ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook, OR

Tillamook council renews police union contract

By By Will Chappell Herald Reporter
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wX3cE_0jQnArnw00

The Tillamook City Council approved a new contract with the city’s police department labor union at their meeting on November 21.

The department is represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and the new contract will run through June 30, 2025.

The new contract largely hews to the same form as the previous contract, although with a slight pay increase for officers.

Officers will also stop receiving a $50 monthly cellphone stipend as they already receive department issued phones.

Tillamook’s police department is fully staffed, although Chief Raymond Rau let the council know that he was still trying to hire an officer to replace a retired officer who is working part time.

Ratification of the contract was the only major business addressed by the council in the meeting, with the only other agenda item being a slight modification to the city’s sign ordinance.

Councilors also gave updates on workforce housing projects coming to the area.

Councilor Brian Reynolds, who is also on the planning commission, told the council that the commission had approved construction of four small houses at a lot on fourth street.

Rebekah Hopkins, who also serves on the Tillamook Urban Renewal Agency Board, told the council about a site visit the board made at their most recent meeting. They visited the Oregon Coast Dance Center above which owner Lisa Greiner is planning to build four apartments.

Please send any comments to headlightreporter@countrymedia.net.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

SAF Files Federal Challenge To Oregon Measure 114

The Second Amendment Foundation today filed a federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Portland, Oregon challenging provisions of Ballot Measure 114, the restrictive gun control initiative passed Nov. 8 which bans standard capacity ammunition magazines among its tenets. Joining SAF in the legal action
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Hillsboro Mattress Store Fined for Willfully Endangering Employees

A state regulator fined Mattress Megastore in Hillsboro $67,000 for willfully endangering its delivery drivers. The locally owned mattress seller was forcing employees to “to operate a one-ton box delivery truck that was clearly unsafe,” the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health said while announcing the fine yesterday. The truck had no windshield wipers, a broken seat belt and cracks in the windshield. Drivers were forced to use it for deliveries in rainstorms anyway, the state found.
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

Salem Health among Oregon hospitals temporarily diverting ambulances to 'manage capacity'

Salem Health hospital has been diverting ambulances to other hospitals since 9 a.m. Tuesday. The measures come as hospitals across Oregon see a surge in RSV cases, coupled with increased patients with the flu and COVID-19. It’s the second time the hospital has reached “diversion” status in the last 10 years. Back in July of 2022, the hospital diverted patients for only four hours.
SALEM, OR
kcfmradio.com

Wind Event; Coos Bay Woman Killed; Setting Speed Limits

The high wind event sweeping along the coast caused limited power interruption for the area. Central Lincoln PUD is showing no significant outages in the Florence area and less than 50 outages in the Lincoln County area. Drivers should be alert for debris on the roadways as there have been some branches and tree limbs reported on streets. The National Weather service reported steady winds of 23 mph overnight with higher gusts in some areas. Wind throughout the day today could still be significant with 28 mph gusts forecast and steady 11-16 mph winds. The high wind watch has expired for the coast.
COOS BAY, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Nearly 1,700 Homeless Now Have Homes, Wheeler Still Wants Internment Camps, and Arizona Republicans Refuse to Certify Election

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! If you love...
PORTLAND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Madras tops 8,000

Central Oregon growing quickly while Portland area shrinks by 11,000 people Madras has cracked the 8,000 mark for population, Culver is now 1,663 and Metolius is nearing quadruple digits at 987. The Portland State University Population Research Center recently released its estimate for 2022. It noted that Jefferson County's population growth of 372 over the year, 1.48%, made it the seventh-fastest growing county percentage-wise in the state. Jefferson County went from 25,032 people in 2021 to 25,404 in 2022. Gilliam County, with a county seat of Condon, grew 2.76%, with 56 additional residents, from 2,016 in 2021 to...
MADRAS, OR
92.9 The Bull

The Top 3 Safest Cities to Live in Oregon

Oregon gets a rep for being weird, sure, but does that mean it's not safe to live in? We've been looking at the most dangerous cities of Oregon, the most redneck cities in Oregon, but now we want to do a deep dive to see the top 3 safest cities in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Reports: Double homicide victims were suspect's wife, her sister

The suspect was previously arrested for violent crimes and released pending trial. He was under GPS monitoring. The two victims in the Nov. 16 double homicide in the Scholls area were the wife of the suspect and her sister, according to news reports and a statement from a state legislator. Police responded to the 23000 block of Southwest Scholls Ferry Road, in unincorporated Washington County, just after 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16. They found two victims dead outside the home and one person, the suspect, with life-threatening injuries suffered "from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," according to a...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Southern Oregon Ranch with Pristine River Frontage

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Southern Oregon ranch on the Rogue River. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
EAGLE POINT, OR
The Tillamook Headlight Herald

The Tillamook Headlight Herald

Tillamook County, OR
165
Followers
803
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tillamook Headlight Herald is a general interest newspaper serving the Tillamook and Tillamook County areas of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.tillamookheadlightherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy