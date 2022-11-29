ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Saturday blew it in Colts loss to the Steelers

This is what you get when you hire a coach who has zero NFL experience on the sidelines. With the Indianapolis Colts down 24-17 to the Steelers on Monday night, a long Matt Ryan run had Indy in great position. However, despite the Colts having multiple timeouts, head coach Jeff...
Colts, Steelers Announce Inactives Ahead of Monday Night Football

It's nearly time for the Indianapolis Colts to host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Colts (4-6-1) have lost seven straight contests in this series dating back to 2011. In fact, interim head coach Jeff Saturday was on the field the last time Indianapolis beat Pittsburgh back in 2008.
Colts Top 5 Offensive Players

Indianapolis’s 2022 season has been disappointing and a disaster. The Colts are currently 4-17-1 and fans need some positivity. Indy has had many players who made big plays at Lucas Oil Stadium. Too many players to count. I have decided to highlight the Colt’s top offensive players. In this article, I provide five players who helped the Colts win games and created countless memories for fans. These players gave it their all on the gridiron and did a hell of a job representing the horseshoe. Read and enjoy, please.
Colts hold No. 14 pick in 2023 NFL draft entering Week 13

The Indianapolis Colts are trending downward with just over a month left in the 2022 regular season, which means the focus will slowly begin to shift to the 2023 NFL draft. Coming off a Week 12 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home, there is essentially no hope for a late-season run. Though they aren’t mathematically eliminated yet, it would be disingenuous to believe a magical run is on the horizon.
