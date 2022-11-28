Read full article on original website
kpq.com
Expect Road Closures for Chelan County Starting Dec. 1
Chelan County Public Works closed three roads within Chelan County Thursday, in order to prepare for the winter season. Chelan County Public Information Officer Jill FitzSimmons said Horselake Road, Oklahoma Gulch Road near Entiat, and Mountain Home Road in Leavenworth. Chelan County issues seasonal winter closures in order to protect...
kpq.com
Hit and Run Near Buzz Inn Steakhouse and Casino in East Wenatchee
The driver of a white pickup truck with an attached snow plow was involved in a hit and run in East Wenatchee Thursday afternoon. Around 3:48 p.m., a white pickup truck carrying a snow plow collided head-on with a Toyota Highlander on the intersection of Grant Road and Eastmont Avenue.
KOMO News
WSP to increase enforcement of chain requirements on mountain passes
NEAR SNOQUALMIE PASS. — As the first snowfall has begun to hit western Washington, drivers who're heading to the mountain passes are failing to chain up when required. This has been resulting in more frequent spinouts and even road closures, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). The problem...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: I-90 reopened in both directions over Snoqualmie Pass
UPDATE (3 p.m.) — Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass is back open in both directions with chains required. UPDATE (10:50 a.m.) — Westbound I-90 is now closed at Cle Elum and Ellensburg after a major collision, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. There is no estimated...
kpq.com
Peshastin Man Injured Clearing Snow from Driveway
Yesterday's heavy snow in the Upper Valley led to serious injuries for a Peshastin resident. "A male in his mid-50s was plowing his driveway with a tractor," detailed Lee Risdon of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. "The tractor slid off the driveway and rolled and the man was injured, suffering several broken bones."
ifiberone.com
Frigid Friday: Record-breaking temperature lows expected on Friday for Moses Lake, Ephrata areas; Wenatchee to see single digits
MOSES LAKE - Bundle up and stay inside if you can, it’s going to get exceptionally cold on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Record-breaking temperatures that will take thermometers into the single digits are expected in the Wenatchee Valley and upper Columbia Basin early Friday. Meteorologists tell...
kpq.com
Ellensburg Rec Center Lost In Fire Friday Morning
Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue fought a structure fire that inevitably engulfed the City of Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Center Friday morning. Around 12:30 a.m., witnesses reported seeing flames coming out of a building on the 6000 block of Vantage Highway. When firefighters arrived, the fire had completely destroyed two...
nbcrightnow.com
I-90 westbound closed near Cle Elum
Westbound I-90 exit 84 at Cle Elum is closed due to a blocking collision. According to the Washington Department of Transportation, traffic is being diverted off of exit 84 onto Oaks Avenue. Detours are available via local roads. There is currently no timetable for when I-90 westbound will reopen.
Freezing temps, more snow on the way in parts of Western Washington Friday night
Winter Storm Warning into Saturday for Olympics and Hood Canal region south to Shelton for 2-8 inches of snow around Hood Canal and more than a foot above 1,000 feet in the Olympics. Winter Weather Advisory for coastal areas of King, Snohomish, Skagit, and Island counties for spotty accumulations of...
Ellensburg fire causes $7 million in loss, two buildings destroyed by flames
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Just after midnight on Friday morning, Kittitas County Fire and Law Enforcement agencies received reports of a fire at Al Dahra ACX, which is a hay press and exporter, located in the 6000th block of Vantage Highway. Once they arrived on scene, crews found two buildings involved in the fire: one, a maintenance building for ACX, and...
KIMA TV
Highway hero: Snohomish County man saves stranded drivers in snowstorm
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — When winter weather strikes, sometimes the unfortunate can happen. Western Washington was hit hard with overnight snow creating a messy Wednesday morning commute for drivers. Cars were abandoned on I-405, semi-trucks were stuck in ditches and power outages stretched for miles. If drivers weren't prepared, Wednesday...
kpq.com
Stevens Pass, Summit at Snoqualmie to Open Friday
This week's heavy snow in the Cascades has prompted the scheduled openings of two of the region's largest ski resorts. Yesterday, both Stevens Pass and the Summit at Snoqualmie announced they would begin seasonal operations on Friday, December 2. Both resorts have received nearly two feet of new snow since...
Yakima Herald Republic
First big snow of winter blankets large swath of Central and Eastern Washington
The first substantial snowfall of the season blanketed large portions of Central and Eastern Washington on Wednesday morning, with a few more inches of snow expected from another weather system late this week. Most school districts in the Yakima Valley were on a two-hour delay Wednesday, while schools in the...
Storm impacts: Over 70,000 without power; WB I-90 closed near Cle Elum
SEATTLE — Nearly 80,000 customers are without power in the Puget Sound area amid a Wind Advisory and a High Wind Warning. KING 5 has activated First Alert for this weather event, which could affect lives, property or travel in the Pacific Northwest region. During this event, the First Alert Weather Team will bring you the latest information to keep you and your family safe.
kpug1170.com
Winter Storm Watch in effect for Whatcom, Skagit Counties
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for northwest Washington, including the lowlands of western Whatcom and Skagit Counties. That includes areas from Sumas to Bellingham, Point Roberts and Lummi Island in Whatcom County. The Burlington and Mount Vernon area, La Conner and...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 30, 2022 – Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension of all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s snowstorm. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Mass: Here’s where Seattle-area snow will hit this weekend
Another snow event is set to occur tonight into Saturday morning, but it won’t equal the volume and duration of snow seen earlier this week. “This is not going to be a replay of a few days ago when North Seattle and Snohomish County got buried,” said Cliff Mass, professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington, on The Jason Rantz Show. “So what’s going to happen is tonight, a weak front is coming in. There’ll be snow on the Olympics, and Kitsap County will get it. And I expect some snow, several inches, up in Whatcom County.”
ifiberone.com
Woman on foot hit by car and killed in Moses Lake early Tuesday
MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a 36-year-old Spokane woman is dead after she was hit by an SUV just north of Yonezawa Boulevard on SR 17 early Tuesday. State patrol officials say 58-year-old Cynthia Jackson of Moses Lake was going southbound on SR 17 in her Kia Sorento SUV when she hit the pedestrian in the left lane of SR 17. The pedestrian died at the scene.
yaktrinews.com
🚨❄️First Alert Weather ❄️🚨- Weather ALERT – Snow, snow to rain mix on the way – Jason
For Kittitas County and Yakima County, tonight will be the first significant snowfall since last winter. Temperatures for Yakima and Ellensburg won’t get to above freezing until the late morning, so the commute tomorrow will be filled with snow and slick conditions. In the morning to early afternoon, scattered snow to rain/snow mix could pop up. More scattered snow to rain/snow mix expected through Thursday. Tonight will be the major push of snow.
KOMO News
Predictions of lowland snow send Snohomish County residents scrambling to prepare
SNOHOMISH CO., Wash. — The potential for the season's first lowland snow has people in Snohomish County stocking up and hunkering down. With predictions of between one and three inches of snow in the lower elevations around Puget Sound, the big issue for a lot of people is driving on slushy or icy roads. Plow crews are ready throughout Snohomish County, but when the weather is really bad just getting the car out of the driveway can be a challenge.
