Chelan County, WA

kpq.com

Expect Road Closures for Chelan County Starting Dec. 1

Chelan County Public Works closed three roads within Chelan County Thursday, in order to prepare for the winter season. Chelan County Public Information Officer Jill FitzSimmons said Horselake Road, Oklahoma Gulch Road near Entiat, and Mountain Home Road in Leavenworth. Chelan County issues seasonal winter closures in order to protect...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

UPDATE: I-90 reopened in both directions over Snoqualmie Pass

UPDATE (3 p.m.) — Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass is back open in both directions with chains required. UPDATE (10:50 a.m.) — Westbound I-90 is now closed at Cle Elum and Ellensburg after a major collision, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. There is no estimated...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
kpq.com

Peshastin Man Injured Clearing Snow from Driveway

Yesterday's heavy snow in the Upper Valley led to serious injuries for a Peshastin resident. "A male in his mid-50s was plowing his driveway with a tractor," detailed Lee Risdon of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. "The tractor slid off the driveway and rolled and the man was injured, suffering several broken bones."
PESHASTIN, WA
kpq.com

Ellensburg Rec Center Lost In Fire Friday Morning

Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue fought a structure fire that inevitably engulfed the City of Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Center Friday morning. Around 12:30 a.m., witnesses reported seeing flames coming out of a building on the 6000 block of Vantage Highway. When firefighters arrived, the fire had completely destroyed two...
ELLENSBURG, WA
nbcrightnow.com

I-90 westbound closed near Cle Elum

Westbound I-90 exit 84 at Cle Elum is closed due to a blocking collision. According to the Washington Department of Transportation, traffic is being diverted off of exit 84 onto Oaks Avenue. Detours are available via local roads. There is currently no timetable for when I-90 westbound will reopen.
CLE ELUM, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Ellensburg fire causes $7 million in loss, two buildings destroyed by flames

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Just after midnight on Friday morning, Kittitas County Fire and Law Enforcement agencies received reports of a fire at Al Dahra ACX, which is a hay press and exporter, located in the 6000th block of Vantage Highway. Once they arrived on scene, crews found two buildings involved in the fire: one, a maintenance building for ACX, and...
ELLENSBURG, WA
KIMA TV

Highway hero: Snohomish County man saves stranded drivers in snowstorm

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — When winter weather strikes, sometimes the unfortunate can happen. Western Washington was hit hard with overnight snow creating a messy Wednesday morning commute for drivers. Cars were abandoned on I-405, semi-trucks were stuck in ditches and power outages stretched for miles. If drivers weren't prepared, Wednesday...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Stevens Pass, Summit at Snoqualmie to Open Friday

This week's heavy snow in the Cascades has prompted the scheduled openings of two of the region's largest ski resorts. Yesterday, both Stevens Pass and the Summit at Snoqualmie announced they would begin seasonal operations on Friday, December 2. Both resorts have received nearly two feet of new snow since...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

First big snow of winter blankets large swath of Central and Eastern Washington

The first substantial snowfall of the season blanketed large portions of Central and Eastern Washington on Wednesday morning, with a few more inches of snow expected from another weather system late this week. Most school districts in the Yakima Valley were on a two-hour delay Wednesday, while schools in the...
YAKIMA, WA
KING 5

Storm impacts: Over 70,000 without power; WB I-90 closed near Cle Elum

SEATTLE — Nearly 80,000 customers are without power in the Puget Sound area amid a Wind Advisory and a High Wind Warning. KING 5 has activated First Alert for this weather event, which could affect lives, property or travel in the Pacific Northwest region. During this event, the First Alert Weather Team will bring you the latest information to keep you and your family safe.
SEATTLE, WA
kpug1170.com

Winter Storm Watch in effect for Whatcom, Skagit Counties

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for northwest Washington, including the lowlands of western Whatcom and Skagit Counties. That includes areas from Sumas to Bellingham, Point Roberts and Lummi Island in Whatcom County. The Burlington and Mount Vernon area, La Conner and...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 30, 2022 – Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension of all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s snowstorm. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Cliff Mass: Here’s where Seattle-area snow will hit this weekend

Another snow event is set to occur tonight into Saturday morning, but it won’t equal the volume and duration of snow seen earlier this week. “This is not going to be a replay of a few days ago when North Seattle and Snohomish County got buried,” said Cliff Mass, professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington, on The Jason Rantz Show. “So what’s going to happen is tonight, a weak front is coming in. There’ll be snow on the Olympics, and Kitsap County will get it. And I expect some snow, several inches, up in Whatcom County.”
SEATTLE, WA
ifiberone.com

Woman on foot hit by car and killed in Moses Lake early Tuesday

MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a 36-year-old Spokane woman is dead after she was hit by an SUV just north of Yonezawa Boulevard on SR 17 early Tuesday. State patrol officials say 58-year-old Cynthia Jackson of Moses Lake was going southbound on SR 17 in her Kia Sorento SUV when she hit the pedestrian in the left lane of SR 17. The pedestrian died at the scene.
MOSES LAKE, WA
yaktrinews.com

🚨❄️First Alert Weather ❄️🚨- Weather ALERT – Snow, snow to rain mix on the way – Jason

For Kittitas County and Yakima County, tonight will be the first significant snowfall since last winter. Temperatures for Yakima and Ellensburg won’t get to above freezing until the late morning, so the commute tomorrow will be filled with snow and slick conditions. In the morning to early afternoon, scattered snow to rain/snow mix could pop up. More scattered snow to rain/snow mix expected through Thursday. Tonight will be the major push of snow.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Predictions of lowland snow send Snohomish County residents scrambling to prepare

SNOHOMISH CO., Wash. — The potential for the season's first lowland snow has people in Snohomish County stocking up and hunkering down. With predictions of between one and three inches of snow in the lower elevations around Puget Sound, the big issue for a lot of people is driving on slushy or icy roads. Plow crews are ready throughout Snohomish County, but when the weather is really bad just getting the car out of the driveway can be a challenge.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

