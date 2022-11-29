ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vice

Katie Burnett's surreal imagery combines nudity with sock puppets

This month, Katie Burnett releases her second book of photographs. A stylist by trade — with clients like Gucci, Burberry and Calvin Klein — Katie only began taking pictures herself two years ago, shooting self-portraits with a catalogue of props (elastic bands, packet noodles and fridge magnets) in her Brooklyn apartment. Encouraged by her friend, the photographer Paul Kooiker, this humorous black-and-white series became Cabin Fever, a book released last year. I Wash You Dry, the new follow-up published by Dashwood Books, covers similar territory as the previous book, with the introduction of the Jamaican sea.
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

5 new books to read this week

This week’s new books take us from the world of ballet to an Edwardian ship…Fiction1. They’re Going To Love You by Meg Howrey is published in hardback by Bloomsbury Publishing, priced £16.99 (ebook £11.89). Available now🩰 They’re Going to Love You – @MegHowreyA gripping and gorgeously written novel of heartbreaking intensity. With psychological precision and a masterfully revealed secret at its heart, this book asks what it takes to be an artist.Read more: https://t.co/Ulkluo0MLZ pic.twitter.com/LWNqH5Fove— Bloomsbury Books UK (@BloomsburyBooks) November 10, 2022Set in the rarefied world of ballet, this is an intense, thoughtful novel about troubled family relationships and what...
bookriot.com

The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post

The Washington Post throws its hat into the ring of early released end-of-year book lists with a roundup of 10 of the best books according to its editors and reviewers. The list includes a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles, with topics that range from colonialism to memoirs centering friendships. Among the authors are a Nobel Prize winner and a Kirkus Prize winner.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Atlantic

Seven Books That Will Make You Smarter

The cover of a nonfiction book is like the hood of an automobile: Nudge it open, and you’ll find sentences like cylinders and pistons folded and coiled together, an engine ready to propel us toward answers to daunting questions. How did life begin? What is art for? What transpires inside our cells? How do our nation’s values hold up in an era of accelerating change? The best nonfiction does more than just assemble information. It takes a reader through curious landscapes, offering a deeper grasp of how the world moves and, most important, what moves it.
VIRGINIA STATE
readingismysuperpower.org

Book Review (and a Giveaway!): Coming Home by Shelley Shepard Gray

GENRE: Contemporary Romance (Clean & Wholesome) When an army vet becomes a firefighter in small-town Colorado, the flames of an old love reignite in this sweet romance by bestselling author Shelley Shepard Gray. In Woodland Park, a small town nestled in the foothills of Pikes Peak, Anderson Kelly and Chelsea...
COLORADO STATE
Odyssey

Top 10 Must-Reads From the Bestselling Books of 2022

Imagine if you could time-travel to the future and find out which books were on the bestseller list. You could read them all before anyone else! In this article, we've compiled a list of the top 10 bestsellers from 2022. We know what you're thinking: how can I read these...
The Hill

More American readers are choosing fiction over fact

Nonfiction book sales have fallen by 2 percent since 2019, while fiction sales have seen a 45 percent surge. Recent political titles from such A-list authors as Mike Pence and Michelle Obama have underperformed. Meanwhile, a literary subset of TikTok has helped propel fiction phenom Colleen Hoover to the top...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy