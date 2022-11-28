Read full article on original website
7 Delicious Pizza Spots to Check out in Fairfield County, CT
Connecticut keeps coming up everywhere as one of the states with the best pizza. It sure looks like New York has some competition. Here are a few buzzworthy pizza spots that have been highly rated this past year.
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, Connecticut
Academy Award winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow recently got a taste of Sally's Apizza on Wooster Street, in New Haven, Connecticut during a visit. On Tuesday night, the pizzeria posted this photo of Paltrow standing outside the shop with two employees. Sally's marketing manager Kat Manning said the actress visited the legendary pizzeria on Tuesday and shared a pizza pie with her group of friends.
Driver From West Haven Dies After Crashing Into Semi In 1-95 Milford Rest Area
A 63-year-old man died after crashing a car into a semi-truck at a rest area in Connecticut. The crash happened in New Haven County in the Milford Rest Area on I-95 southbound near Exit 41 at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Connecticut State Police reported. Police said a...
historicbuildingsct.com
New Video: The old Lord & Taylor, Bishops Corner, West Hartford
Lord & Taylor had its first department store outside the greater New York area at Bishops Corner in West Hartford Connecticut. In this video I describe the store, which opened with great fanfare in 1953 and moved out (to Westfarms Mall) in 1983. I also talk about the adjacent shopping center, the Dutchland Farms dairy restaurant and summer pony rides that had previously existed on the site in the 1930s and 40s, and the attempts by local residents to block the building of Lord & Taylor.
zip06.com
Riccitellis Celebrate 65th Wedding Anniversary
Carmine (Chick) and Marie Riccitelli of East Haven celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married on Sept.7, 1957 at St. Lawrence Church in West Haven. They recently renewed their wedding vows and had their marriage blessed at St. Therese Church in Branford by Rev. Msgr. David Walker in front of family and friends. A luncheon celebration followed hosted by their children Carmine Riccitelli, Jr. (Patricia), Linda Houde (Ron), and Craig Riccitelli. Carmine, an army veteran who served in the Korean Conflict, is retired from Metro North Commuter Railroad.
ctbites.com
Guide to New Haven Bakeries: Italian, Mexican, Puerto Rican, Asian Must-Try Bake Shops
New Haven is a foodie hotspot in Connecticut, with no shortage of top-notch restaurants featuring cuisines from all around the globe. That level of quality, sheer abundance of choices, and beautiful blends of cultures extend to the city’s bakeries and cafes, which offer some of the best sweets and baked goods you can imagine. Whether you are looking for a quick dessert or a catered order for your next big event, you definitely do not need to look beyond New Haven’s city limits to find what you are looking for.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Middletown, CT
Middletown is a small city in Middlesex County, Connecticut, with an area of just around 40 square miles. What the city lacks in size is recouped by its quintessential New England charm that unlocks plenty of exciting activities. English settlers established it as a town in 1651 and named it...
Extreme speed on Connecticut highways
Extreme speed on Connecticut highways, with a driver ticketed for allegedly doing 110 mph, days after another driver was stopped for allegedly speeding at 132 mph
Final witnesses called in West Haven fraud trial
After two days of testimony from former state Rep. Michael DiMassa, West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi was not called to the stand during the local corruption trial.
hk-now.com
CSP: Five New Haven Police Officers Turned Themselves in to Troop F Westbrook
(Middletown November 28, 2022)—On November 28, 2022, five New Haven Police Officers turned themselves in to State Police Troop F – Westbrook for violations of CGS 53a-64, Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree and CGS 53-20 (a)(2), Cruelty to Persons. After a lengthy investigation, arrest warrants were submitted...
centralrecorder.org
New Hartford Finds Hope After Fire Destroys Historic Structure
The small, quiet town of New Hartford, Connecticut was forever changed after a three-alarm fire left its biggest historic building, the New Hartford house, in ruins last year. Now, plans are in the works to rebuild it. The New Hartford House was constructed in 1888 and first opened as a...
milfordmirror.com
Beverage site VinePair names two CT beers to '25 Most Important IPAs' list
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut beers made it to VinePair's recent ranked list of "The 25 Most Important IPAs Right Now," which features selections from some of the country's top breweries. Athletic Brewing and Two Roads Brewing, both of which began in...
Bristol woman arrested and charged for scamming public assistance program
BRISTOL, Conn. — A Bristol woman was arrested and charged on Tuesday for stealing $4,581 in benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Shelby L. Pent, age 29, was arrested by Inspectors on a warrant charging her with Larceny in the First Degree. According to the arrest warrant,...
The Word On Brownell Street: Call Luciano
Luciano Reyes slipped on a Carhartt sweatshirt and a second pair of gloves Tuesday to rescue a paint job on Brownell Street before the temperatures turned colder. Someone else had painted the house on Brownell between Maple and Edgewood in the summer. That someone else apparently skipped town before finishing.
ctexaminer.com
Beacon Falls Votes Down Fair Rent Commission as First Selectman Warns of Unforeseen Costs
BEACON FALLS — Residents rejected a proposal on Tuesday to form a fair rent commission, as concerns over the costs appeared to outweigh appeals by renters who felt a commission was needed to control rising rental rates in the town. The town has been debating the possibility of forming...
Train collision with car injures 2 in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The area of Grand Avenue at East Street in New Haven is closed after a seven-car freight train hit a motor vehicle with two people in it. New Haven police and New Haven fire are at the scene. The injuries of the people in the...
Danbury Homeowner Inundated With Field Mice, Is the Hat City One Giant Mouse House?
There's a mouse in the house, or many, in this case. That is the issue for one Danbury Homeowner who took to Reddit to see if others were encountering the same issue. u/humanagain12 shared the following post on the Danbury Reddit page a few months back:. "I know someone with...
Eyewitness News
New Haven police seek help with murder investigation at Wendy’s
NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Police continued investigation of a shooting at Wendy’s over two years ago. The police said they were dispatched to 75 Whalley Avenue on March 23, 2020. The scene revealed a shooting death of Nathaniel Henry. Recently, New Haven police detectives located a picture from...
Bristol Press
New assisted living facility opens in Bristol, promises social opportunities for residents
BRISTOL – KindCare has opened a new assisted living facility in Bristol, with owners promising a focus on social opportunities for residents and regular initiatives to give back to the community. KindCare has renovated and repurposed the former Rite Aid at 430 N. Main St. The 60,000 square foot,...
Eyewitness News
Crash slows traffic at busy Southington intersection
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Emergency responders were called to a crash at a busy intersection in Southington on Thursday. The crash happened at Executive Boulevard and West Street. Police confirmed that a handicapped van is involved. There are a total of six injuries reported. Video could be seen from a...
