Effective: 2022-12-01 03:35:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by heading to 511.idaho.gov. Target Area: Centennial Mountains, Island Park WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 18 inches, except 12 to 24 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes with up to 3 feet near the peaks and ridges of the Centennial Mountains and along the border with Yellowstone. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Ashton Hill, Raynolds Pass, Targhee Pass, Island Park, and Kilgore. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Wind gusts as high as 45 mph will result in areas of blowing and drifting snow and dangerous conditions in the backcountry.

CLARK COUNTY, ID ・ 3 HOURS AGO