Redondo Union Battle of the Beach Saturday. Sophomore Jane Hewitt was named all-tournament, scoring 19 points in the final game, according to co-head coach Bianca Ziemann. She also had four rebounds and two steals. Hewitt had five points in the final minute to help Crean Lutheran seal the victory.
IRVINE, CA
PHOTOS: UNLV, High Point Men’s Basketball Claim SoCal Challenge Titles at JSerra over Minnesota, Tennessee State

NASHVILLE, TN
Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) announces 2023 Royals: Erin Kominsky and Dave Locke

The Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) is proud to announce the 2023 Royal Gala honorees will be retired principal Erin Kominsky as Queen and parent leader Dave Locke as King! Last month, the LAEF Board of Directors officially selected Kominsky and Locke, who will be crowned at the LAEF Royal Gala on February 3 and will serve as the LAEF royal ambassadors for the year.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Thousands Celebrate Corona del Mar High School 60-Year Anniversary

The long-awaited 60th Anniversary celebration of Corona del Mar High School, sponsored by the CDM Foundation, drew nearly 2,000 people to the campus on Saturday, October 22, during the day, and to the Newport Dunes that night for the “Rock the Endowment” music and food fest. Hundreds of...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Local Teen Earns Eagle Scout Honor After Donating Hockey Equipment to Local Boys & Girls Club

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Charter School Appeals Application to Orange County Board of Education

ORANGE COUNTY, CA
A car crashed into an elementary school in Anaheim on Monday night

A car crashed into Clara Barton Elementary School, at the 1900 block of West Clearbrook Lane in Anaheim, at around 7:50 p.m. on Monday night according to the Anaheim Police Department. The responding police officers found that a single vehicle had rammed through a gate before crashing into lunch tables...
ANAHEIM, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, December 1, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, December 1, 2022:. A chance of showers, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Showers, mainly between 10pm...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Enjoy hot chocolate with Santa on Saturday, December 10, 2022

Suburbia Estates is holding their annual Hot Chocolate with Santa on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 5 p.m., located at 11301 Kelly Lane, Los Alamitos. Photos with Santa will be available from 5-6 p.m. Please bring cookies to share and a chair. Neighborhood Kids Group Photo will take place at...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Orange Coast College Dean of Students selected for NASPA Regional Award

Orange Coast College Dean of Students Dr. Derek Vergara is the recipient of the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators Region VI Community College Professional Award for 2022. Dr. Vergara was recognized at a virtual awards ceremony on Nov. 14. “This [award] is presented to an individual who has demonstrated...
COSTA MESA, CA
The SAPD is searching for two men who stole equipment from Santa Ana College

On October 16, 2022 at approximately 6:46AM, the wanted suspects entered Santa Ana College campus and attempted to steal the college’s maintenance cart. Both suspects proceeded to the college’s fire hydrants and stole the brass caps and fled, walking toward 15th Street. The suspects were seen wearing red...

