Business and Professional Women of Maryland Honor Beth Anne Dorman, CEO of For All Seasons, During National Business Women’s Week

On November 17th, Kent Attainable Housing (KAH) received a 2022 Sustainable Growth Award from the Maryland Department of Planning in the Sustainable Communities category. Maryland’s Sustainable Growth Awards recognize people and projects that advance sustainable growth and conservation in Maryland. Specifically, these awards highlight development that addresses at least one or more of Maryland’s 12 Planning Visions.

