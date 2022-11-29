ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

When are the College Football Playoff rankings released? Time, channel for fifth CFP selection show in 2022

By Zac Al-Khateeb
Sporting News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings

The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Sporting News

Week 13 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

Fantasy football owners won't be missing too many important players with just the Panthers and Cardinals on bye this week, but with injuries continuing to open the door for under-the-radar backups, start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier. As such, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. The more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 13 lineup decisions.
247Sports

Tennessee moves up in penultimate College Football Playoff rankings

Tennessee completed a 10-win regular season with a 56-0 win at in-state rival Vanderbilt in Nashville last week, and three days later the Vols moved up in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings. After falling five spots to No. 10 last week following the loss at South Carolina, Tennessee took advantage of teams ahead of them losing to move back up to No. 7 when the updated top 25 was released by the selection committee on Tuesday night. The Vols are well-positioned for a bid to a prestigious New Year’s Six bowl game barring some upsets during some conference championship games this weekend.
NASHVILLE, TN
SB Nation

Will either Ohio State or Alabama sneak into the CFP?

It’s conference championship week in college football. The best teams in the country face one final test before they find out who will earn a bid to the College Football Playoff. Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC – the four teams currently in playoff position – all play in their...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy