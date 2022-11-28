ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Big Sign Clients Often Come with Hidden Costs

I REMEMBER IT LIKE yesterday: 20 years ago, I landed my first really big client. They handed me a deposit check for $250,000 and I was so overwhelmed by the excitement, I drove back to my office holding the check in my hand, just to be sure it was real.
Enfocus Releases PitStop Library Container

Enfocus (Ghent, Belgium) has released PitStop Library Container, a Docker Image of their PDF-processing tools that makes the technology easily accessible from anywhere through a REST API — according to a press release from the company. “For a long time, accessing the power of PitStop’s SDK required C++ coding...

