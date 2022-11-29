Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo close to agreeing £172.9m deal with new club after leaving Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a £172.9m deal with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United. Ronaldo recently left Manchester United after the Premier League club terminated his contract. With Ronaldo currently at the World Cup with Portugal, his focus will be on his country, but there’s no doubt his agent will be working in the background to try and find him a new club.
SB Nation
FA Cup Draw: Manchester City Get Chelsea Again
The draw for the third round of the FA Cup has been made and City will face Chelsea again to progress to the next round. Just as it was in the League Cup, City will welcome the Stamford Bridge outfit to Manchester, meaning the two teams will play each other at least four times this season.
SB Nation
World Cup Previews: Croatia vs Belgium | Will a big team fall by the wayside?
For Everton supporters, the Croatia vs Belgium match and Group F in general will be must-watch television on Thursday - even if Amadou Onana will not be featuring due to yellow card accumulation. While Croatia leads the group on goal difference ahead of Morocco in second with both sides on four points, Belgium finds itself with three points and in third place. This means that, while there will be a few scenarios for the three remaining teams in contention to move onto the round of sixteen, there are more likely scenarios possible than others. Canada are out of the competition having lost their opening pair of games.
Where To Watch England v Wales, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream
England take on Wales in the final group stage game of their campaign. Here is where you can watch the game.
SB Nation
Transfer Rumour Mill: Liverpool Join Race For RB Salzburg Striker
The club may be in a state of upheaval, but by golly, there’s still transfer rumours to deal with. The newest comes in the form of Noah Okafor, the Swiss international who plays for Red Bull Salzburg. Liverpool are said to be one of several European outfits on the...
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, Day 11: Tunisia vs. France; Australia vs. Denmark; Poland vs. Argentina; Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico
Groups A and B have been decided, with the Netherlands, Senegal, England, and the United States making it to the Last 16. Today, it’s the turn of Groups C and D. We already know France are through, but three more spots are up for grabs. TUNISIA vs. FRANCE. Date...
Liverpool’s relationship with Dortmund means nothing in Jude Bellingham pursuit
Liverpool have been warned by Borussia Dortmund there will be no “gifts” in their pursuit of midfielder Jude Bellingham.The two clubs have a good relationship due to the Bundesliga side’s former manager Jurgen Klopp being in charge at Anfield.However, that will not count for much if Liverpool do press ahead with a bid for the England international, understood to be their preferred summer transfer target.“We have a high sympathy for Liverpool for sure. We are still in a good relationship with Jurgen and many others at Liverpool, so for me, it’s my preferred club in the EPL as well,” Dortmund’s...
Report: Manchester United Could Join Race For Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo
Manchester United could be set to join the race to sign Chelsea target Moises Caicedo.
SB Nation
USMNT had critical goal wiped away by a microscopic offside call in World Cup
Entering Tuesday’s final match of group play at the FIFA World Cup, the United States needed a victory over Iran to advance to the knockout round. Late in the first half, it looked as if Tim Weah had put the United States into a fantastic position to advance, as he pushed a shot past Iranian keeper Ali Beiranvand.
SB Nation
Christian Pulisic got crushed below the belt for heroic U.S. World Cup goal
The United States men’s national team needed a win against Iran in its final match of group play at the 2022 World Cup to advance to the knockout stage. In their biggest time of needed, the brightest young soccer star for the U.S. came through with the first World Cup goal of his career.
Yardbarker
Arsenal and Chelsea could make a move for World Cup star with €50m release clause
Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with a move for €50m World Cup forward Nico Williams. Williams is currently featuring at the World Cup with Spain, and any positive performance could increase interest from other clubs. With the January transfer window opening just a few days after the World Cup ends, players are firmly in the shop window this tournament.
Yardbarker
Journalist claims Manchester United are favourites to land 23-yr-old star
Manchester United have linked with a move for the Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo. The 23-year-old has been in fine form for PSV Eindhoven this season and he has been quite impressive for the Netherlands during the World Cup as well. The winger has 13 goals and 17 assists across all...
Yardbarker
Juventus losing the race for Premier League world cup star
Juventus is one of the clubs keen on USA attacker Christian Pulisic, but it is a transfer they will struggle to complete. The attacker has been spending a lot of time on the bench at Chelsea before the World Cup and his performance in the competition could help him earn a move away from the London side.
SB Nation
How will Jewison Bennette’s World Cup experience impact his Sunderland form?
Being hauled off after Costa Rica got scudded in the first game can’t have been great for his confidence, but they were better in their second game against Japan and Jewi’s role was more limited, coming on from the bench and doing a decent job. Being an eighteen...
SB Nation
Liverpool Draw Wolves in FA Cup Third Round Proper
The draw for the FA Cup third round proper occurred Monday evening at Anfield, as Liverpool are the current holders of the domestic trophy. Liverpool have draw Wolverhampton Wanderers as their opponents in the first round they’ll feature in for this year’s competition. Though not the toughest draw in the competition — Manchester City face Chelsea again, Manchester United face Everton, and Crystal Palace face Southampton — it’s never good to draw a Premier League side so early in the competition.
SB Nation
Made in Manchester: City And United Fire England Into World Cup Knock-Out Stage
Manchester City’s England stars were instrumental as the Three Lions progressed to the knock-out stage of the World Cup in Qatar. Phil Foden was on target for his third England goal, while Kalvin Phillips’ second-half appearance set up the third. Manager Gareth Southgate came under fire for failing...
England vs Wales: Leaked England line-up sees big changes for the Three Lions
England vs Wales sees tactical switches in the leaked England line-up, including the introduction of Phil Foden
SB Nation
FA Cup Third Round Draw: Chelsea to face Manchester City away at Etihad Stadium
Club football is on hiatus at the moment (at least at the top level), but the season will resume in a month’s time with a couple Premier League matches before our attentions turn to the start of our FA Cup campaign. Unlike everything else, that one has pretty much kept its usual schedule, with the third round (proper) set for the first weekend in January.
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Manchester United and Liverpool target not expected to leave in January
Manchester United and Liverpool target Moises Caicedo is not expected to leave Brighton in January. Since joining Brighton from Independiente del Valle, Caicedo has developed into a key player for the Premier League side. The Ecuadorian midfielder featured at the World Cup with his country, who were unfortunately knocked out in the final group game.
SB Nation
Anfield Set To Expand Rail Seating Seating In The Kop This Winter
It goes without saying that safe standing and rail seating are a bit controversial, especially for our club. Liverpool FC announced on Wednesday that they would be expanding the rail seating section in the Kop, using this current time off in December to install an additional 2,500 seats. Following a...
