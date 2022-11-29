When are the College Football Playoff rankings released? Time, channel for fifth CFP selection show in 2022

Read full article on original website
Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings
The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State, Alabama Rankings
Ohio State and Alabama are the first teams out of this week's College Football Playoff top 4. The now No. 5 Buckeyes are fresh off a blowout home loss to the Michigan Wolverines. The No. 6 Crimson Tide have two losses on the year. Both have been eliminated from conference...
Week 13 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Fantasy football owners won't be missing too many important players with just the Panthers and Cardinals on bye this week, but with injuries continuing to open the door for under-the-radar backups, start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier. As such, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. The more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 13 lineup decisions.
Tennessee moves up in penultimate College Football Playoff rankings
Tennessee completed a 10-win regular season with a 56-0 win at in-state rival Vanderbilt in Nashville last week, and three days later the Vols moved up in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings. After falling five spots to No. 10 last week following the loss at South Carolina, Tennessee took advantage of teams ahead of them losing to move back up to No. 7 when the updated top 25 was released by the selection committee on Tuesday night. The Vols are well-positioned for a bid to a prestigious New Year’s Six bowl game barring some upsets during some conference championship games this weekend.
Clemson's latest College Football Playoff ranking is released
The College Football Playoff Selection Committee revealed its penultimate set of top 25 rankings on Tuesday night. Clemson (10-2, 8-0 ACC) dropped one spot to No. 9 in the latest College Football (...)
College Football Playoff Rankings: Michigan, TCU move up as USC enters four-team field in new top 25
A shakeup was bound to come in the penultimate College Football Playoff Rankings with Rivalry Week preceding the release of the latest top 25. And that's exactly what happened Tuesday night as Michigan and TCU both moved up one space with USC entering the four-team field and Georgia holding onto the No. 1 spot.
What channel is Bills vs. Patriots on today? Schedule, time for NFL's 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 13
The Bills and Patriots open their season series on "Thursday Night Football," and it could be a doozy. The Bills course-corrected in their last two games, with a win over the Browns followed by a thrilling victory over the Lions on Thanksgiving. As is the case with most NFL powerhouse teams, though, the Bills have proven to be flawed.
CFP Committee Chair Explains Rankings for Alabama, Tennessee
Boo Corrigan discussed why the committee gave the edge to the Crimson Tide over the Volunteers in the latest CFP rankings.
Will either Ohio State or Alabama sneak into the CFP?
It’s conference championship week in college football. The best teams in the country face one final test before they find out who will earn a bid to the College Football Playoff. Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC – the four teams currently in playoff position – all play in their...
Auburn coaching search: Why Tigers hired Hugh Freeze after missing out on Lane Kiffin
Auburn on Monday hired former Ole Miss and Liberty coach Hugh Freeze to lead the Tigers' program. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Freeze received a six-year contract worth $6.5 million a year. The hiring makes sense considering Freeze is one of the top offensive minds in college football and has...
Jeff Saturday explains Colts' late-game clock management vs. Steelers: 'Didn't think time was of the essence'
Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday is defending his late-game clock management after Indianapolis' 24-17 loss to the Steelers on "Monday Night Football" in Week 12. Saturday's decision not to use a timeout during a three-play sequence that ran the clock from 1:35 remaining to 30 seconds to go came under fire after the defeat.
Deshaun Watson accusers plan to attend QB's Browns debut vs. Texans: 'We are still here,' attorney says
Deshaun Watson's debut with the Browns was always going to have a sinister undertone to it. But attorney Tony Buzbee, who represented the women who accused Watson of sexually assaulting them, is making sure it's as difficult as possible to ignore the subtext of Watson's NFL return against the Texans Sunday.
Oregon drops outside of the top-15 in most recent College Football Playoff rankings
A week after Oregon's most gutsy victory of the season over Utah, a dramatic collapse to Oregon State has taken the Ducks out of the Pac-12 Championship Game and out of the top 15 of the College Football Playoff rankings, falling to No. 16. Oregon is currently ranked No. 15...
USC And Michigan Are Big Winners Heading Into Latest CFP Rankings
Jerry Palm joins Zach Aldridge to discuss USC and Michigan being the big winners heading into the latest CFP rankings.
Ohio State still very much alive in the College Football Playoff race with latest CFP Rankings
Ohio State may have lost vs. Michigan for the second straight year under Ryan Day, but the Buckeyes got a bit of a win with where they fell in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. To be fair, OSU needs some help, but not all is lost and there’s still...
Jeff Saturday bemoans late-game time management in Colts' loss to Steelers: 'I wish I had that third down back'
Jeff Saturday fell to 1-2 as Colts head coach Monday, dropping a primetime matchup to the Steelers 24-17. Marring the loss was some bizarre late-game clock management that saw Saturday seemingly being overly conservative with his timeouts. With under a minute left in the game and all three timeouts remaining,...
Michigan vs. Purdue odds, prediction, betting trends for Big Ten championship on Fox
No. 2 Michigan takes on Purdue in the Big Ten championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday. Game time is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and it will be televised on Fox. Michigan (12-0) is back in the Big Ten championship game for the second straight year after...
