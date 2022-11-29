Southport Interim City Manager Bonnie Therrien is in a unique situation. Her current position, which she took Nov. 1, Southport isn’t in Therrien’s long-range plans. In the short-term, however, she has the opportunity to offer an outside point-of-view of what the city should be looking for in its next city manager to ensure her successor stays for a good while. Southport has had five city managers in the past decade, and is in search for another as 2022 comes to a close.

SOUTHPORT, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO