Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 04:10:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County; South Central Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...South Central Siskiyou County and North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County, including Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, McCloud and Tennant. This also includes Interstate 5, Highway 89 and Highway 97 near Grass Lake. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 08:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-02 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and rough surf expected. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Kauai North, Kauai Southwest, Maui Windward West by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 04:05:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-02 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don`t go out. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Waianae Coast; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI .The passage of a large, long period west northwest swell (300- 310 degrees) will produce advisory level surf today and Friday. HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves building 15 to 22 feet along north- facing shores, and waves 9 to 16 feet along west-facing shores, during the peak of the swell tonight and Friday. * WHERE...North and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and for the north-facing shores of Maui. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 20:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas; Iron WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations less than half an inch. * WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 06:02:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-01 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 6 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until noon CST today. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-03 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT AKST FRIDAY NIGHT WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to midnight AKST Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-03 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one quarter of an inch. * WHERE...Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 04:34:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-03 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until 3 PM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Hill County, Western and Central Chouteau County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Hill County; Western and Central Chouteau County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Hill County and Western and Central Chouteau County. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Midnight MST tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to Noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 07:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches in the valleys and 4 to 8 inches in the mountains. * WHERE...Mullan, Fernwood, Pinehurst, Kellogg, Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, St. Maries, and Lookout Pass. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions Thursday as well as localized blowing and drifting snow. Motorists should check road conditions before attempting to cross Lookout Pass on Thursday.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Lander Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-01 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lander Foothills Strong Wind possible in the Lander Foothills Tonight This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Southwest wind of 30 to 40 mph with gusts over 50 mph. * WHERE...The Lander Foothills, including Lander. * WHEN...Tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists should be prepared for sudden wind gusts tonight. Some blowing and drifting snow will occur which would reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-03 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Power outages are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 14:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-29 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 50 mph in the hills. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions expected with road debris and crosswinds. Unsecured objects will be blown around. Blowing dust may reduce visibility.. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways 14 and 138 impacted.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-02 03:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast; Santa Ynez Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast and Santa Ynez Valley. * WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Sumter by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 20:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Sumter A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CST FOR EAST CENTRAL SUMTER COUNTY At 853 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Tishabee, or 7 miles northwest of Demopolis, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Belmont and McDowell. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 09:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-02 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 PM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.
weather.gov
Lakeshore Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Oswego by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 09:31:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Lakeshore Flood Warning means lakeshore flooding is occurring, is imminent, or is expected to occur. For your safety, stay off breakwaters, piers, rock outcroppings and beaches! Waves are often larger than they appear and can easily wash you away. Expect significant beach erosion and debris, local road closures and extremely dangerous boating conditions. Target Area: Jefferson; Oswego LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor lakeshore flooding. * WHERE...Oswego and Jefferson counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The combination of onshore flow and significant wave action may result in minor lakeshore flooding along the immediate lakeshore, especially in bays, inlets, harbors, and other low lying areas along the shoreline. Shoreline erosion is also possible.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Modoc County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 04:10:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Modoc County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In California, Modoc County. This includes Canby, Alturas and Adin. This also includes highways 139, 299 and 395. * WHEN...Through 1 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Heavy snow may result in trees down and power outages. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 09:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Sanford affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River at Sanford is forecast to slowly fall while remaining within Minor Flood Stage through the early part of the weekend. Residents and interests along the river should expect continuing Minor flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Sanford...Minor flooding is occurring. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1045 PM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Sanford. * WHEN...Until Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 5.5 feet, Water surrounds homes and covers some driveways in the Stone Island area near Enterprise in Volusia County. Water enters yards and floods docks in the River Oaks Estates subdivision. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EST Thursday the stage was 5.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EST Thursday was 5.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon and continue falling to 5.2 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue St Johns River Sanford 5.5 5.6 Thu 8 am 5.6 5.5 5.4 5.3 5.2
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 09:17:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 23:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .The Saint Johns River at Astor remains in Minor Flood stage. It is forecast to continue a very slow fall while remaining within Minor Flood stage for the foreseeable future. Residents and interests along the river will continue to see Minor flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 2.8 feet, Docks and boat ramps covered at South Moon Fish Camp and approaching sea wall at Blair`s Jungle Den. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EST Thursday the stage was 2.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EST Thursday was 3.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 2.9 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue St Johns River Astor 2.3 2.9 Thu 8 am 2.9 2.9 2.8 2.8 2.7
Comments / 0