Jeff Saturday has half-baked explanation for Colts’ baffling timeout usage in Steelers loss
Colts head coach Jeff Saturday attempted to explain his baffling use (or lack thereof) of his timeouts late in Indianapolis’ Monday night loss to the Steelers – though his reasoning was almost as shaky as the game management itself. With the Colts trailing 24-17 in the closing minute of the game and driving down the field, Matt Ryan took off to scramble on second down with 55 seconds left, sliding just short of first down yardage. Indianapolis had all three timeouts, but with precious time ticking off the clock, Saturday chose not to use one, and Ryan and Co. appeared shell-shocked...
Steelers vs. Colts: What they're saying in Indianapolis after loss
And your team just lost to the likes of Kenny Pickett and Benny Snell. Things are rough this season for Pittsburgh Steelers fans. They’re worse in Indianapolis. A 24-17 loss and blown second half lead can’t be going over well. Here’s what they’re saying in Indy:
1 Insane Number For Steelers QB Kenny Pickett From Week 12
The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up an impressive victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football to end Week 12. While the playoffs may be a longshot for Pittsburgh as they improved their record to 4-8, the rest of this season is about getting rookie Kenny Pickett as many reps as possible so that he can continue his development.
5 takeaways from Colts' 24-17 loss to the Steelers
The Indianapolis Colts once again find themselves exiting a game that came down to the fourth quarter and just like for most of the season, they failed to find a way to leave the game with a victory. The Pittsburgh Steelers looked like they were in control in the first...
Jeff Saturday explains Colts' late-game clock management vs. Steelers: 'Didn't think time was of the essence'
Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday is defending his late-game clock management after Indianapolis' 24-17 loss to the Steelers on "Monday Night Football" in Week 12. Saturday's decision not to use a timeout during a three-play sequence that ran the clock from 1:35 remaining to 30 seconds to go came under fire after the defeat.
Marcus Satterfield leaves Gamecocks to be Nebraska's new OC
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Satterfield will join new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule’s staff as offensive coordinator after serving in the same role at South Carolina for two seasons. Rhule announced the hirings of five on-field assistants and a strength coach Thursday. He was introduced as the Cornhuskers’ coach on Monday. The other on-field assistants will be E.J. Barthel, running backs; Evan Cooper, secondary; Ed Foley, special teams coordinator; and Terrance Knighton, defensive line. Corey Campbell is the strength coach. Satterfield worked six seasons for Rhule at Temple, Baylor and with the Carolina Panthers. His 2022 South Carolina offense averaged 31 points and 381 yards per game to rank in the middle of the Southeastern Conference. The Gamecocks combined for 94 points and 1,008 yards in wins over top-10 opponents Tennessee and Clemson to end the regular season.
Troy Aikman had brutal description of Colts’ offense
The Indianapolis Colts looked completely inept on offensive in the first half of their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and no one was more disgusted with the effort than Troy Aikman. Aikman was highly critical of the Colts’ offense during the “Monday Night Football” broadcast. He made it clear that...
CFP makes it official: 12-team playoff in 2024
The College Football Playoff made official Thursday its plan to expand to a 12-team format beginning in 2024. The final
Colts Top 5 Offensive Players
Indianapolis’s 2022 season has been disappointing and a disaster. The Colts are currently 4-17-1 and fans need some positivity. Indy has had many players who made big plays at Lucas Oil Stadium. Too many players to count. I have decided to highlight the Colt’s top offensive players. In this article, I provide five players who helped the Colts win games and created countless memories for fans. These players gave it their all on the gridiron and did a hell of a job representing the horseshoe. Read and enjoy, please.
