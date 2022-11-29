Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through FridaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Get inspired at the Calvary Chapel Monrovia bookstore holiday open houseDon SimkovichMonrovia, CA
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
Related
LeBron James goes full Murphy’s law after Lakers’ heartbreaking loss vs. Pacers
Murphy’s law goes as such: “Anything that can go wrong will go wrong, and at the worst possible time.” The namesake of the timeless adage (Edward A. Murphy) was talking about aerospace engineering, but it could very well apply to the Los Angeles Lakers’ brutal loss to the Indian Pacers on Monday at Crypto.com Arena. In fact, one night in late November 2022, you could rename it LeBron James’ law.
Lakers star LeBron James slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality by Kendrick Perkins after Pacers loss
The Los Angeles Lakers were having a lot of fun on Tuesday night. The players were all smiles as they amassed a 17-point lead over the Indiana Pacers in the fourth quarter and were on the brink of logging their sixth win in the past seven games. And then, disaster struck.
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Are Furious After Blowing 17-Point Fourth Quarter Lead To The Indiana Pacers: "LeBron Actively Hurt Us Tonight"
The Los Angeles Lakers just choked a 17-point fourth-quarter lead to the Indiana pacers. After a strong performance through 40 minutes of the game, the Lakers completely fell apart to a shooting barrage from the Pacers at the end of the fourth quarter, capped off by a buzzer-beating 3 by Andrew Nembhard to give the game to the Pacers.
CBS Sports
Lakers blow 17-point, fourth-quarter lead to Pacers as Andrew Nembhard's buzzer-beater sinks them to new low
With 9:59 remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers big man Wenyen Gabriel slammed home a dunk that put the purple and gold up by a score of 101-84. No lead is insurmountable in the NBA, but a 17-point advantage with under 10 minutes to play is about as close as it gets. According to ESPN's win probability chart, the Lakers had a 99.1 percent chance to win the game and move to 8-11 on the season at that point in the game.
Pacers stun Lakers 116-115 thanks to rookie Nembhard hitting 3 at buzzer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rookie Andrew Nembhard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the Indiana Pacers rallied from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a stunning 116-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. Tyrese Haliburton scored 24 points and hit a tying layup with 39 seconds left for the […]
NBA roundup: Kristaps Porzingis’ career night carries Wizards
Kristaps Porzingis scored 29 of his career-high 41 points in the first half as the Washington Wizards led wire-to-wire in
Yardbarker
Watch: Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard hits buzzer beater against Los Angeles Lakers
The Indiana Pacers pulled off a miraculous 17-point comeback against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. Despite being down 101-84 with under ten minutes to play, the Pacers emerged victorious and walked away with a 116-115 win. Indiana outscored Los Angeles 32-22 in the fourth quarter to pull off the...
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Assumes Blame For Rudderless Pacers Loss
L.A. will have to fend off several solid clubs in the first half of December.
Yardbarker
Famous NBA Brother Is Doing Well In The G League
Just a few months ago, it seemed like LiAngelo Ball could join his brother LaMelo Ball with the Charlotte Hornets. However, after playing with the team in the summer, the front office decided Ball wasn’t what they needed and he was sent to the G League instead. But despite...
Yardbarker
Odds And Props For Lakers-Pacers
Today, your Los Angeles Lakers will do their darnedest to keep the good times rolling against the surprisingly good Indiana Pacers. Indy, which probably began the season thinking it could be in the running for a Tank-O-Rama For Wembanyama (and, really, with a convenient losing streak, perhaps still could), has been much better than anyone could have anticipated this year.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Raptors
The Wine & Gold round out their three-game trip on Monday night north of the border, looking to sweep the back-to-back and avenge an opening night loss in the process. On Sunday night in Motown, the Cavaliers got back in the win column after having their four-game win streak snapped on Friday night in Milwaukee. Donovan Mitchell led the way offensively while Darius Garland and Evan Mobley each doubled-up in the win. Playing without Jarrett Allen, who suffered a hip injury against the Bucks, Cleveland overcame a sluggish shooting night, doing most of their damage at the stripe and blowing things open late with a surge in the final five minutes.
NBA
Ben Simmons (knee) day-to-day after leaving game vs. Magic
Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Ben Simmons left Monday’s 109-102 win against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness and did not return. Simmons exited the game with 9:03 remaining in the second quarter and was replaced in the lineup by big man Nic Claxton. Simmons missed four games from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5 due to swelling in the left knee and had fluid drained from it.
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant’s 45 Points Help Topple Grizzlies In Overtime
Coming off of the thrilling conquest of the 2001-02 NBA Finals victory over the New Jersey Nets, the Los Angeles Lakers entered the season with back-to-back-to-back championships. With Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal leading the charge, Phil Jackson and the Lakers had cemented themselves as a dynasty, atop the NBA.
NBA
SPURS SIGN ALIZE JOHNSON
SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 29, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Alize Johnson and waived Jordan Hall. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced. During the Spurs 50th Anniversary season, Johnson becomes the 50th NBA Gatorade Call-Up in Austin Spurs history.
NBA
Recap: Thunder 119, Spurs 111
For a decade and a half in Oklahoma City, the Thunder has leaned on its resilience and togetherness in the face of adversity. On a quick one-game homestand for the Thunder on Wednesday’s Native American Heritage night against the San Antonio Spurs, that mentally tough attitude was demonstrated to dramatic effect.
NBA
Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks: Game Preview
ORLANDO – Throughout much of their 2022-23 campaign, the Orlando Magic have had a shortage of guards. For starters, Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, and Gary Harris have all missed 16-plus games. Finally, the shelves are being re-stocked. Fultz is expected to make his season debut and Anthony should be...
NBA
Kia Rookie Ladder: Paolo Banchero returns as 2022 Class continues to shine
Two comebacks dominate the narrative of this week’s Kia Rookie Ladder. The first is No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero’s return to action — and mostly to form — with the Orlando Magic after missing seven games to injury. The other is what the Indiana Pacers pulled off against the Lakers Monday, overcoming a 17-point deficit in the final nine minutes with strong performances from a pair of Ladder rung holders.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 30, 2022
New Orleans (12-8) wraps up a two-game homestand Wednesday at 7 p.m., facing the Toronto Raptors in the Smoothie King Center. Tickets are available. Watch Tuesday post-practice interviews with Willie Green, Dyson Daniels and Willy Hernangomez. Listen to Wednesday’s Pelicans Podcast, which will feature guest Todd Graffagnini from radio.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 140, Hornets 105
For the second time in as many days, the Boston Celtics were missing one of their star wings. For the second time in as many days, it did not matter one bit. Without the services of Jaylen Brown, the Celtics still clobbered the visiting Hornets by a count of 140-105. The victory ups Boston’s record to 17-4 overall.
NBA
Antonio Daniels talks Pelicans' depth, Thunder game | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer are joined by Antonio Daniels of Bally Sports (5:30). They talk about the Spurs tribute to AD on Wednesday in San Antonio, Pelicans injuries and the importance of team depth, the Thunder and SGA’s hot start to the season, and how the West looks as things stand now.
Comments / 0