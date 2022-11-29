Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?
Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
KNOE TV8
LA Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries tracks down CWD in NELA deer
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries now has all seven chronic wasting disease drop-off locations open across northeast Louisiana. Department officials say the sites are open to hunters 24 hours a day to test their deer for CWD. Hunters can test for the disease in Franklin, Madison and Tensas parishes:
theadvocate.com
Holiday events, Free First Sunday, and a little hockey: Around Baton Rouge
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., downtown. Lighting of holiday lights along North Boulevard and the 25-foot Christmas tree in Town Square. Ice skate for free, play in six tons of real snow, watch fireworks and more. downtownbatonrouge.org. HOLIDAY SHOPPING EVENT: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., LSU Museum...
Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Deadly November 29 House Fire that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man
Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Deadly November 29 House Fire that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on November 29, 2022, that deputies are still investigating a deadly house fire in Bastrop, Louisiana that claimed the life of a male resident.
Who (or What) Owns The Most Land In Louisiana?
According to sources, there are roughly 33 million acres of land in the state of Louisiana. Which for a state like Louisiana is going to be a massive estimation, due to coastal land-loss and river erosion. But its good enough for what we're looking at today. Of the 33 million...
theadvocate.com
Belle Chasse and Ponchatoula men cited for alleged hunting violations
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged migratory game bird violations Nov. 12 in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Richard Cotton, 63, of Belle Chasse, and Jeremy Cotton, 28, of Ponchatoula, for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area. Agents set up surveillance on...
Former Louisiana police chief, city council member sentenced in vote buying scheme
A former Louisiana police chief, a city council member, and a co-conspirator have all been sentenced for their involvement in a vote buying scheme.
Louisiana Amendment 1 seeks to prevent noncitizen voting
Louisiana aims to be the first state in America to prohibit outright any non-U.S. citizen voting statewide, a move toward election integrity red states may consider.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Missing Man Last Seen on Thanksgiving
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Missing Man Last Seen on Thanksgiving. On November 28, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police department reported that Missing Persons Detectives are asking for assistance from the public in locating Yohance Jones, 22 who was last seen on Thanksgiving night, in the King’s Hill Avenue area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Authorities in Louisiana Are Seeking Two Suspects Believed to be Involved in a November 22 Homicide
Authorities in Louisiana Are Seeking Two Suspects Believed to be Involved in a November 22 Homicide. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on November 28, 2022, that on November 22, officers were summoned to the 4300 block of Linwood after reports of a shooting. Responding officers discovered a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Nov. 30, 2022
Early voting for the Dec. 10 election is underway through Saturday, Dec. 3. Several Zachary offices are on the ballot, including city judge, mayor, chief of police and three council seats. Three constitutional amendments are on the ballot and depending on where residents are in the parish, other issues are on the ballot.
Did You Know a Bunch of Louisiana Folks Work on Yellowstone, 1883?
We've said it before and we'll say it again. Louisiana is chock full of talent when it comes to the television and film industry and quite a few folks from the Bayou State have worked on both hit TV shows Yellowstone and 1883. I'm guessing you already figured out Louisiana's...
4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are great choices for when you want to enjoy a really good burger with your friends or family.
Top 7 Best Christmas Towns in Louisiana
Christmas is truly a magical time of the year. So when I saw a listing of the best Christmas towns in Louisiana on Only in Louisiana I decided to look into it and see if they were right. We narrowed them down to the best 7 towns where you can...
UPDATE: Two young girls, dog found safe in Louisiana
Deputies in St. Tammany Parish are currently searching for two girls who went missing along with their golden retriever
theadvocate.com
Man shot and killed on Reserve Drive in Lafayette Wednesday afternoon
The Lafayette Police Department is seeking information from the public after a man was shot and killed on Reserve Drive Wednesday. Officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Reserve Drive just after noon Wednesday in response to a shooting report and found a man dead from a gunshot wound. The man’s identity has not been released publicly pending notification of his family, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
theadvocate.com
Appeal hearing for fired Lafayette cop delayed over motion to recuse board member Kenneth Boudreaux
The appeal hearing for a Lafayette police officer fighting his termination was delayed Wednesday over a motion to have a Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board member recused from the case. Lafayette officer Pablo Estrada was fired in February 2021 for excessive use of force after punching a...
Louisiana tow truck driver attempts to tow vehicle at DWI scene, arrested for possessing warrant and firearm
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 28, 2022, at 7:51 PM, the West Monroe Police Department was attending to a DWI arrest and was awaiting the arrival of a tow truck for the vehicle. Once the tow driver, 38-year-old Jacob Hamilton Kottenrook, arrived at […]
theadvocate.com
Hanley's Foods puts Baton Rouge in a national spotlight with its Sensation Salad Dressing
Richard Hanley Jr. didn’t know the Sensation Salad was a Baton Rouge thing. Though he grew up loving it, he didn't realize that bottled Sensation Salad dressing wasn't a thing. It’s true. If you wanted to make a Sensation Salad, you had to make it yourself. Lots of local...
theadvocate.com
Victim identified, man arrested in Reserve Drive shooting in Lafayette
The 22-year-old victim of a Wednesday shooting in Lafayette has been identified and a suspect in the case has been arrested, police said. Kerrington Sam, 22, of Lafayette, was found dead at a residence in the 100 block of Reserve Drive shortly after noon Wednesday, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement. Sam was killed by a gunshot wound.
