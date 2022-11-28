ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Business and Professional Women of Maryland Honor Beth Anne Dorman, CEO of For All Seasons, During National Business Women’s Week

kentchamber.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
kentchamber.org

Kent Attainable Housing, Inc. Among Other Nonprofits, Organizations, and Individuals to Receive the 2022 Maryland Sustainable Growth Award

On November 17th, Kent Attainable Housing (KAH) received a 2022 Sustainable Growth Award from the Maryland Department of Planning in the Sustainable Communities category. Maryland’s Sustainable Growth Awards recognize people and projects that advance sustainable growth and conservation in Maryland. Specifically, these awards highlight development that addresses at least one or more of Maryland’s 12 Planning Visions.
KENT COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy