Vice
Katie Burnett's surreal imagery combines nudity with sock puppets
This month, Katie Burnett releases her second book of photographs. A stylist by trade — with clients like Gucci, Burberry and Calvin Klein — Katie only began taking pictures herself two years ago, shooting self-portraits with a catalogue of props (elastic bands, packet noodles and fridge magnets) in her Brooklyn apartment. Encouraged by her friend, the photographer Paul Kooiker, this humorous black-and-white series became Cabin Fever, a book released last year. I Wash You Dry, the new follow-up published by Dashwood Books, covers similar territory as the previous book, with the introduction of the Jamaican sea.
5 new books to read this week
This week’s new books take us from the world of ballet to an Edwardian ship…Fiction1. They’re Going To Love You by Meg Howrey is published in hardback by Bloomsbury Publishing, priced £16.99 (ebook £11.89). Available now🩰 They’re Going to Love You – @MegHowreyA gripping and gorgeously written novel of heartbreaking intensity. With psychological precision and a masterfully revealed secret at its heart, this book asks what it takes to be an artist.Read more: https://t.co/Ulkluo0MLZ pic.twitter.com/LWNqH5Fove— Bloomsbury Books UK (@BloomsburyBooks) November 10, 2022Set in the rarefied world of ballet, this is an intense, thoughtful novel about troubled family relationships and what...
bookriot.com
The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post
The Washington Post throws its hat into the ring of early released end-of-year book lists with a roundup of 10 of the best books according to its editors and reviewers. The list includes a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles, with topics that range from colonialism to memoirs centering friendships. Among the authors are a Nobel Prize winner and a Kirkus Prize winner.
Read all the books from 'The Book Case' podcast by Kate and Charlie Gibson
This weekly podcast series journeys cover to cover through the literary world. Shop every book recommended by Charlie and Emily Kate Gibson from "The Book Case" now!
Howard Johnson obituary
Film-maker whose hard-hitting documentaries addressed social issues from a black perspective
Seven Books That Will Make You Smarter
The cover of a nonfiction book is like the hood of an automobile: Nudge it open, and you’ll find sentences like cylinders and pistons folded and coiled together, an engine ready to propel us toward answers to daunting questions. How did life begin? What is art for? What transpires inside our cells? How do our nation’s values hold up in an era of accelerating change? The best nonfiction does more than just assemble information. It takes a reader through curious landscapes, offering a deeper grasp of how the world moves and, most important, what moves it.
The Monkees: Mike Nesmith’s Comments About His Love for Music Read Like a Romantic Poem
'The Monkees' Mike Nesmith's comments about his love for music read like a romantic poem.
booktrib.com
Old Enemies Threaten Gamache in “A World of Curiosities”, Soon to Be a Prime Original Series
In Louise Penny’s new mystery, World of Curiosities (Minotaur), the past and present of Québec Sûreté Chief Inspector Armand Gamache once again collide in the idyllic village of Three Pines. But this time, in its most deadly form possible. Siblings with a Shady Past. It is...
readingismysuperpower.org
Book Review (and a Giveaway!): Coming Home by Shelley Shepard Gray
GENRE: Contemporary Romance (Clean & Wholesome) When an army vet becomes a firefighter in small-town Colorado, the flames of an old love reignite in this sweet romance by bestselling author Shelley Shepard Gray. In Woodland Park, a small town nestled in the foothills of Pikes Peak, Anderson Kelly and Chelsea...
Charles M. Schulz’s 100th Birthday Tributes Show the Enduring Influence of “Peanuts”
On Saturday, November 26, cartoonists and fans the world over celebrated the 100th anniversary of Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz. In the 22 years since his death, Schulz has remained an enduring and influential figure in the world of comics; a Slate article from 2007 accurately described Peanuts “one of America’s great epics of the comedy of failure.”
Amazon Books editorial director recommends parenting books for new parents, all ages
Sarah Gelman, editorial director of Amazon Books, joins "CBS Mornings" to share her parenting book recommendations for new parents.
Top 10 Must-Reads From the Bestselling Books of 2022
Imagine if you could time-travel to the future and find out which books were on the bestseller list. You could read them all before anyone else! In this article, we've compiled a list of the top 10 bestsellers from 2022. We know what you're thinking: how can I read these...
The life of Peanuts creator Charles Schulz to be told in a biography comic created in his style
Top Shelf will publish Funny Things: A Comic Strip Biography of Charles Schulz
Auction house selling 'The Wizard of Oz' hourglass with starting bid at $400K
The 'Wicked Witch of the West' hourglass from the 1939 film, "The Wizard of Oz," is being auctioned off by Heritage Auctions with a starting bid of $400,000.
More American readers are choosing fiction over fact
Nonfiction book sales have fallen by 2 percent since 2019, while fiction sales have seen a 45 percent surge. Recent political titles from such A-list authors as Mike Pence and Michelle Obama have underperformed. Meanwhile, a literary subset of TikTok has helped propel fiction phenom Colleen Hoover to the top...
