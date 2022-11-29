Read full article on original website
LeBron James goes full Murphy’s law after Lakers’ heartbreaking loss vs. Pacers
Murphy’s law goes as such: “Anything that can go wrong will go wrong, and at the worst possible time.” The namesake of the timeless adage (Edward A. Murphy) was talking about aerospace engineering, but it could very well apply to the Los Angeles Lakers’ brutal loss to the Indian Pacers on Monday at Crypto.com Arena. In fact, one night in late November 2022, you could rename it LeBron James’ law.
LeBron James Explains Why They Lost Against The Indiana Pacers
LeBron James explained what went wrong for the Lakers in the final sequence of their game against the Indiana Pacers.
Lakers Fans Think LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Were Embarrassing During Clutch Time Against The Pacers
Lakers fans are certain that LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were the reason why the team lost.
CBS Sports
Lakers blow 17-point, fourth-quarter lead to Pacers as Andrew Nembhard's buzzer-beater sinks them to new low
With 9:59 remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers big man Wenyen Gabriel slammed home a dunk that put the purple and gold up by a score of 101-84. No lead is insurmountable in the NBA, but a 17-point advantage with under 10 minutes to play is about as close as it gets. According to ESPN's win probability chart, the Lakers had a 99.1 percent chance to win the game and move to 8-11 on the season at that point in the game.
Monk and Barnes score 22 each, Kings beat Pacers
Harrison Barnes and Malik Monk each scored 22 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the Indiana Pacers 137-114 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Are Furious After Blowing 17-Point Fourth Quarter Lead To The Indiana Pacers: "LeBron Actively Hurt Us Tonight"
The Los Angeles Lakers just choked a 17-point fourth-quarter lead to the Indiana pacers. After a strong performance through 40 minutes of the game, the Lakers completely fell apart to a shooting barrage from the Pacers at the end of the fourth quarter, capped off by a buzzer-beating 3 by Andrew Nembhard to give the game to the Pacers.
Yardbarker
Watch: Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard hits buzzer beater against Los Angeles Lakers
The Indiana Pacers pulled off a miraculous 17-point comeback against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. Despite being down 101-84 with under ten minutes to play, the Pacers emerged victorious and walked away with a 116-115 win. Indiana outscored Los Angeles 32-22 in the fourth quarter to pull off the...
‘Basketball genius’ Domantas Sabonis gets revenge on former team in Kings’ win over Pacers
Kings center Domantas Sabonis played with purpose and aggression to help the Kings beat his former team Wednesday at Golden 1 Center.
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Won't return Wednesday
Collins is out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Magic due to a left ankle sprain, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports. Collins left Wednesday's game in the first half with an ankle injury. Collins' status for Friday's game against the Nuggets is uncertain.
CBS Sports
Suns' Devin Booker: 51 points in 31 minutes Wednesday
Booker totaled 51 points (20-25 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 132-113 win over the Bulls. Booker erupted for a season-high 51 points, needing only three quarters to get his work done. The Suns blew the Bulls away, so Booker, along with the rest of the starting unit, was given an early shower. It's been a terrific start to the season for Booker, who is currently putting up top-15 value. The eventual return of Chris Paul from a heel injury could slow Booker a little, although this is clearly his team and there is no reason to think he won't be able to flirt with this kind of value the rest of the way.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Sniffs triple-double in loss
Nurkic ended Tuesday's 118-112 loss to the Clippers with 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks across 32 minutes. Nurkic ended just three assists shy of delivering a triple-double, and while he needed 15 shots to score 13 points, he still posted a solid stat line and made his presence felt on both ends of the court. Nurkic has scored in double digits in seven games in a row, averaging 17.6 points per game while posting three double-doubles in that span.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Dominates in blowout victory
Ayton provided 30 points (11-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 132-113 victory over the Bulls. Ayton continued on his merry way Wednesday, dominating as the Suns easily accounted for the Bulls. After a somewhat slow start to the season, Ayton is rolling right now, putting up first-round value over the past two weeks. Granted, his value is heavily reliant on his rebounding numbers and efficiency from the field, making this run a bit of an anomaly.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts season-high scoring effort
Murray accumulated 31 points (11-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 129-113 victory over the Rockets. Murray was highly efficient on the evening, knocking down a season-high 11 shots from the field despite a regular shot volume. Given that fact, it doesn't seem likely Murray will repeat Monday's effort consistently, though he does have numerous 20-plus point outings so far. Murray hasn't quite been on the same fanasy level as his last full season in 2020-21, but he has plenty of time to make up some ground and is certainly worthy of being rostered.
FOX Sports
Williamson scores 33, powers Pelicans past Raptors 126-108
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 33 points, four steals and two blocks, and Trey Murphy added six 3-pointers and 26 points as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Toronto Raptors 126-108 on Wednesday night. The Pelicans shot 52.3% from the floor on 45-of-86 shooting, had 28 assists...
Yardbarker
Odds And Props For Lakers-Pacers
Today, your Los Angeles Lakers will do their darnedest to keep the good times rolling against the surprisingly good Indiana Pacers. Indy, which probably began the season thinking it could be in the running for a Tank-O-Rama For Wembanyama (and, really, with a convenient losing streak, perhaps still could), has been much better than anyone could have anticipated this year.
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant’s 45 Points Help Topple Grizzlies In Overtime
Coming off of the thrilling conquest of the 2001-02 NBA Finals victory over the New Jersey Nets, the Los Angeles Lakers entered the season with back-to-back-to-back championships. With Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal leading the charge, Phil Jackson and the Lakers had cemented themselves as a dynasty, atop the NBA.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Posts double-double and three swats
Turner ended Monday's 116-115 victory over the Lakers with 15 points (7-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt), 13 rebounds, four assists and three blocks over 35 minutes. Turner wasn't at his most efficient Monday, particularly from three-point range, where he went just 1-for-7. However, the big man cleaned up the boards and provided a strong presence on defense with three blocked shots. Turner finished with his seventh double-double of the campaign while also recording a season-high mark in assists.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Points To These Two Issues As Root Cause Of Pacers Defeat
The Lakers had the game until the very end
CBS Sports
Lonzo Ball injury update: Bulls hopeful point guard can return at some point in early 2023, per report
Lonzo Ball's health has been one of the bigger questions of the 2022-23 season. Last season, he suffered a torn meniscus in April that kept him out for the end of the regular season and the playoffs. His rehab didn't go quite as planned in the offseason, so he underwent a second knee surgery in September. Very few specifics have been offered about his possible return date, and things remain vague even as the NBA's first full month is set to come to an end.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Wednesday
McCollum (COVID-19 protocols) has cleared protocols and is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to conditioning, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. McCollum has missed the past three games while in protocols, prompting Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham to see more action. If McCollum returns Wednesday,...
