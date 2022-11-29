Quilted collage is available for viewing in Prineville until Hospice Auction

A quilted triptych collage, aptly named 'Then and Now,' was created specifically to celebrate Crook County, and the county seat of Prineville, and is available for viewing at St. Charles Prineville

As the annual St. Charles Hospice Auction nears, locals have the opportunity to view some of the quality artwork that will be featured in the event.

One of the items that will be featured includes a quilted triptych collage, aptly named "Then and Now," which was created specifically to celebrate Crook County and the county seat of Prineville. The work of art is designed and pieced by textile artist, Tess (Montero) Tappert, and quilted by Yvette (Tappert) Thomas of Crooked River Quilting. Both women are from Prineville.

"It is actually a collage quilt, and it is all pieced together, and they are tiny pieces. After it is all put together, than it gets quilted," commented David Tappert, husband of Tess Tappert.

The quilt celebrates the county's rich history, as well as its people and their lives, then and now.

"Although one cannot capture all of its history in one piece of art, maybe if prompted, we will see a series," he added.

"Between each of the 20"x 40" panels, they boast more than 200 different fabrics, threads and quilting patterns to recreate historic scenes from around our beautiful county. Just a glance won't do to find all this masterpiece has to offer your eye. You will find it honors our great history as well as those who protect and serve her today. From the historic cattle drives to the railroad, our rodeo, Warpaint, farmers, businesses, the county fair, the county's people — and the list goes on. Just let your eyes wonder across the rich colors of this masterpiece and enjoy," said Tess of the significance of the quilt.

Some of the businesses and venues that one will find in the quilt include Tastee Treet, Crooked River Quilting, the Post General Store, Oregon Mint Growers, Slater Chiropractic, The Crooked River Roundup, Club Pioneer, Quilt Shack, Prineville Men's Wear, Pine Theater, Les Schwab, City of Prineville Railway, Smaf Construction, Meadow Lakes Golf Course, Parr Lumber, Woodward Companies, Prineville-Crook County Chamber of Commerce, Crook County Library, Bowman Museum, St. Charles Prineville, Crook County Courthouse, Prineville Police Department and Crook County Sheriff's office and Sunrise Pool and Spa. There are also many individuals recognized in the quilt who have been instrumental in the Tess got into quilting six years ago. She has always enjoyed arts and crafts and decided she would do something that was related to county history for the Hospice Auction. The quilt hung at Slater Chiropractic for a period of time and is now displayed at St. Charles Prineville until the auction on Dec. 3. More than 1,300 hours and almost two years of labor and love are invested into the quilt. Tess also did a similar quilt for the 100th anniversary for Seaside Promenade 1921 to 2021.

"Viewing this work of art in a photograph just doesn't do it justice. There is so much happening, one must view it in person several times to begin to catch how it celebrates our county. The people and how they all work and come together is what inspired this masterpiece," David concluded.