Wrightsville Beach, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear Festival of Trees in Fort Fisher

For many when you think of Christmas trees, the first thing you probably do not think of is the aquarium. At the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher, you might experience something that will change your mind. “This is one of our longest running fundraisers at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare,...
KURE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Coca-Cola Bottling Facility redeveloped in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Parastream Real Estate Development and the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce held a grand unveiling ceremony of the bottle works building Wednesday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. Parastream completely redeveloped the former Coca-Cola Bottling Facility on Princess Street. The building sits on more than an acre and...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Carolina Beach Freeman Park permits go on sale Thursday

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Annual Freeman Park permits go on sale Thursday. If you purchase an annual permit in person Thursday through December 31st, you get a discounted rate of $110 plus fees. Starting January 1st, the price more than doubles to $225 plus fees. In person purchases...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
whqr.org

Officials comment on diverted flight that landed in Wilmington after “security issues”

The flight was diverted around 6 p.m. — but few details about why are available. WECT reported the flight was diverted after the crew said there was a passenger disturbance. According to WECT, a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said an anonymous email during the flight sparked the security issue, and it’s unknown who sent or received the email.
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Living shoreline work in White Oak River along Highway 24 causes traffic configuration change on Swansboro causeway

CEDAR POINT — Traffic patterns on the causeway on Highway 24 in Swansboro, just west of Cedar Point, are about to change. The center turn lane will be removed and west-bound traffic will be shifted over to use the turn lane as one of the two west-bound lanes to accommodate construction of a living shoreline. The construction and the change in the traffic pattern are expected to last through spring of 2023.
SWANSBORO, NC
WECT

Tickets on sale for candlelight walking tour through downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Lower Cape Fear Historical Society has announced the return of the Annual Old Wilmington by Candlelight Walking Tour for its 50th anniversary. “When the days get shorter and the nights cast a chill over the Lower Cape Fear, we are drawn to the light and joy from the glow of the holiday season; A Christmas tree, the candles of a menorah, the festive lights illuminating downtown Wilmington, and the luminaries lighting the way to a historic home like lanterns in times gone by,” said the LCF Historical Society in a release.
WILMINGTON, NC
The State Port Pilot

ABC board considers adding another store

One of the town government’s most lucrative branches is looking to keep up with growth and changing times as the Oak Island Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) store is considering expansing and relocating, but it wants public input first. The current store at 5402 East Oak Island Drive was built...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Founders Park prepares for weekend kickoff to Leland in Lights

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– The Town of Leland is hard at work preparing Founders Park for their official start to the Christmas season. This Saturday, the town will welcome the holiday season with the annual “Leland In Lights”. The event will feature various family activities, including the Leland...
LELAND, NC
WRAL

Missing woman in Wilmington, NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Ashleigh Price-Gilliam a Wilmington woman is currently missing. Ashleigh spends time frequently in Covil Ave./Market St. area. If you see her please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pet Pals: 3-year old Husky looking for a forever home

New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks Pet Pal is a 3 year-old female husky. New Hanover County Animal Services staff say she is a bit skittish so would need slow introductions. She will also need an owner who has experience with the breed as she can be stubborn,...
WILMINGTON, NC
The State Port Pilot

‘The city needs to have some consistency’

Southport Interim City Manager Bonnie Therrien is in a unique situation. Her current position, which she took Nov. 1, Southport isn’t in Therrien’s long-range plans. In the short-term, however, she has the opportunity to offer an outside point-of-view of what the city should be looking for in its next city manager to ensure her successor stays for a good while. Southport has had five city managers in the past decade, and is in search for another as 2022 comes to a close.
SOUTHPORT, NC

