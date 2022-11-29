ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theadvocate.com

Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?

Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
KNOE TV8

LA Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries tracks down CWD in NELA deer

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries now has all seven chronic wasting disease drop-off locations open across northeast Louisiana. Department officials say the sites are open to hunters 24 hours a day to test their deer for CWD. Hunters can test for the disease in Franklin, Madison and Tensas parishes:
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Deadly November 29 House Fire that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man

Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Deadly November 29 House Fire that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on November 29, 2022, that deputies are still investigating a deadly house fire in Bastrop, Louisiana that claimed the life of a male resident.
BASTROP, LA
KEEL Radio

Who (or What) Owns The Most Land In Louisiana?

According to sources, there are roughly 33 million acres of land in the state of Louisiana. Which for a state like Louisiana is going to be a massive estimation, due to coastal land-loss and river erosion. But its good enough for what we're looking at today. Of the 33 million...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Belle Chasse and Ponchatoula men cited for alleged hunting violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged migratory game bird violations Nov. 12 in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Richard Cotton, 63, of Belle Chasse, and Jeremy Cotton, 28, of Ponchatoula, for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area. Agents set up surveillance on...
BELLE CHASSE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Are Seeking Two Suspects Believed to be Involved in a November 22 Homicide

Authorities in Louisiana Are Seeking Two Suspects Believed to be Involved in a November 22 Homicide. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on November 28, 2022, that on November 22, officers were summoned to the 4300 block of Linwood after reports of a shooting. Responding officers discovered a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
SHREVEPORT, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Nov. 30, 2022

Early voting for the Dec. 10 election is underway through Saturday, Dec. 3. Several Zachary offices are on the ballot, including city judge, mayor, chief of police and three council seats. Three constitutional amendments are on the ballot and depending on where residents are in the parish, other issues are on the ballot.
ZACHARY, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are great choices for when you want to enjoy a really good burger with your friends or family.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Man shot and killed on Reserve Drive in Lafayette Wednesday afternoon

The Lafayette Police Department is seeking information from the public after a man was shot and killed on Reserve Drive Wednesday. Officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Reserve Drive just after noon Wednesday in response to a shooting report and found a man dead from a gunshot wound. The man’s identity has not been released publicly pending notification of his family, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Victim identified, man arrested in Reserve Drive shooting in Lafayette

The 22-year-old victim of a Wednesday shooting in Lafayette has been identified and a suspect in the case has been arrested, police said. Kerrington Sam, 22, of Lafayette, was found dead at a residence in the 100 block of Reserve Drive shortly after noon Wednesday, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement. Sam was killed by a gunshot wound.
LAFAYETTE, LA

