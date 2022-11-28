Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through FridaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Get inspired at the Calvary Chapel Monrovia bookstore holiday open houseDon SimkovichMonrovia, CA
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
foxla.com
Police chase suspect ditches car, tries to hide in nearby LA homes
LOS ANGELES - A man is in custody after he led police on a chase across the South Los Angeles area Wednesday night. The suspect led the Huntington Park Police Department on a chase with a white car that is believed to be stolen. The suspect eventually ditched the car...
Shooting in Los Angeles Leaves One Dead
A person was shot to death in the Central Alameda area south of downtown Los Angeles Wednesday, authorities said.
19-month-old girl abducted by her mother in the San Fernando Valley, LAPD says
A 19-month-old girl was allegedly abducted by her mother Monday afternoon, prompting a search by Los Angeles police.
Veteran found murdered in Los Angeles college parking lot, suspect sought
Authorities are searching for the suspect who murdered a veteran in the Los Angeles City College parking structure. The victim is a U.S. veteran who is also a transient person, but no further details of their identity were released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The deadly assault happened on Nov. 7. Deputies responded […]
Burglars take thousands in merchandise from San Pedro shoe store day before scheduled reopening
Burglars stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from a San Pedro shoe store that was set to reopen this week after closing for the pandemic.
Upland man accused of beating wife to death, abandoning young daughter at Mojave Desert gas station
An Upland man was arrested after he allegedly beat his wife to death, left her on the side of a road and then abandoned his young daughter at a gas station.
mynewsla.com
LAFD Knocks Down Apartment Fire in Hyde Park
Firefighters knocked down a fire Wednesday on the second floor of an apartment building in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles. The blaze at 5014 S. Crenshaw Blvd. was reported at 10:35 a.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange. The department dispatched 24 firefighters to the...
foxla.com
VIDEO: Man robbed of Rolex in LA; 2 arrested
LOS ANGELES - Two alleged robbery suspects were arrested after they were caught on camera robbing a man of his Rolex in Los Angeles, according to police. It happened on Nov. 26 at 12:30 p.m. in the area near 6th Street and La Brea Avenue. According to police, the two...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID pedestrian killed in South LA car accident
LOS ANGELES – A man who was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Green Meadows area of South Los Angeles was identified by authorities Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Tony Hernandez, 48, as the victim who died in...
The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles
It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
NBC Los Angeles
Rolex Watch Stolen Off Victim's Wrist in Robbery on Hancock Park Street Corner
Video captured two robbers stealing a man's Rolex watch off his wrist after they jumped out of a car on a Hancock Park street corner. The heist Saturday at the busy corner of La Brea Avenue and 6th Street led to a pursuit before two men, ages 19 and 20, were taken into custody. Police recovered the stolen Rolex watch and a handgun.
theavtimes.com
Alleged serial rapist arrested in Lancaster, additional victims sought
Los Angeles County sheriff’s investigators reached out to the public Wednesday in hopes of identifying possible additional victims of a man suspected of targeting more than a dozen victims — including four minors — in a series of sexual assaults, extortion attempts and threats that occurred across Los Angeles County.
Man charged with 13 counts in El Monte home-invasion robberies
A man has been charged with 13 counts of robbery in connection with three home invasions that occurred in El Monte last week, authorities announced Tuesday. Ajaon Payne, 24, of Compton was charged and a 17-year-old boy was arrested, El Monte police said. Authorities believe two people remain at large. The incidents occurred during the […]
KESQ
Police: Deputy posed as teen online to lure California girl
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating whether a Virginia sheriff’s deputy posed as a 17-year-old boy online to groom and sexually extort a teenage girl in California before driving across the country and killing her mother and grandparents and setting fire to their home. Austin Lee Edwards,...
DUI, pursuit suspect arrested after crashing into fire hydrant in Compton
A suspected DUI driver who led authorities on a brief pursuit Wednesday evening was arrested after they crashed into a fire hydrant in Compton. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies, the pursuit began at around 8:40 p.m. The pursuit only lasted for a short while, approximately 30 seconds or so, before coming to a sudden stop at the intersection of E. Alondra Boulevard and S. Essey Avenue when the suspect sheared off a fire hydrant when they crashed into it head-on. There was only one person inside of the vehicle at the time of the crash. The occupant was taken to a nearby hospital but it was unclear if they suffered any injuries.
LA County DA charges 3 in energy-efficient home improvement scam
Three people have been charged for allegedly enticing consumers to receive energy-efficient improvements to their homes, but the work was never completed, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. Pedro De Jesus Diaz, 41, Esfahani Salahi, 28, and Mahsa Karimaghaei, 31, were charged in a 29-count complaint...
foxla.com
VIDEO: Man climbs DTLA Ritz-Carlton hotel
LOS ANGELES - A man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after he was seen climbing the exterior of the Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles. Authorities went to the 900 block of West Olympic Boulevard shortly before 9 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Firefighters were sent to the location on a report of a behavioral emergency.
theavtimes.com
Lancaster man shot dead in LA residence, suspect sought
A Lancaster man was shot to death Sunday at a residence in the Winnetka area of Los Angeles, and police are seeking the public’s help to solve the crime. Bilal Bin Abdullah, 43, of Lancaster, died at the scene of the shooting, which was reported around 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, in the 20000 block of Sherman Way, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.
Pasadena man who bought Maserati with COVID relief money pleads guilty
A Pasadena man who used stolen identities to fraudulently obtain unemployment insurance benefits under the coronavirus federal relief act, which he later used to purchase a Maserati luxury SUV, pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges. Robert Sloan Mateer, 32, entered his plea to charges of use of unauthorized access devices,...
Eater
A Big New Hotel Brings 13 Different Dining Options to Downtown LA
The Marriott-owned Moxy Downtown Los Angeles hotel should open at 1260 S. Figueroa Street early next year, reports What Now Los Angeles and Forbes. The tall, shiny hotel skyscraper will offer nearly 400 rooms and more than a dozen different drinking and dining options spread across multiple floors, including a lobby bar, an Australian-style all-day cafe, and a pool deck with an in-the-round bar. What’s more, reports What Now LA, the Moxy Downtown Los Angeles will offer a rooftop bar that serves tapas and cocktails, as well as a club-like lounge on the 34th floor.
