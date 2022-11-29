Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 14:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-29 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 50 mph in the hills. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions expected with road debris and crosswinds. Unsecured objects will be blown around. Blowing dust may reduce visibility.. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways 14 and 138 impacted.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Coast Range of Western Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 04:10:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: Target Area: Central Coast Range of Western Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 03:46:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Del Norte Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 2000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 03:22:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca; Western Strait of Juan De Fuca WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet Area, including Port Townsend, Whidbey Island, and Camano Island, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca lowlands, including Port Angeles, Sequim, and Blyn and Western Strait of Juan de Fuca lowlands, including Sekiu, Clallam Bay, and Joyce. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 20:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas; Iron WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations less than half an inch. * WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Wind Advisory issued for South Central Utah, Western Canyonlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 22:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: South Central Utah; Western Canyonlands WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...South Central Utah and Western Canyonlands. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM MST Friday. Breezy winds are expected this afternoon as well, but the strongest winds will be tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Crosswinds may contribute to difficult driving conditions especially on east to west oriented routes.
Winter Storm Warning issued for North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 04:10:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County; South Central Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...South Central Siskiyou County and North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County, including Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, McCloud and Tennant. This also includes Interstate 5, Highway 89 and Highway 97 near Grass Lake. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 06:02:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 6 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until noon CST today. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 04:48:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow and then snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, and Greer Grade. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Curry County and Josephine County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 04:10:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * Check Tripcheck.com for road conditions. Target Area: Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Eastern Douglas County Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 1500 FEET WINTER STORM WARNING HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Snow above 1500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Eastern Curry County and Josephine County and Eastern Douglas County Foothills. For the Winter Storm Warning above 3000 feet, this includes Bear Camp Road and Toketee Falls. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 1500 feet, this includes Hayes Hill along Highway 199 and Highway 138 near or east of Steamboat. * WHEN...Through 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 04:48:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Penobscot, Central Piscataquis, Northeast Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 06:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Piscataquis; Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northern Washington; Northwest Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Piscataquis AREAS OF BLACK ICE THIS MORNING Roads have become icy this morning as temperatures fall. Stay alert and watch for black ice on road surfaces.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Boise Mountains, West Central Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 03:25:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Boise Mountains; West Central Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...West Central Mountains and Boise Mountains zones. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
High Wind Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should be prepared for strong wind. Slow down in areas of high wind. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts of 65 to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East, including South Pass and Red Canyon. * WHEN...From 8 AM MST Today until 6 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for light or high profile vehicles from Red Canyon to over South Pass. Dangerous crosswinds are expected.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Washington Cascade Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 04:10:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: South Washington Cascade Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Freeze Warning issued for North Bay Interior Mountains, North Bay Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 23:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-02 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: North Bay Interior Mountains; North Bay Interior Valleys FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 25 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Mountains and North Bay Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Lower Snake River Plain by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by heading to 511.idaho.gov. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain; Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains; Upper Snake River Plain WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph will result in areas of blowing and drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the backcountry.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 04:48:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in the lower elevations and 5 to 10 inches in the higher terrain. * WHERE...Lower Hells Canyon/Salmon River Region. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Freeze Watch issued for Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 23:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-02 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 possible. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast and Mendocino Coast Counties. * WHEN...From this evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
High Wind Warning issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 75 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 100 mph will be possible. * WHERE...The east slopes of the Rampart Range, Pikes Peak, the Wet Mountains and the Sangre De Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
