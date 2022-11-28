Read full article on original website
Now that the United States is eliminated, who should you root for at the World Cup?
The hopes and dreams of the United States men’s national team came to an end on Saturday, as the USMNT was knocked out of the World Cup with a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands. If you are a supporter of the USMNT, the end of their run does not mean your rooting interests have to draw to a close. There is a lot of incredible soccer left to be played, and as such, it might be time to find a new team to follow for the next few weeks.
Leicester City WFC 0-8 Chelsea FCW, Women’s Super League: Post-match reaction
Leicester City sit dead last in the league table, and were the recipients of a 9-0 beating last time we met them at King Power Stadium. There was thus no result to be expected from today’s match other than a massive win for the Blues, with manager Emma Hayes opting for what is likely the most offensive lineup she can send to the pitch.
Everton News: Godfrey continues recovery, Pickford talks Senegal test, World Cup How to Watch
With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. We’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest - England, Senegal, and the United States.
Bailey Wright shares heartache after historic Australia win over Denmark
After Australia’s heroic performance against Denmark to reach the last 16 of the World Cup for just the second time in their history, Sunderland defender Bailey Wright revealed the personal difficulties he’s playing through for his country. Wright, who joined Sunderland from Bristol City in 2019, and recently...
WATCH: Beth England header to make it 7-0 Chelsea against Leicester!
Beth England just needed a few inches of separation from her marker to score this one Chelsea goal against Leicester. So easy!
All 16 remaining World Cup teams ranked by likelihood of winning it all
One of the most entertaining group stages in World Cup history is now behind us. But none of that really matters anymore. The knockout stage is where the chaff really gets separated from the wheat, and we find out who the real contenders are. In anticipation of that, our soccer staff ranked the remaining 16 teams based on how likely we think they are to win the World Cup.
WATCH: Sam Kerr nets Chelsea’s fifth against Leicester, 5-0!
Another great assist from Guro Reiten and Sam Kerr this time does not waste it! 5-0 for Chelsea over Leicester City at King Power Stadium.
Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 21 - Sunderland vs Millwall
Sunderland went into the World Cup break with a very welcome win, way back on the 11th of November. Ellis Simms finished very well with a low drilled shot across the keeper after being put through by Amad Diallo, giving us a lead inside a half hour. His provider turned...
WATCH: Guro Reiten opens the scoring for Chelsea against Leicester, 1-0!
With less than five minutes on the clock from kickoff, Chelsea get themselves ahead of hosts Leicester City at King Power Stadium thanks to a great strike from Guro Reiten. 1-0 to the Blues!
Player Ratings: Manchester United 5-0 Aston Villa
Manchester United Women moved top of the FA Women’s Super League table on Saturday with a strong 5-0 win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford. It was important to stay strong after their dramatic late win against Arsenal at the Emirates in their last league outing, and they did just that with Ella Toone and Ona Batlle pulling the strings.
Rumour Mongering: Morocco World Cup Star Being Watched By Liverpool
One of the fun storylines coming out of the World Cup has been the Moroccan National Team winning Group F over Croatia and Belgium. The Atlas Lions managed to beat Belgium and Canada while drawing with Croatia, making them one of five teams to go unbeaten in the group stage and setting up a Round of 16 showdown with Spain.
Did the shine completely come off Belgium’s golden generation?
Romelu Lukaku couldn’t help but cry after the final whistle blew for Belgium’s final group stage game at the 2022 World Cup. Belgium was knocked out of the FIFA World Cup on Thursday after failing to defeat Croatia in a must-win game, and he missed a handful of golden chances to send Belgium into the knockout rounds.
Manchester City Women v Brighton Women: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City Women welcome Brighton and Hove Albion Women to the Academy Stadium on Sunday, eager for the three points that will keep them in touch with the top three. United’s 5-0 home win over Villa and Arsenal’s 1-0 home victory over Everton was added to as Chelsea thrashed bottom club Leicester 8-0 away from home. Chelsea are currently 9 points ahead of City, with the blues six points behind United and Arsenal,
WATCH: Jessie Fleming doubles Chelsea’s lead over Leicester, 2-0!
Chelsea advance to Leicester’s box and overwhelm their opponent’s defence. In turn, after a few exchange of passes, Fleming converts it to make 2-0 in our favour.
December 2nd-4th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Day 13
We have already written about Son Heung-Min advancing to the Round of 16 and Rodrigo Bentancur bouncing out of the World Cup today, but there were two other games that happened today as well. We know that some of you aren’t watching this World Cup for a variety of reasons,...
Liverpool Women vs. West Ham Women: Preview and Predicted Line-Up
Liverpool Football Club are scoring goals: seven in their last three games, as a matter of fact. That’s a huge encouragement after their early season struggles to get the ball into the back of the net. Sadly, this newfound ability to get on the scoreboard hasn’t ended in them...
Two Manchester City Boys on Their Way Home from World Cup
Manchester City can look forward to the early return of two key players as Belgium and Germany both made early exits from the World Cup. Kevin de Bruyne’s Belgium were the first to depart as they finished third in their group following a goalless draw with Croatia. Belgium won of their three matches while Morocco, who were expected to make an early exit, won the group.
Declan Rice wants to win big trophies, play Champions League football
Declan Rice was recently re-linked with Chelsea, with the Blues supposedly set to “reignite” our semi-dormant pursuit of our former Academy trainee, who’s into the final 18 months of his contract and looks set to trade West Ham for something better. What does better mean? Winning and...
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Friday, December 2
The World Cup can’t go on forever. And when it’s over, Spurs will have a few days rest until they are finally back in action. But it’s going to be a truncated month of action. Tottenham Hotspur have one - and only one - match in December.
