WWAY NewsChannel 3
Ocean Isle Beach asking some property owners to relocate boats as canal dredging begins
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A months-long concrete canal dredging project planned in Ocean Isle Beach is set to begin in December. The project is expected to run through March 31, 2023. A rough schedule for when each portion of the large canal project will take place is...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Record-breaking 13,000 Sea Turtle hatchlings reached ocean from Bald Head Island this season
BALD HEAD ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A new record has been set on Bald Head Island this sea turtle season. According to the BHI Conservancy, more than 13,000 hatchlings made it to the sea in 2022. Their Sea Turtle Protection Team says it patrolled the beaches of BHI for...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Festival of Trees in Fort Fisher
For many when you think of Christmas trees, the first thing you probably do not think of is the aquarium. At the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher, you might experience something that will change your mind. “This is one of our longest running fundraisers at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Coca-Cola Bottling Facility redeveloped in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Parastream Real Estate Development and the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce held a grand unveiling ceremony of the bottle works building Wednesday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. Parastream completely redeveloped the former Coca-Cola Bottling Facility on Princess Street. The building sits on more than an acre and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach Freeman Park permits go on sale Thursday
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Annual Freeman Park permits go on sale Thursday. If you purchase an annual permit in person Thursday through December 31st, you get a discounted rate of $110 plus fees. Starting January 1st, the price more than doubles to $225 plus fees. In person purchases...
whqr.org
Officials comment on diverted flight that landed in Wilmington after “security issues”
The flight was diverted around 6 p.m. — but few details about why are available. WECT reported the flight was diverted after the crew said there was a passenger disturbance. According to WECT, a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said an anonymous email during the flight sparked the security issue, and it’s unknown who sent or received the email.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Battleship North Carolina replaces old, incorrect switches with 3D printed switches
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Battleship North Carolina is receiving a touch up on part of the ship. Volunteers with Friends of the Battleship North Carolina are replacing old, worn out or incorrect switches with new switches on the Secondary Plot switchboard. A sample of the old switches were...
NC beach holds special kind of Christmas parade; winners chosen for 38th year
Saturday night, the event was held with 25 boats competing for the best decorations in several categories.
WECT
An opportunity for outdoor ice skating in downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thursday, Dec. 1 marks the first day that you can ice skate at Live Oak Bank Pavilion in the heart of downtown Wilmington. This will be the first year that the City of Wilmington will have an outdoor ice rink. The rink will be located on...
carolinacoastonline.com
Living shoreline work in White Oak River along Highway 24 causes traffic configuration change on Swansboro causeway
CEDAR POINT — Traffic patterns on the causeway on Highway 24 in Swansboro, just west of Cedar Point, are about to change. The center turn lane will be removed and west-bound traffic will be shifted over to use the turn lane as one of the two west-bound lanes to accommodate construction of a living shoreline. The construction and the change in the traffic pattern are expected to last through spring of 2023.
WECT
Tickets on sale for candlelight walking tour through downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Lower Cape Fear Historical Society has announced the return of the Annual Old Wilmington by Candlelight Walking Tour for its 50th anniversary. “When the days get shorter and the nights cast a chill over the Lower Cape Fear, we are drawn to the light and joy from the glow of the holiday season; A Christmas tree, the candles of a menorah, the festive lights illuminating downtown Wilmington, and the luminaries lighting the way to a historic home like lanterns in times gone by,” said the LCF Historical Society in a release.
The State Port Pilot
ABC board considers adding another store
One of the town government’s most lucrative branches is looking to keep up with growth and changing times as the Oak Island Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) store is considering expansing and relocating, but it wants public input first. The current store at 5402 East Oak Island Drive was built...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Founders Park prepares for weekend kickoff to Leland in Lights
LELAND, NC (WWAY)– The Town of Leland is hard at work preparing Founders Park for their official start to the Christmas season. This Saturday, the town will welcome the holiday season with the annual “Leland In Lights”. The event will feature various family activities, including the Leland...
WRAL
Missing woman in Wilmington, NC
WILMINGTON, N.C. — Ashleigh Price-Gilliam a Wilmington woman is currently missing. Ashleigh spends time frequently in Covil Ave./Market St. area. If you see her please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: 3-year old Husky looking for a forever home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks Pet Pal is a 3 year-old female husky. New Hanover County Animal Services staff say she is a bit skittish so would need slow introductions. She will also need an owner who has experience with the breed as she can be stubborn,...
WECT
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department, FAA release statement regarding Sunwing Flight 410
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - At around 6 p.m. on Nov. 29, Sunwing Flight 410 landed at Wilmington International Airport following a security issue. According to a statement from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the Boeing 737 was parked in front of the US Customs building. Deputies boarded the plane and evacuated the passengers and crew.
The State Port Pilot
‘The city needs to have some consistency’
Southport Interim City Manager Bonnie Therrien is in a unique situation. Her current position, which she took Nov. 1, Southport isn’t in Therrien’s long-range plans. In the short-term, however, she has the opportunity to offer an outside point-of-view of what the city should be looking for in its next city manager to ensure her successor stays for a good while. Southport has had five city managers in the past decade, and is in search for another as 2022 comes to a close.
WECT
Flight diverted to ILM due to security threat, remains at airport for the time being
National Epilepsy Month: Neurologist talks about risks and treatment. Coastal Horizons was awarded $96,000 for opioid remediation by Trillium Health Resources. New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department, FAA release statement regarding Sunwing Flight 410. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. At around 6 p.m. on Nov. 29, Sunwing Flight 410 landed...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Police searching for Columbus County man last seen two months ago in Myrtle Beach
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department is searching for a missing Columbus County man last seen on October 3rd. 42-year-old Darl Kendrick Johnson went missing from a Myrtle Beach Greyhound Bus Station and is described as weighing 150-160 pounds, standing 5′ 8″, with black hair and brown eyes.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland residents invited to learn about local government at Town Hall forum
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is hosting its first Town Hall Forum next month, offering resident the chance to learn how their local government works. Officials say the event will take place December 6th at 6:00 p.m. All residents are invited to attend the forum in...
