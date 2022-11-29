ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

LeBron James goes full Murphy’s law after Lakers’ heartbreaking loss vs. Pacers

Murphy’s law goes as such: “Anything that can go wrong will go wrong, and at the worst possible time.” The namesake of the timeless adage (Edward A. Murphy) was talking about aerospace engineering, but it could very well apply to the Los Angeles Lakers’ brutal loss to the Indian Pacers on Monday at Crypto.com Arena. In fact, one night in late November 2022, you could rename it LeBron James’ law.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Lakers Fans Are Furious After Blowing 17-Point Fourth Quarter Lead To The Indiana Pacers: "LeBron Actively Hurt Us Tonight"

The Los Angeles Lakers just choked a 17-point fourth-quarter lead to the Indiana pacers. After a strong performance through 40 minutes of the game, the Lakers completely fell apart to a shooting barrage from the Pacers at the end of the fourth quarter, capped off by a buzzer-beating 3 by Andrew Nembhard to give the game to the Pacers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Lakers blow 17-point, fourth-quarter lead to Pacers as Andrew Nembhard's buzzer-beater sinks them to new low

With 9:59 remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers big man Wenyen Gabriel slammed home a dunk that put the purple and gold up by a score of 101-84. No lead is insurmountable in the NBA, but a 17-point advantage with under 10 minutes to play is about as close as it gets. According to ESPN's win probability chart, the Lakers had a 99.1 percent chance to win the game and move to 8-11 on the season at that point in the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Famous NBA Brother Is Doing Well In The G League

Just a few months ago, it seemed like LiAngelo Ball could join his brother LaMelo Ball with the Charlotte Hornets. However, after playing with the team in the summer, the front office decided Ball wasn’t what they needed and he was sent to the G League instead. But despite...
Yardbarker

Odds And Props For Lakers-Pacers

Today, your Los Angeles Lakers will do their darnedest to keep the good times rolling against the surprisingly good Indiana Pacers. Indy, which probably began the season thinking it could be in the running for a Tank-O-Rama For Wembanyama (and, really, with a convenient losing streak, perhaps still could), has been much better than anyone could have anticipated this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Raptors

The Wine & Gold round out their three-game trip on Monday night north of the border, looking to sweep the back-to-back and avenge an opening night loss in the process. On Sunday night in Motown, the Cavaliers got back in the win column after having their four-game win streak snapped on Friday night in Milwaukee. Donovan Mitchell led the way offensively while Darius Garland and Evan Mobley each doubled-up in the win. Playing without Jarrett Allen, who suffered a hip injury against the Bucks, Cleveland overcame a sluggish shooting night, doing most of their damage at the stripe and blowing things open late with a surge in the final five minutes.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Ben Simmons (knee) day-to-day after leaving game vs. Magic

Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Ben Simmons left Monday’s 109-102 win against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness and did not return. Simmons exited the game with 9:03 remaining in the second quarter and was replaced in the lineup by big man Nic Claxton. Simmons missed four games from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5 due to swelling in the left knee and had fluid drained from it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA

SPURS SIGN ALIZE JOHNSON

SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 29, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Alize Johnson and waived Jordan Hall. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced. During the Spurs 50th Anniversary season, Johnson becomes the 50th NBA Gatorade Call-Up in Austin Spurs history.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBA

Recap: Thunder 119, Spurs 111

For a decade and a half in Oklahoma City, the Thunder has leaned on its resilience and togetherness in the face of adversity. On a quick one-game homestand for the Thunder on Wednesday’s Native American Heritage night against the San Antonio Spurs, that mentally tough attitude was demonstrated to dramatic effect.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks: Game Preview

ORLANDO – Throughout much of their 2022-23 campaign, the Orlando Magic have had a shortage of guards. For starters, Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, and Gary Harris have all missed 16-plus games. Finally, the shelves are being re-stocked. Fultz is expected to make his season debut and Anthony should be...
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

Kia Rookie Ladder: Paolo Banchero returns as 2022 Class continues to shine

Two comebacks dominate the narrative of this week’s Kia Rookie Ladder. The first is No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero’s return to action — and mostly to form — with the Orlando Magic after missing seven games to injury. The other is what the Indiana Pacers pulled off against the Lakers Monday, overcoming a 17-point deficit in the final nine minutes with strong performances from a pair of Ladder rung holders.
UTAH STATE
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 30, 2022

New Orleans (12-8) wraps up a two-game homestand Wednesday at 7 p.m., facing the Toronto Raptors in the Smoothie King Center. Tickets are available. Watch Tuesday post-practice interviews with Willie Green, Dyson Daniels and Willy Hernangomez. Listen to Wednesday’s Pelicans Podcast, which will feature guest Todd Graffagnini from radio.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Keys to the Game: Celtics 140, Hornets 105

For the second time in as many days, the Boston Celtics were missing one of their star wings. For the second time in as many days, it did not matter one bit. Without the services of Jaylen Brown, the Celtics still clobbered the visiting Hornets by a count of 140-105. The victory ups Boston’s record to 17-4 overall.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Antonio Daniels talks Pelicans' depth, Thunder game | Pelicans Podcast

On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer are joined by Antonio Daniels of Bally Sports (5:30). They talk about the Spurs tribute to AD on Wednesday in San Antonio, Pelicans injuries and the importance of team depth, the Thunder and SGA’s hot start to the season, and how the West looks as things stand now.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

