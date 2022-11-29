ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prineville, OR

Quilted collage is available for viewing in Prineville until Hospice Auction

By Ramona McCallister
Central Oregonian
Central Oregonian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IZNEY_0jQn8l8z00 A quilted triptych collage, aptly named 'Then and Now,' was created specifically to celebrate Crook County, and the county seat of Prineville, and is available for viewing at St. Charles Prineville

As the annual St. Charles Hospice Auction nears, locals have the opportunity to view some of the quality artwork that will be featured in the event.

One of the items that will be featured includes a quilted triptych collage, aptly named "Then and Now," which was created specifically to celebrate Crook County and the county seat of Prineville. The work of art is designed and pieced by textile artist, Tess (Montero) Tappert, and quilted by Yvette (Tappert) Thomas of Crooked River Quilting. Both women are from Prineville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jQn8l8z00

"It is actually a collage quilt, and it is all pieced together, and they are tiny pieces. After it is all put together, than it gets quilted," commented David Tappert, husband of Tess Tappert.

The quilt celebrates the county's rich history, as well as its people and their lives, then and now.

"Although one cannot capture all of its history in one piece of art, maybe if prompted, we will see a series," he added.

"Between each of the 20"x 40" panels, they boast more than 200 different fabrics, threads and quilting patterns to recreate historic scenes from around our beautiful county. Just a glance won't do to find all this masterpiece has to offer your eye. You will find it honors our great history as well as those who protect and serve her today. From the historic cattle drives to the railroad, our rodeo, Warpaint, farmers, businesses, the county fair, the county's people — and the list goes on. Just let your eyes wonder across the rich colors of this masterpiece and enjoy," said Tess of the significance of the quilt.

Some of the businesses and venues that one will find in the quilt include Tastee Treet, Crooked River Quilting, the Post General Store, Oregon Mint Growers, Slater Chiropractic, The Crooked River Roundup, Club Pioneer, Quilt Shack, Prineville Men's Wear, Pine Theater, Les Schwab, City of Prineville Railway, Smaf Construction, Meadow Lakes Golf Course, Parr Lumber, Woodward Companies, Prineville-Crook County Chamber of Commerce, Crook County Library, Bowman Museum, St. Charles Prineville, Crook County Courthouse, Prineville Police Department and Crook County Sheriff's office and Sunrise Pool and Spa. There are also many individuals recognized in the quilt who have been instrumental in the Tess got into quilting six years ago. She has always enjoyed arts and crafts and decided she would do something that was related to county history for the Hospice Auction. The quilt hung at Slater Chiropractic for a period of time and is now displayed at St. Charles Prineville until the auction on Dec. 3. More than 1,300 hours and almost two years of labor and love are invested into the quilt. Tess also did a similar quilt for the 100th anniversary for Seaside Promenade 1921 to 2021.

"Viewing this work of art in a photograph just doesn't do it justice. There is so much happening, one must view it in person several times to begin to catch how it celebrates our county. The people and how they all work and come together is what inspired this masterpiece," David concluded.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Oregonian

Annual PEO Bazaar slated for Dec. 3 in Prineville

The bazaar will be held at the 4-H Clover building and all proceeds go to women of all ages in Crook County for scholarships and grants The local PEO will soon be holding their annual holiday bazaar in readiness for the upcoming Christmas season. A much-anticipated tradition, the PEO, Chapter AD, held its first "unique bazaar" in the home of Sylvia Goedeck 38 years ago. It continued there for 22 years until finding a new home at the Prineville Community Church. Thirteen years later, the bazaar was relocated to the Clover Building on Lynn Boulevard, where it has been since...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

Crook County residents invited to celebrate winter on the Ochoco National Forest

Event will feature a winter scavenger hunt, story time with ranger, a visit from Smokey Bear and moreThe Ochoco National Forest and Discover Your Forest, the nonprofit stewardship partner of the Forest Service, will host a free, family friendly event at the Ochoco Ranger Station Pavilion on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 1-3 p.m. The public is encouraged to join Forest Service field rangers and Discover Your Forest staff for a winter scavenger hunt, story time with ranger where Forest Service staff will read winter-themed children's stories, a visit from Smokey Bear and more! Christmas tree permits will also be available...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

BACK IN TIME - 1912: Woman in search of husband

Young woman of Pennsylvania writes to paper in hopes it may lead to finding a husband 110 years ago November 29, 1912 A young woman of Pennsylvania writes to the Journal that she wants a husband. She isn't so very particular about it either. He must be somewhere between 35 and 40 and have some means. Now, Crook County can furnish plenty of good men who can fill the bill. It doesn't matter if you have red hair or no hair at all. Your age can be anything you want to make it and as to means-well, you can leave...
PRINEVILLE, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Madras tops 8,000

Central Oregon growing quickly while Portland area shrinks by 11,000 people Madras has cracked the 8,000 mark for population, Culver is now 1,663 and Metolius is nearing quadruple digits at 987. The Portland State University Population Research Center recently released its estimate for 2022. It noted that Jefferson County's population growth of 372 over the year, 1.48%, made it the seventh-fastest growing county percentage-wise in the state. Jefferson County went from 25,032 people in 2021 to 25,404 in 2022. Gilliam County, with a county seat of Condon, grew 2.76%, with 56 additional residents, from 2,016 in 2021 to...
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

A surprise mixed decision on Crooked River Ranch development

Planning commission recommends against zoning change necessary for new development on the Ranch In a mixed decision, the Jefferson County Planning Commission voted in favor of a new development on Crooked River Ranch, but at the same time voted four to two against recommending the zoning change necessary for the development to go forward. The owners of the property, the MacPherson family, propose a 54-lot housing development on 142-acre property at the center of the Ranch. The land is currently zoned rural rangeland and must be rezoned rural residential in order for the MacPherson's to build houses there. ...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
kbnd.com

