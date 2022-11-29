Read full article on original website
DCFS: Supplemental SNAP benefits for December now available to recipients
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you have been receiving supplemental SNAP benefits this year, the next allotment should show up on your EBT card by Sunday, December 4. Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services was given the go ahead by the federal government to distribute benefits for December. This “will bring families to […]
KNOE TV8
New statewide program benefits local farmers and those in need
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new statewide program called ‘Greaux the Good’ is set to roll out in the spring of 2023. The program incentivises those utilizing food assistance programs to shop local instead of at big chain stores. Program Director, Chelsea Triche Jackson, says the program will...
theadvocate.com
Lawsuit alleges Google broke Louisiana law in capturing residents' biometric data
Google Inc. is being sued in Louisiana over allegations that the online-search giant has been capturing and selling biometric data from residents in violation of the state's consumer protection and privacy law. Sandra Nomey, a retired hotel executive, and Nathan Bandaries, one of the lawyers bringing the case in Louisiana,...
Veterans and first responders speak out against workplace discrimination for medical marijuana
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Last year, there was a bill that would have protected first responders who chose to become marijuana patients from being discriminated against in the workplace. It didn’t get the votes needed to pass, but it won’t be long before it will have another chance.
KPLC TV
Amendment One on December ballot could impact who votes
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Early voting is underway for the Dec. 10th election and many of you are asking what is the focus of Louisiana Amendment One. Amendment One deals with whether non U.S. citizens can vote in Louisiana. While it may seem like that’s already spelled out in Louisiana law, some argue there’s a loophole that needs to be closed.
Louisiana Amendment 1 seeks to prevent noncitizen voting
Louisiana aims to be the first state in America to prohibit outright any non-U.S. citizen voting statewide, a move toward election integrity red states may consider.
Jeff Bezos donates $1.5 million to assist homeless families in Louisiana
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos this week has made a generous donation to assist with the homelessness problem in Louisana. Bezos, via his Bezos Day One Fund, made a $1.25 million grant to The Wellspring, a primary provider of homeless services in Northeast Louisiana. The gift is the largest in the organization’s history.
Highest and Lowest Paid Parishes in Louisiana – Ranked
Incomes are rising across the nation and in Louisiana, workers are making nearly 7% more than we were pulling in a year ago. The latest federal data shows the average income in the Bayou State for 2021 was $54,217. This compares to $50,809 in 2020. This puts Louisiana at #41 in the nation for salaries. The national average is $64,143.
KPLC TV
FEMA announces additional $8M for Hurricane Laura recovery
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $8,649,043 in disaster aid reimbursement for Hurricane Laura, according to U.S. Senator John Kennedy. The funds, which are part of a $15.2 million disaster aid package, have been earmarked for the following:. $2,708,866 to Cameron Parish for building repairs related...
3 more constitutional amendments for Louisiana to consider Dec. 10
After considering eight amendments to the Louisiana Constitution on the Nov. 8 ballot — and rejecting five of them – voters will decide the fate of three more changes to the state charter Dec. 10. The early voting period for the election is currently underway. This proposal would add language to the Louisiana Constitution that […] The post 3 more constitutional amendments for Louisiana to consider Dec. 10 appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
KPLC TV
DEC. 10 ELECTION: What’s on your ballot
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Here’s what is on area ballots in the Dec. 10 election. There are three statewide amendments on the ballot that day. Those three amendments are the only things on the ballot in Allen, Beauregard, and Cameron parishes. However, in Calcasieu, Jeff Davis, and Vernon...
KPLC TV
FEMA grant provides free smoke detectors, installation to La. residents
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you are in need of a smoke alarm in your home, especially during the cold winter months, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal has a solution. Smoke alarms were made available to everyone thanks to a grant from FEMA. The Operation Save-A-Life program...
theadvocate.com
Early learning standards spark new arguments, months after Louisiana board gave approval
Backers of new learning standards for young children urged Louisiana's top school board to give the changes final approval despite ongoing criticism that the benchmarks need more public input. Jan Moller, executive director of the Louisiana Budget Project and the father of two children, said he read the revised guidelines.
theadvocate.com
Planned Parenthood pivots in Louisiana in the months after abortion ban
Beyond the waiting room and down the hallway of the New Orleans Planned Parenthood clinic, six recovery bays with curtains stand empty across from a nurses’ station that has never been occupied. Tags dangle from recliner chairs that no one has ever used. It was supposed to be an...
theadvocate.com
Ron Faucheux: From pot to pistols, how Americans voted on ballot questions
This year’s elections are over, but we haven’t heard much about the outcome of ballot propositions — elections in which voters make their voices heard on issues, and not on candidates or parties. In Louisiana, there were eight constitutional amendments on the ballot Nov. 8. Three passed...
theadvocate.com
Letters: St. Tammany writer is wrong about critical race theory
I respond to the author of a recent letter who supported St. Tammany Parish banning critical race theory. The letter writer makes erroneous claims about critical race theory. I am increasingly frustrated by people professing to know what CRT is when they did not go to law school or graduate school, which is where CRT is taught.
Who (or What) Owns The Most Land In Louisiana?
According to sources, there are roughly 33 million acres of land in the state of Louisiana. Which for a state like Louisiana is going to be a massive estimation, due to coastal land-loss and river erosion. But its good enough for what we're looking at today. Of the 33 million...
Former Louisiana police chief, city council member sentenced in vote buying scheme
A former Louisiana police chief, a city council member, and a co-conspirator have all been sentenced for their involvement in a vote buying scheme.
theadvocate.com
Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?
Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
houmatimes.com
Turning Data Into Decisions: LSU AgCenter Works to Give Louisiana Sugarcane Farmers a Sweeter Deal Using AI, Drones
This story was published in fall 2022 in “Working for Louisiana: AI in Action.”. Slattery McCollam farms 2,800 acres of sugarcane near Schriever and Thibodaux in southern Louisiana, in Terrebonne Parish and Lafourche Parish. It’s a large farm—a land area equivalent to half of all football stadiums in the world.
