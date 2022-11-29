Read full article on original website
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 08:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-02 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and rough surf expected. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 06:02:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 6 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until noon CST today. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Special Weather Statement issued for Lander Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-01 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lander Foothills Strong Wind possible in the Lander Foothills Tonight This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Southwest wind of 30 to 40 mph with gusts over 50 mph. * WHERE...The Lander Foothills, including Lander. * WHEN...Tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists should be prepared for sudden wind gusts tonight. Some blowing and drifting snow will occur which would reduce visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 14:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-29 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 50 mph in the hills. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions expected with road debris and crosswinds. Unsecured objects will be blown around. Blowing dust may reduce visibility.. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways 14 and 138 impacted.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Star Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Star Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches. The heaviest snow will occur tonight through sunrise Friday. * WHERE...Star Valley. * WHEN...Today until Noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Some drifting is possible. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening and morning commutes.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Little Belt and Highwood Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 07:42:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Little Belt and Highwood Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 8 inches. * WHERE...Little Belt and Highwood Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult.
Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-02 03:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast; Santa Ynez Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast and Santa Ynez Valley. * WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Yellowstone National Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Yellowstone National Park WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches, with locally 18 to 24 inches across the southwestern portions of the Park. * WHERE...Yellowstone National Park. * WHEN...Today until Noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Some blowing and drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Lakeshore Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Oswego by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 09:31:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Lakeshore Flood Warning means lakeshore flooding is occurring, is imminent, or is expected to occur. For your safety, stay off breakwaters, piers, rock outcroppings and beaches! Waves are often larger than they appear and can easily wash you away. Expect significant beach erosion and debris, local road closures and extremely dangerous boating conditions. Target Area: Jefferson; Oswego LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor lakeshore flooding. * WHERE...Oswego and Jefferson counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The combination of onshore flow and significant wave action may result in minor lakeshore flooding along the immediate lakeshore, especially in bays, inlets, harbors, and other low lying areas along the shoreline. Shoreline erosion is also possible.
Special Weather Statement issued for Atchison, Doniphan, Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Atchison; Doniphan; Johnson; Leavenworth; Linn; Miami; Wyandotte ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY Very gusty south winds combined with low relative humidity values and dormant grasses will result in elevated fire weather conditions today. Relative humidity values are expected to drop near 30 percent this afternoon with south winds gusting up to 40 mph. Any fires that ignite will spread quickly and burn out of control. Extreme caution should be exercised when operating machinery around dry grass or stubble fields. Open burning should be avoided.
Winter Storm Watch issued for South Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: South Washington Cascades WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Tornado Warning issued for Sumter by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 20:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Sumter A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CST FOR EAST CENTRAL SUMTER COUNTY At 853 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Tishabee, or 7 miles northwest of Demopolis, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Belmont and McDowell. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Winter Storm Warning issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 09:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-02 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 PM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 04:10:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 3000 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 3000 feet, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 1500 feet, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. * WHERE...Western Siskiyou County. For the Winter Storm Warning, this includes higher portions of Sawyers Bar Road and higher portions of highway 3 west of Yreka and from Callahan south. For the Winter Weather Advisory, the Scott Valley as well as the lower Klamath River Valley, including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, Callahan, and Happy Camp. * WHEN...through 10 AM Thursday for both the Winter Storm Warning and the Winter Weather Advisory. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Snow and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is likely late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Winter Storm Warning issued for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph over the peaks. * WHERE...Salt River and Wyoming Ranges. * WHEN...Today until Noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 07:42:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-03 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 04:34:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-03 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 PM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
High Surf Advisory issued for Kauai North, Kauai Southwest, Maui Windward West by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 04:05:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-02 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don`t go out. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Maui Windward West; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Waianae Coast; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI AND FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI .The passage of a large, long period west northwest swell (300- 310 degrees) will produce advisory level surf today and Friday. HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves building 15 to 22 feet along north- facing shores, and waves 9 to 16 feet along west-facing shores, during the peak of the swell tonight and Friday. * WHERE...North and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and for the north-facing shores of Maui. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.
Flood Warning issued for Attala, Holmes by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 13:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-06 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 715 PM CST. Target Area: Attala; Holmes The National Weather Service in Jackson MS has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River At West affecting Attala and Holmes Counties. For the Big Black/Homochitto...including West, Bentonia, Bovina, Rosetta...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River At West. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon to Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Several thousand acres of agricultural and lowland become inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CST Thursday the stage was 13.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Big Black River West 15.0 13.6 Thu 8 am CST 14.9 16.4 16.0
