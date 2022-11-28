ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence Carmela

Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, Connecticut

Academy Award winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow recently got a taste of Sally's Apizza on Wooster Street, in New Haven, Connecticut during a visit. On Tuesday night, the pizzeria posted this photo of Paltrow standing outside the shop with two employees. Sally's marketing manager Kat Manning said the actress visited the legendary pizzeria on Tuesday and shared a pizza pie with her group of friends.
NEW HAVEN, CT
historicbuildingsct.com

New Video: The old Lord & Taylor, Bishops Corner, West Hartford

Lord & Taylor had its first department store outside the greater New York area at Bishops Corner in West Hartford Connecticut. In this video I describe the store, which opened with great fanfare in 1953 and moved out (to Westfarms Mall) in 1983. I also talk about the adjacent shopping center, the Dutchland Farms dairy restaurant and summer pony rides that had previously existed on the site in the 1930s and 40s, and the attempts by local residents to block the building of Lord & Taylor.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
zip06.com

Riccitellis Celebrate 65th Wedding Anniversary

Carmine (Chick) and Marie Riccitelli of East Haven celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married on Sept.7, 1957 at St. Lawrence Church in West Haven. They recently renewed their wedding vows and had their marriage blessed at St. Therese Church in Branford by Rev. Msgr. David Walker in front of family and friends. A luncheon celebration followed hosted by their children Carmine Riccitelli, Jr. (Patricia), Linda Houde (Ron), and Craig Riccitelli. Carmine, an army veteran who served in the Korean Conflict, is retired from Metro North Commuter Railroad.
EAST HAVEN, CT
ctbites.com

Guide to New Haven Bakeries: Italian, Mexican, Puerto Rican, Asian Must-Try Bake Shops

New Haven is a foodie hotspot in Connecticut, with no shortage of top-notch restaurants featuring cuisines from all around the globe. That level of quality, sheer abundance of choices, and beautiful blends of cultures extend to the city’s bakeries and cafes, which offer some of the best sweets and baked goods you can imagine. Whether you are looking for a quick dessert or a catered order for your next big event, you definitely do not need to look beyond New Haven’s city limits to find what you are looking for.
NEW HAVEN, CT
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Middletown, CT

Middletown is a small city in Middlesex County, Connecticut, with an area of just around 40 square miles. What the city lacks in size is recouped by its quintessential New England charm that unlocks plenty of exciting activities. English settlers established it as a town in 1651 and named it...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
hk-now.com

CSP: Five New Haven Police Officers Turned Themselves in to Troop F Westbrook

(Middletown November 28, 2022)—On November 28, 2022, five New Haven Police Officers turned themselves in to State Police Troop F – Westbrook for violations of CGS 53a-64, Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree and CGS 53-20 (a)(2), Cruelty to Persons. After a lengthy investigation, arrest warrants were submitted...
NEW HAVEN, CT
centralrecorder.org

New Hartford Finds Hope After Fire Destroys Historic Structure

The small, quiet town of New Hartford, Connecticut was forever changed after a three-alarm fire left its biggest historic building, the New Hartford house, in ruins last year. Now, plans are in the works to rebuild it. The New Hartford House was constructed in 1888 and first opened as a...
NEW HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

The Word On Brownell Street: Call Luciano

Luciano Reyes slipped on a Carhartt sweatshirt and a second pair of gloves Tuesday to rescue a paint job on Brownell Street before the temperatures turned colder. Someone else had painted the house on Brownell between Maple and Edgewood in the summer. That someone else apparently skipped town before finishing.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Train collision with car injures 2 in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The area of Grand Avenue at East Street in New Haven is closed after a seven-car freight train hit a motor vehicle with two people in it. New Haven police and New Haven fire are at the scene. The injuries of the people in the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven police seek help with murder investigation at Wendy’s

NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Police continued investigation of a shooting at Wendy’s over two years ago. The police said they were dispatched to 75 Whalley Avenue on March 23, 2020. The scene revealed a shooting death of Nathaniel Henry. Recently, New Haven police detectives located a picture from...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash slows traffic at busy Southington intersection

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Emergency responders were called to a crash at a busy intersection in Southington on Thursday. The crash happened at Executive Boulevard and West Street. Police confirmed that a handicapped van is involved. There are a total of six injuries reported. Video could be seen from a...
SOUTHINGTON, CT

