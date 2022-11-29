Effective: 2022-12-01 04:10:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County; South Central Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...South Central Siskiyou County and North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County, including Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, McCloud and Tennant. This also includes Interstate 5, Highway 89 and Highway 97 near Grass Lake. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO