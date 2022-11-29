ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Stephen A. Smith admits Tatum should be 'a leading' NBA MVP candidate

A Boston Celtics player hasn't won the NBA MVP since 1985-86 when Hall of Fame forward Larry Bird won the award for the third consecutive season. That drought could realistically end in 2023. Jayson Tatum is off to a tremendous start this season. The Celtics forward is averaging a career-high...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Watch Kerr's classic reaction to Klay's daring dagger trey

It doesn't matter if he's shooting the lights out or can't find the net, Warriors forward Klay Thompson always plays with bold confidence. It's what makes Thompson great -- a fact that Golden State coach Steve Kerr knows all too well. However, that knowledge didn't prevent Kerr from unveiling a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Former 49ers Make Harsh Statements About the Team

Following the San Francisco 49ers win against the New Orleans Saints, there were reports that two former 49ers players made some harsh statements about the team. San Francisco is set to play the Miami Dolphins this Sunday. Miami’s head coach, Mike McDaniel was previously the 49ers offensive coordinator. Former 49ers runningbacks, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr made interesting remarks about San Francisco’s offense, specifically against their quarterback.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Draymond appears to laugh at Gobert after Wolves turnover

Draymond Green didn't hide his feelings late in the Warriors' 137-114 rout of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at Target Center. Minnesota, trailing by double digits for the final three quarters after Golden State opened with a 47-point first, trimmed the Warriors' lead down to 10 points with 5:31 to play.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless' Impressive NBA Predictions Are Shocking Basketball Fans

FOX Sports analyst Skip Bayless is notorious for his hot takes and wild opinions. As one of the most widely recognized and accomplished names in the industry, Bayless has made a living sharing some of his most controversial views with the world. But as fans get caught up in all...
NBC Sports

Barkley triples down on comments about Klay's declining career

Charles Barkley is tripling down on his comments regarding Klay Thompson's decline this season. In an exclusive interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Barkley reiterated that he was "disappointed" by how Thompson took the NBA legends' comments. "I went back and looked at what I said," Barkley told Rooks. "Klay...
ClutchPoints

Shocking Stephen Curry travel stat proves NBA crackdown is real

The NBA is cracking down on traveling violations this season, and if you need further proof of that, then just look at Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. Traveling calls across the league have skyrocketed in recent weeks as the NBA looks to address the issue that has plagued its product on the court for years now. And sure enough, Curry is no exemption despite being the league’s biggest star.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy