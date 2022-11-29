Eye on Del Norte: Two Guys will be missed

A little bit of this…a little bit of that, lots of history in Del Norte County. Two Guys was once four guys, brothers Jake and Mike Ritter, Tom Kraft and passed away ”Big Mike” Evans of Red Hawk road . Tom continues to operate the highly successful Chimney Kraft. Jacob and Mike are closing their doors next week after 42 years. Impressive!

I’ll miss Two Guys aka TG Mfg. The business began in 1979 as a carpet cleaning business in Ft. Dick. Jake was a 15 year Costa Mesa Fireman and sometimes-metal fabricator. In 1980. Jake and “Big Mike” Evans established Fire Furn, manufacturing wood stoves. The carpet care business continued for a few more years. Younger brother Mike was a mortgage lender from Orange County. He moved up in 1984 to help develop the growing business. Two Guys opened its Hot Springs Spa business shortly thereafter. As Mike modestly told me, “ You have to be versatile if you want to be successful in Del Norte County.”

Success followed the brothers into the 90’s in muffler and auto repair and by the 2000’s, Two Guys entered the car rental business and high-quality used car sales.

Mike quipped. “We’re just about our Father’s business.” Excuse me, your Dad? “No, we’re waiting for Him to ready that big house for us. “ Ah, yes. Now, I understand.

As Jake and Mike and employees close Two Guys, their passion and love for God through Solid Rock Christian Fellowship in Crescent City is profound, palpable and continuous. As a Jewish man, I love talking about my culture of near 6,000 year heritage and Judeo-Christianity. I’m certainly no expert on religion and the Ritter brothers were none too shy to share their love and reverence for God and Solid Rock. We very respectfully share our opinions and thoughts. I like that.

As a long time customer of Two Guys, I was amazed by the skill set this business displayed and overwhelmed by the high level of ethics ingrained into how the brothers conducted business. My experience with Two Guys is based on trust, through and through. In November, 2020, torrential, horrendous winds blew the roof of my home and leveled my 25’ log flag pole. With the appreciated help of Crescent Ace Hardware and TG Manufacturing, Two Guys fabricated a foundation brace for my flag pole AND with the skill set of good friend Mario Westphal, my American Flag was proudly up and flying.

Two Guys Spa repair was a lesson how not to squander money on less ethical businesses which shall not be mentioned in this piece.

Indeed, I will miss Two Guys. The services provided by both the brothers is without compare.

Is Two Guys a dying breed of business? Sadly, I observe yes. Fair-minded, trustworthy, independent businesses are rapidly becoming obsolete, replaced by ubiquitous box stores and shameless avarice-driven war-with- the public like owners who lack more than a thumbnail of knowledge the Ritter brothers possess.

Good Luck Two Guys. I’ll miss you.

EYE ON DEL NORTE

Roger Gitlin is the retired two term Supervisor. He resides in Crescent City.