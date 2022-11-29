Effective: 2022-12-01 04:10:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 3000 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 3000 feet, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 1500 feet, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. * WHERE...Western Siskiyou County. For the Winter Storm Warning, this includes higher portions of Sawyers Bar Road and higher portions of highway 3 west of Yreka and from Callahan south. For the Winter Weather Advisory, the Scott Valley as well as the lower Klamath River Valley, including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, Callahan, and Happy Camp. * WHEN...through 10 AM Thursday for both the Winter Storm Warning and the Winter Weather Advisory. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Snow and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is likely late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO