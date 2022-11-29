Read full article on original website
Paddy Pimblett says Jared Gordon getting 'bingoed' at UFC 282: 'He tries to pitter-patter his way to a win'
Paddy Pimblett predicts he’ll add another knockout to his resume against Jared Gordon. Pimblett (19-3 MMA, 3-0 UFC) meets Gordon (19-5 MMA, 7-4 UFC) in the UFC 282 co-main event Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. On paper, 11-fight UFC veteran Gordon is expected to be Pimblett’s...
Boxing Referee Claims He Cheated to Help Manny Pacquiao in 2000
The result gave Pacquiao his 30th career win and allowed him to retain his WBC International super-bantamweight title.
UFC Has Reportedly Made A Decision On Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz's run with the UFC has come to an end - for now. MMA Fighting reported on Tuesday that Diaz was officially removed from the UFC roster. Promotion officials then confirmed the news with ESPN. Diaz last fought for the UFC on Sept. 10 against Tony Ferguson. He won...
Francis Ngannou will box ‘whether UFC likes it or not,’ expects Jon Jones fight in March if negotiations pan out
Francis Ngannou is sticking to his guns. The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight kingpin has been sidelined since the start of 2022. Successfully earning his first career title defense against Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision (watch highlights), Ngannou entered the bout with some ligament damage to his knee and it only worsened throughout the five-round war.
Belal Muhammad has a problem with Kamaru Usman title shot: ‘You lost, you don’t get the rematch’
Belal Muhammad wants fans to “Remember the Name” (and UFC to forget the rematch). The promotion is expected to rubber stamp an immediate do-over between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards for some point in early 2023, giving “The Nigerian Nightmare” a chance to reclaim his crown after getting slept by “Rocky” at UFC 278 last August.
Highlights! Watch UFC Orlando’s Kevin Holland knockout Joaquin Buckley with one-hitter quitter
Kevin Holland ended his short-lived “retirement” to fight karate specialist, Stephen Thompson, in UFC Orlando’s main event this weekend (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) inside Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Before then, let’s take a trip down Memory Lane to see one of “Trailblazer’s” best performances inside the Octagon to date. Back in 2020, Holland found himself staring down knockout specialist, Joaquin Buckley, when they locked horns at UFC Vegas 6 in “Sin City.”
Angela Hill shows off ‘fight week abs’ ahead of UFC Orlando
No. 12 ranked strawweight Angela Hill appears to be in excellent shape heading into her UFC on ESPN 42 bout against No. 13 ranked Emily Ducote. Hill (14-12) is coming off a unanimous decision win over Lupita Godinez at UFC on ESPN 41 in August. She hopes to build upon the win and start a winning streak.
Sean O'Malley thinks UFC champ Aljamain Sterling would submit Henry Cejudo
When Sean O'Malley gets his shot at the UFC bantamweight title, he envisions it will be against Aljamain Sterling. Sterling (22-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) is projected to defend the title against the returning Henry Cejudo next, according to Cejudo’s manager Ali Abdelaziz. The pair even faced off during Friday’s 2022 PFL Championships event.
MMA Junkie's Fight of the Month for November: Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler meets the hype
With another action-packed month of MMA in the books, MMA Junkie looks at the best fights from November 2022: Here are the five nominees, listed in chronological order, and winner of MMA Junkie’s Fight of the Month award for November. At the bottom of the post, let us know...
Israel Adesanya ‘gun to my head’ believes Alex Volkanovski defeats Islam Makhachev: ‘The man’s different’
2023 will start with an early bang between two of mixed martial arts’ (MMA) most impressive champions. Reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight titlist, Alexander Volkanovki, is set to return to the Lightweight division where he’ll challenge new titleholder, Islam Makhachev, at UFC 284 on Feb. 11, 2023, in Perth, Australia. Despite Makhachev becoming champion as recently as Oct. 2022, the dominant Dagestani finds himself as a decent favorite over “The Great.”
Rankings Shakeup: Kayla Harrison knocked out of pound-for-pound top 10 after stunning Larissa Pacheco upset
Larissa Pacheco didn’t miss this time. The Brazilian finisher scored three straight first-round knockouts this season to earn another shot at a PFL championship, a million-dollar prize and a third fight with Kayla Harrison, the face of the league. Pacheco was spectacular in the trilogy bout, taking the fight right to Harrison and dragging her into deep waters. She was rewarded with a trio of 48-47 scores and a win over a fighter who, before Saturday’s event, was the ninth-ranked fighter in the MMA Fighting pound-for-pound Rankings.
Midnight Mania! Rafael dos Anjos won’t rule out Lightweight return, but he’s done chasing Islam Makhachev
Rafael dos Anjos appears to be entering a new stage of his career. For the last ten years, he’s faced nothing but top contenders, enduring a grueling schedule against elite opposition. He won the Lightweight championship, but since losing that crown, “RDA” has remained committed to hunting gold at either Welterweight or Lightweight.
PFL offers Rolls Royce on top of $3 million payday for Cris Cyborg vs. Kayla Harrison superfight
It’s clear that the PFL wants Cris “Cyborg” Justino to fight Kayla Harrison now, more than ever. Shortly after Harrison lost her first ever MMA bout, Cyborg took to Twitter to joke that PFL saved money not booking her and Cyborg earlier. “I think Donn Davis owes...
UFC tonight: UFC Orlando, fight card, betting odds & watch times
There is no event from the UFC tonight. After returning to their fighting hub of Las Vegas to end November,
The MMA Hour with Chael Sonnen, Kayla Harrison, Glover Teixeira, and Olivier Aubin-Mercier
1 p.m. ET: - I answer your questions to kick off the show with On the Nose. 1:45 p.m.: Kayla Harrison stops by to reflect on her first career loss at the PFL World Championships and what’s next. 2:15 p.m. ET: Olivier Aubin-Mercier will discuss his PFL lightweight championship...
UFC on ESPN 42: Make your predictions for Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland
We want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 42 event in Orlando, Fla. Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).
Anthony Smith fired back at Conor McGregor following Twitter rant: ‘Different rules apply to him’
Did you have a feud between Conor McGregor and Anthony Smith on your MMA bingo card?. It’s a rivalry we didn’t see coming but aren’t exactly upset it’s happening either. Everything stemmed from comments Smith made while on the Believe You Me podcast with Michael Bisping....
