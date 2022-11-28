ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mynewsla.com

LAFD Knocks Down Apartment Fire in Hyde Park

Firefighters knocked down a fire Wednesday on the second floor of an apartment building in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles. The blaze at 5014 S. Crenshaw Blvd. was reported at 10:35 a.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange. The department dispatched 24 firefighters to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Man robbed of Rolex in LA; 2 arrested

LOS ANGELES - Two alleged robbery suspects were arrested after they were caught on camera robbing a man of his Rolex in Los Angeles, according to police. It happened on Nov. 26 at 12:30 p.m. in the area near 6th Street and La Brea Avenue. According to police, the two...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID pedestrian killed in South LA car accident

LOS ANGELES – A man who was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Green Meadows area of South Los Angeles was identified by authorities Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Tony Hernandez, 48, as the victim who died in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles

It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Rolex Watch Stolen Off Victim's Wrist in Robbery on Hancock Park Street Corner

Video captured two robbers stealing a man's Rolex watch off his wrist after they jumped out of a car on a Hancock Park street corner. The heist Saturday at the busy corner of La Brea Avenue and 6th Street led to a pursuit before two men, ages 19 and 20, were taken into custody. Police recovered the stolen Rolex watch and a handgun.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Alleged serial rapist arrested in Lancaster, additional victims sought

Los Angeles County sheriff’s investigators reached out to the public Wednesday in hopes of identifying possible additional victims of a man suspected of targeting more than a dozen victims — including four minors — in a series of sexual assaults, extortion attempts and threats that occurred across Los Angeles County.
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

Man charged with 13 counts in El Monte home-invasion robberies

A man has been charged with 13 counts of robbery in connection with three home invasions that occurred in El Monte last week, authorities announced Tuesday. Ajaon Payne, 24, of Compton was charged and a 17-year-old boy was arrested, El Monte police said. Authorities believe two people remain at large. The incidents occurred during the […]
EL MONTE, CA
KESQ

Police: Deputy posed as teen online to lure California girl

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating whether a Virginia sheriff’s deputy posed as a 17-year-old boy online to groom and sexually extort a teenage girl in California before driving across the country and killing her mother and grandparents and setting fire to their home. Austin Lee Edwards,...
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

DUI, pursuit suspect arrested after crashing into fire hydrant in Compton

A suspected DUI driver who led authorities on a brief pursuit Wednesday evening was arrested after they crashed into a fire hydrant in Compton. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies, the pursuit began at around 8:40 p.m. The pursuit only lasted for a short while, approximately 30 seconds or so, before coming to a sudden stop at the intersection of E. Alondra Boulevard and S. Essey Avenue when the suspect sheared off a fire hydrant when they crashed into it head-on. There was only one person inside of the vehicle at the time of the crash. The occupant was taken to a nearby hospital but it was unclear if they suffered any injuries. 
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Man climbs DTLA Ritz-Carlton hotel

LOS ANGELES - A man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after he was seen climbing the exterior of the Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles. Authorities went to the 900 block of West Olympic Boulevard shortly before 9 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Firefighters were sent to the location on a report of a behavioral emergency.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Lancaster man shot dead in LA residence, suspect sought

A Lancaster man was shot to death Sunday at a residence in the Winnetka area of Los Angeles, and police are seeking the public’s help to solve the crime. Bilal Bin Abdullah, 43, of Lancaster, died at the scene of the shooting, which was reported around 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, in the 20000 block of Sherman Way, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

A Big New Hotel Brings 13 Different Dining Options to Downtown LA

The Marriott-owned Moxy Downtown Los Angeles hotel should open at 1260 S. Figueroa Street early next year, reports What Now Los Angeles and Forbes. The tall, shiny hotel skyscraper will offer nearly 400 rooms and more than a dozen different drinking and dining options spread across multiple floors, including a lobby bar, an Australian-style all-day cafe, and a pool deck with an in-the-round bar. What’s more, reports What Now LA, the Moxy Downtown Los Angeles will offer a rooftop bar that serves tapas and cocktails, as well as a club-like lounge on the 34th floor.
LOS ANGELES, CA

