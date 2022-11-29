ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KNOE TV8

New statewide program benefits local farmers and those in need

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new statewide program called ‘Greaux the Good’ is set to roll out in the spring of 2023. The program incentivises those utilizing food assistance programs to shop local instead of at big chain stores. Program Director, Chelsea Triche Jackson, says the program will...
KPLC TV

Amendment One on December ballot could impact who votes

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Early voting is underway for the Dec. 10th election and many of you are asking what is the focus of Louisiana Amendment One. Amendment One deals with whether non U.S. citizens can vote in Louisiana. While it may seem like that’s already spelled out in Louisiana law, some argue there’s a loophole that needs to be closed.
96.5 KVKI

Highest and Lowest Paid Parishes in Louisiana – Ranked

Incomes are rising across the nation and in Louisiana, workers are making nearly 7% more than we were pulling in a year ago. The latest federal data shows the average income in the Bayou State for 2021 was $54,217. This compares to $50,809 in 2020. This puts Louisiana at #41 in the nation for salaries. The national average is $64,143.
KPLC TV

FEMA announces additional $8M for Hurricane Laura recovery

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $8,649,043 in disaster aid reimbursement for Hurricane Laura, according to U.S. Senator John Kennedy. The funds, which are part of a $15.2 million disaster aid package, have been earmarked for the following:. $2,708,866 to Cameron Parish for building repairs related...
CAMERON PARISH, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

3 more constitutional amendments for Louisiana to consider Dec. 10

After considering eight amendments to the Louisiana Constitution on the Nov. 8 ballot — and rejecting five of them – voters will decide the fate of three more changes to the state charter Dec. 10. The early voting period for the election is currently underway. This proposal would add language to the Louisiana Constitution that […] The post 3 more constitutional amendments for Louisiana to consider Dec. 10 appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
KPLC TV

DEC. 10 ELECTION: What’s on your ballot

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Here’s what is on area ballots in the Dec. 10 election. There are three statewide amendments on the ballot that day. Those three amendments are the only things on the ballot in Allen, Beauregard, and Cameron parishes. However, in Calcasieu, Jeff Davis, and Vernon...
theadvocate.com

Letters: St. Tammany writer is wrong about critical race theory

I respond to the author of a recent letter who supported St. Tammany Parish banning critical race theory. The letter writer makes erroneous claims about critical race theory. I am increasingly frustrated by people professing to know what CRT is when they did not go to law school or graduate school, which is where CRT is taught.
KEEL Radio

Who (or What) Owns The Most Land In Louisiana?

According to sources, there are roughly 33 million acres of land in the state of Louisiana. Which for a state like Louisiana is going to be a massive estimation, due to coastal land-loss and river erosion. But its good enough for what we're looking at today. Of the 33 million...
theadvocate.com

Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?

Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS

