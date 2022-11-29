Effective: 2022-12-01 07:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches in the valleys and 4 to 8 inches in the mountains. * WHERE...Mullan, Fernwood, Pinehurst, Kellogg, Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, St. Maries, and Lookout Pass. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions Thursday as well as localized blowing and drifting snow. Motorists should check road conditions before attempting to cross Lookout Pass on Thursday.

BENEWAH COUNTY, ID ・ 1 HOUR AGO