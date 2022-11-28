Business and Professional Women of Maryland Honor Beth Anne Dorman, CEO of For All Seasons, During National Business Women’s Week

Read full article on original website
Kent Attainable Housing, Inc. Among Other Nonprofits, Organizations, and Individuals to Receive the 2022 Maryland Sustainable Growth Award
On November 17th, Kent Attainable Housing (KAH) received a 2022 Sustainable Growth Award from the Maryland Department of Planning in the Sustainable Communities category. Maryland’s Sustainable Growth Awards recognize people and projects that advance sustainable growth and conservation in Maryland. Specifically, these awards highlight development that addresses at least one or more of Maryland’s 12 Planning Visions.
