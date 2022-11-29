Tillamook council renews police union contract

The Tillamook City Council approved a new contract with the city’s police department labor union at their meeting on November 21.

The department is represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and the new contract will run through June 30, 2025.

The new contract largely hews to the same form as the previous contract, although with a slight pay increase for officers.

Officers will also stop receiving a $50 monthly cellphone stipend as they already receive department issued phones.

Tillamook’s police department is fully staffed, although Chief Raymond Rau let the council know that he was still trying to hire an officer to replace a retired officer who is working part time.

Ratification of the contract was the only major business addressed by the council in the meeting, with the only other agenda item being a slight modification to the city’s sign ordinance.

Councilors also gave updates on workforce housing projects coming to the area.

Councilor Brian Reynolds, who is also on the planning commission, told the council that the commission had approved construction of four small houses at a lot on fourth street.

Rebekah Hopkins, who also serves on the Tillamook Urban Renewal Agency Board, told the council about a site visit the board made at their most recent meeting. They visited the Oregon Coast Dance Center above which owner Lisa Greiner is planning to build four apartments.

