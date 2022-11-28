Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Gold prices holding major gains above $1,800 as U.S. core PCE rises 5% in October
(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding solid gains above $1,800 an ounce but is not seeing any new momentum following weaker-than-expected inflation data.2. On a monthly basis, the core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index increased 0.2% last month, the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Thursday. The inflation data was cooler than expected, as consensus forecasts called for a 0.3% rise.
kitco.com
Yellen says appropriate for U.S. firms to assess China geopolitical risks
NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that businesses reviewing their supply chains should be mindful of the geopolitical risks surrounding China's threats to Taiwan as well as other Chinese practices that have raised U.S. national security concerns. Yellen told the New York...
kitco.com
Benchmark German yield falls to two-month low as Powell signals smaller hikes
LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Euro zone yields dropped on Thursday, following U.S. Treasuries, after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell signalled the central bank could slow its pace of policy tightening as soon as its December meeting. Powell said the Fed was "slowing down" from the previous pace of three-quarter...
kitco.com
Wall Street rises after Powell eyes slower rate hikes
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street rallied on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank might scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes as soon as December. The S&P 500 moved into positive territory and the Nasdaq extended gains after the release of Powell's...
kitco.com
There is nothing that can pull the U.S. out of this multi-year 'real recession,' warns 'Big Short' Michael Burry
(Kitco News) Despite the better-than-expected Q3 GDP data Wednesday morning, "The Big Short" investor Michael Burry is projecting an unavoidable, "real" multi-year recession for the U.S. In a now-deleted tweet, Burry told his followers: "What strategy will pull us out of this real recession? What forces would pull us so?...
kitco.com
Gold begins December zooming above key resistance at $1800
After ending an unprecedented seven-month losing streak by rising over 7% in November, gold began December with its largest one-day gain in two years. And since its triple bottom at $1620 in late October, Gold Futures on Thursday closed just $17 from where it began 2022 at $1833, outperforming the stock market by a wide margin this year.
kitco.com
Brazil GDP growth slows more than expected as high interest rates bite
BRASILIA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's economic growth slowed more than expected in the third quarter as higher interest rates affected household spending, underscoring challenges facing President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva next year. Gross domestic product rose 0.4% in the three months to September, government statistics agency IBGE said...
kitco.com
Blackstone REIT restriction a possible warning sign for markets
LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - While there has been little wider fallout from this week's surge in redemption requests at an unlisted Blackstone real estate income trust (REIT), it is being read by some as a warning sign. Blackstone (BX.N) limited withdrawals from its $69 billion unlisted REIT on Thursday...
kitco.com
BHP's CEO expects Chinese economic growth to continue
Nov 30 (Reuters) - BHP Group Ltd (BHP.AX) Chief Executive Mike Henry told the Reuters NEXT conference on Wednesday that "all fundamentals are in place" in China for continued economic growth over the next 20 years. China, the world's second biggest economy, accounts for more than 50% of global demand...
kitco.com
UK public's inflation expectations ease in Nov - Citi/YouGov
LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The British public's expectations for inflation over the coming years eased back further in November from record highs reached in August, a monthly Citi/YouGov survey showed, suggesting less pressure on the Bank of England to raise rates. The British central bank looks closely at surveys...
kitco.com
Powell on slowing down: the Fed doesn't want 'to overtighten' and then cut rates too soon, so slower rate hike pace makes sense
(Kitco News) Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sent a very clear message to the marketplace during his speech Wednesday — he doesn’t want to overtighten and then be forced to cut rates too soon. And this is why slowing down the pace of rate hikes makes the most sense at this point in time.
kitco.com
Silver rally stops TD Securities out of tactical short
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. March silver futures have rallied more than 9% this past week, last trading at $23.40 an ounce. Silver...
kitco.com
Gold soars 2% as Fed rate hike slowdown prospects hurt dollar
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Gold prices jumped 2% on Thursday to climb above the key $1,800 per ounce pivot, as the dollar weakened on prospects of slower rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and signs of cooling U.S. inflation. Spot gold rose 1.6% to $1,797.35 per ounce by 10:25 a.m....
kitco.com
IMF's Georgieva sees rising cost to keep Ukraine's economy going
NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ongoing Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure have increased the cost to keep Ukraine's economy going next year, adding up to $1 billion a month to previous estimates of $3-$4 billion, the head of the International Monetary Fund told the Reuters NEXT conference on Thursday.
kitco.com
Indian rupee premiums close to bottoming, RBI key moving part -analysts
MUMBAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The premiums on the Indian rupee are unlikely to fall much further, with current levels almost fully incorporating the U.S. and India interest rate differentials, analysts said. The USD/INR 1-year implied forward premium plunged almost 50 basis points (bps) in November to 1.88% – its...
kitco.com
Gold prices holding near session highs above $1800 as ISM manufacturing contracts to 49
(Kitco News) - The gold market is trading near session highs, holding solid gains above $1,800 an ounce as recession fears continue to grow, with the manufacturing sector falling into contraction territory, according to the latest report from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Thursday, the ISM said its manufacturing...
kitco.com
HSBC eyes New Zealand sale as once global empire shrinks
LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) is reviewing its retail banking business in New Zealand with a view to selling it, a spokesperson said on Wednesday, in what would be the latest in a string of asset sales in recent years as the bank tries to improve returns. "Like...
kitco.com
Nasdaq leads Wall St lower after robust November jobs data
Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell sharply on Friday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading losses, as higher-than-expected job additions in November reignited investor concerns about the Federal Reserve continuing on its path of aggressive monetary policy tightening. The Labor Department's jobs report showed nonfarm payrolls rose by 263,000,...
kitco.com
Back to the futures, gold and silver futures!
Precious metals traders flocked back into gold and silver futures today as the metals exhibited a stellar response to changes in the aggressiveness of the Fed's monetary policy.Market participants continue to react to Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Traders continue to focus on his remarks to slow the pace of upcoming rate hikes.
kitco.com
BlackRock backs banks, cuts European, EM debt as part of "new playbook"
LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Asset manager BlackRock has said 2023 will require a new investment playbook, backing banks and energy sectors to do well while slapping 'underweights' on longer-term European government bonds and emerging market local currency debt. The BlackRock Investment Institute (BII) said in its 2023 global outlook...
Comments / 0