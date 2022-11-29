Read full article on original website
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 08:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-02 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and rough surf expected. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Winter Storm Warning issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 09:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-02 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 PM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.
Lakeshore Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Oswego by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 09:31:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Lakeshore Flood Warning means lakeshore flooding is occurring, is imminent, or is expected to occur. For your safety, stay off breakwaters, piers, rock outcroppings and beaches! Waves are often larger than they appear and can easily wash you away. Expect significant beach erosion and debris, local road closures and extremely dangerous boating conditions. Target Area: Jefferson; Oswego LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor lakeshore flooding. * WHERE...Oswego and Jefferson counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The combination of onshore flow and significant wave action may result in minor lakeshore flooding along the immediate lakeshore, especially in bays, inlets, harbors, and other low lying areas along the shoreline. Shoreline erosion is also possible.
Tornado Warning issued for Sumter by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 20:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Sumter A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CST FOR EAST CENTRAL SUMTER COUNTY At 853 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Tishabee, or 7 miles northwest of Demopolis, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Belmont and McDowell. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Special Weather Statement issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-01 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wind River Mountains East Snow Today and Tonight This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Periods of snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches on the east slopes. Snowfall around South Pass will be from 3 to 5 inches with wind speeds of 25 to 35 mph, gusting to 50 mph. The heaviest snow will be tonight through sunrise Friday. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Wind River Mountains. * WHEN...Today through Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists should be prepared for snow and wind if travelling over South Pass. Drifting and blowing snow will severely reduce visibility.
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 09:17:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 23:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .The Saint Johns River at Astor remains in Minor Flood stage. It is forecast to continue a very slow fall while remaining within Minor Flood stage for the foreseeable future. Residents and interests along the river will continue to see Minor flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 2.8 feet, Docks and boat ramps covered at South Moon Fish Camp and approaching sea wall at Blair`s Jungle Den. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EST Thursday the stage was 2.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EST Thursday was 3.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 2.9 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue St Johns River Astor 2.3 2.9 Thu 8 am 2.9 2.9 2.8 2.8 2.7
Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-03 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 09:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Sanford affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River at Sanford is forecast to slowly fall while remaining within Minor Flood Stage through the early part of the weekend. Residents and interests along the river should expect continuing Minor flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Sanford...Minor flooding is occurring. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1045 PM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Sanford. * WHEN...Until Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 5.5 feet, Water surrounds homes and covers some driveways in the Stone Island area near Enterprise in Volusia County. Water enters yards and floods docks in the River Oaks Estates subdivision. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EST Thursday the stage was 5.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EST Thursday was 5.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon and continue falling to 5.2 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue St Johns River Sanford 5.5 5.6 Thu 8 am 5.6 5.5 5.4 5.3 5.2
Winter Storm Warning issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-03 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one quarter of an inch. * WHERE...Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Jackson Hole by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Jackson Hole WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph in open areas. The heaviest snow will occur tonight through sunrise Friday morning. * WHERE...Jackson Hole Valley. * WHEN...Today until Noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult at times. Blowing and drifting snow will occur north of Jackson to Moran Junction. This could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening and morning commutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Crawford, Missaukee, Montmorency, Oscoda, Presque Isle by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Crawford; Missaukee; Montmorency; Oscoda; Presque Isle; Roscommon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...From 7 AM Wednesday to 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and result in power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Preceding rainfall and rapidly falling temperatures may lead to a flash freeze on area roadways Wednesday morning into the afternoon.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 07:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches in the valleys and 4 to 8 inches in the mountains. * WHERE...Mullan, Fernwood, Pinehurst, Kellogg, Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, St. Maries, and Lookout Pass. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions Thursday as well as localized blowing and drifting snow. Motorists should check road conditions before attempting to cross Lookout Pass on Thursday.
Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-02 03:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast; Santa Ynez Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast and Santa Ynez Valley. * WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-03 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Power outages are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Winter Storm Warning issued for East Glacier Park Region, Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 07:42:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 7 inches. * WHERE...The Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Blowing and falling snow will reduce visibility to poor conditions at times.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 04:10:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 3000 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 3000 feet, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 1500 feet, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. * WHERE...Western Siskiyou County. For the Winter Storm Warning, this includes higher portions of Sawyers Bar Road and higher portions of highway 3 west of Yreka and from Callahan south. For the Winter Weather Advisory, the Scott Valley as well as the lower Klamath River Valley, including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, Callahan, and Happy Camp. * WHEN...through 10 AM Thursday for both the Winter Storm Warning and the Winter Weather Advisory. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Snow and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is likely late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-03 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Yellowstone National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Yellowstone National Park WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches, with locally 18 to 24 inches across the southwestern portions of the Park. * WHERE...Yellowstone National Park. * WHEN...Today until Noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Some blowing and drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Storm Watch issued for South Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: South Washington Cascades WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Special Weather Statement issued for Atchison, Doniphan, Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Atchison; Doniphan; Johnson; Leavenworth; Linn; Miami; Wyandotte ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY Very gusty south winds combined with low relative humidity values and dormant grasses will result in elevated fire weather conditions today. Relative humidity values are expected to drop near 30 percent this afternoon with south winds gusting up to 40 mph. Any fires that ignite will spread quickly and burn out of control. Extreme caution should be exercised when operating machinery around dry grass or stubble fields. Open burning should be avoided.
