weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 06:02:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-01 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 6 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until noon CST today. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 03:46:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Del Norte Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 2000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Crawford, Missaukee, Montmorency, Oscoda, Presque Isle by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Crawford; Missaukee; Montmorency; Oscoda; Presque Isle; Roscommon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...From 7 AM Wednesday to 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and result in power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Preceding rainfall and rapidly falling temperatures may lead to a flash freeze on area roadways Wednesday morning into the afternoon.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Coast Range of Western Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 04:10:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: Target Area: Central Coast Range of Western Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert, Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-02 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Mojave Desert; Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes and Mojave Desert. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include but are not limited to Highways 158, 14, 178, and U.S. 395.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph. * WHERE...Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Feet. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 04:48:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow and then snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, and Greer Grade. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Salt Lake Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 12:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 01:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Salt Lake Valley; Southwest Utah; Tooele and Rush Valleys; Western Millard and Juab Counties WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 1 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected with locally higher gusts possible. * WHERE...Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Salt Lake Valley, Western Millard and Juab Counties and Southwest Utah. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 1 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Crosswinds may contribute to difficult driving conditions especially on east to west oriented routes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 04:48:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in the lower elevations and 5 to 10 inches in the higher terrain. * WHERE...Lower Hells Canyon/Salmon River Region. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Washington Cascade Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 04:10:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: South Washington Cascade Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Lower Snake River Plain by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by heading to 511.idaho.gov. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain; Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains; Upper Snake River Plain WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph will result in areas of blowing and drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the backcountry.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Centennial Mountains, Island Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 03:35:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by heading to 511.idaho.gov. Target Area: Centennial Mountains, Island Park WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 18 inches, except 12 to 24 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes with up to 3 feet near the peaks and ridges of the Centennial Mountains and along the border with Yellowstone. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Ashton Hill, Raynolds Pass, Targhee Pass, Island Park, and Kilgore. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph will result in areas of blowing and drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the backcountry.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should be prepared for strong wind. Slow down in areas of high wind. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts of 65 to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East, including South Pass and Red Canyon. * WHEN...From 8 AM MST Today until 6 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for light or high profile vehicles from Red Canyon to over South Pass. Dangerous crosswinds are expected.
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Sumter by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 20:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Sumter A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CST FOR EAST CENTRAL SUMTER COUNTY At 853 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Tishabee, or 7 miles northwest of Demopolis, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Belmont and McDowell. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bighorn Canyon, Musselshell, Northeastern Yellowstone by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Canyon; Musselshell; Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Big Horn; Northern Carbon; Northern Rosebud; Southern Big Horn; Southwestern Yellowstone; Treasure WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches with locally higher amounts near higher terrain. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Friday morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for East Glacier Park Region, Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 03:24:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches, with up to 18 inches above pass level. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph, with wind chills as low as 15 to 25 below zero. * WHERE...The Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on US Highway 2 over Marias Pass. The hazardous conditions could impact peak travel times through Friday morning. Wind chills may cause frost bite to exposed skin in 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Challis, Pahsimeroi Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by heading to 511.idaho.gov. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Challis, Pahsimeroi Valleys; Lost River Valleys; Shoshone, Lava Beds WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Willow Creek Summit, Tom Cat Summit, Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, and Challis. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Wind gusts as high as 35 mph will result in areas of blowing and drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the backcountry.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 75 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 100 mph will be possible. * WHERE...The east slopes of the Rampart Range, Pikes Peak, the Wet Mountains and the Sangre De Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-02 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches above 6000 feet...and over a foot above 8000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes. This includes Whitney Portal and Aspendell. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to slippery or snow packed roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall combined with gusty winds may reduce visibility, creating difficult travel conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands, Lost River Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 03:35:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by heading to 511.idaho.gov. Target Area: Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands; Lost River Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches, except 8 to 14 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Monida Pass, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph will result in areas of blowing and drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the backcountry.