Hundreds Of Goats Clear City-Owned Property In Redmond

REDMOND, OR -- A herd of goats is still chomping away on 138 acres of city-owned property, northwest of Redmond’s wastewater treatment plant. Wastewater Division Manager Ryan Kirchner says the city gets two cuttings a year of orchard grass from the field and sells it to local farmers. On November 16th, the goats started eating what’s grown since the second cutting, which can't be harvested. "It’s really good for the orchard grass, and it’s beneficial for a local farmer," Kirchner tells KBND News, "Instead of him having to utilize hay that he’s bailed up or stored or purchased for the winter, he’s able to utilize this hay, which otherwise would just go to waste because the grass would die over the winter."
REDMOND, OR
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Prineville was the site of Central Oregon's first telephone exchange

By Jan. 1, 1900, there were 31 phones being serviced by Pacific Northwest Bell's central office in PrinevilleThe first telephone exchange in Central Oregon was established in Prineville on Jan. 1, 1899. This coincided with the completion of the first long distance line from The Dalles south to Prineville. At the time, Prineville was the only Central Oregon community with long distance service. By Jan. 1, 1900, there were 31 phones being serviced by Pacific Northwest Bell's central office in Prineville. In 1916, there were two telephone systems serving Prineville — the Pioneer Telephone and Telegraph Company and...
PRINEVILLE, OR
bendsource.com

New Steakhouse for Cascade Village

Steak lovers have a new place to check out while doing their holiday shopping in Bend. Blacksteer Steakhouse and Saloon had its soft opening on Black Friday. It's located in the former Jonny Carino's location on Highway 97 in Bend, in the Cascade Village Shopping Center. Menu items include classic,...
BEND, OR
Central Oregonian

Goozee is league defensive player of the year

Several Cowboys land on Special District 5 all-league squad; five make the first team The Crook County Cowboys are well represented on this year's Special District 5 All-Conference Football team. Leading the way for the Cowboys is standout senior linebacker Kaleb Goozee, who was named league defensive player of the year. Joining Goozee on the all-conference defense first team were junior defensive back Eddie Freauff, senior running back Palmer Smith and sophomore kicker Gabe Love. In addition to making the all-conference first team as a punter, Smith was also a first team punter back and a second team linebacker. Like...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday: Winter Storm Warning

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Oregon Cascades and parts of Central Oregon until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Heavy mountain snow is expected and the ski areas will receive anywhere from 2-3 feet of new snow. Winds will be a concern up in the Cascades gusting around 70 miles per hour or stronger up at Mt. Bachelor. The rest of the High Desert can expect strong winds through the morning and into the afternoon. Snow levels start relatively high and will plummet throughout the day. Higher elevations can expect accumulating snow with anywhere from 3-6 inches for parts of southern Deschutes County.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

Time is perfect to give back to the community

We are approaching a time of year where giving opportunities might be greater than any other on the calendarSmall communities like Prineville rely on a community spirit and pride that encourages its residents to support one another with their free time and their resources. Covering numerous events throughout the year, it doesn't take long to witness it in action — dozens of people volunteering to ensure events have the manpower to enjoy success, folks displaying their sometimes astounding generosity, donating money and goods or services to a host of causes that pop in the community year after year. A D...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

Forest Service releases Lemon Gulch EA

Provides six alternatives for the controversial mountain bike trail proposal; document available for viewLemon Gulch trail system stakeholders now have several new multiple options to consider following Ochoco National Forest's release of an Environmental Assessment. The initial trail complex proposal call for a system of trials on the west side of the Lookout Mountain Ranger District, about 20 miles northeast of Prineville. The Environmental Assessment analyzes and compares five action alternatives ranging from 19-52 miles of trail and includes a "no action" alternative. Forest officials stated that the preferred alternative (alternative 6) involves the construction of 27.5 non-motorized miles...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Central Oregonian

Small Business Saturday slated for Nov. 26 in Prineville

Small Business Saturday will be held in downtown businesses the day after Black Friday With Thanksgiving on the cusp, and Black Friday just around the corner, local businesses will once again be hosting Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26. Sandwiched between the frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday will be held in Prineville's downtown businesses. Prineville-Crook County Chamber of Commerce Director Kim Daniels works with the Chamber and local businesses to coordinate the event. "Our job here at the Chamber is two-fold," said Daniels. "We are here to help our businesses thrive and provide them with...
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Wednesday Morning Forecast: Winter Storm Warning

Temperatures will be more mild today as a system makes its way through the Pacific Northwest. Daytime highs top out in the 40s with overnight lows falling back into the teens and 20s. Snow levels begin around 4,000′ falling to below 2,600′ over the next 24 hours. A...
LA PINE, OR
Central Oregonian

Crook County sheriff, other sheriffs, sound off on Measure 114

Sheriff John Gautney expects measure to get challenged in court, calls it unconstitutionalCrook County Sheriff John Gautney has twice spoken out publicly against Measure 114, a controversial gun control measure calling it unconstitutional. However, at this point, it appears the local sheriff's office will still enforce the law once it takes effect in January. "Ballot Measure 114 is bad for the state and is a direct attack on your constitutional rights under the Second Amendment," Gautney stated in a public letter posted to the sheriff's office's Facebook page prior to the election. "The proponents of this ballot measure would have...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

Central Oregonian

Prineville, OR
985
Followers
1K+
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

Central Oregonian serves Crook County. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly.

 http://www.centraloregonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy