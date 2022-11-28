Read full article on original website
gchscougars.com
Greenfield-Central JV vs. Lapel
The Greenfield JV girls basketball team played a strong Lapel team Thursday night. Lapel controlled the pace of the game with strong 3-point shooting, which allowed them to keep a significant lead for the majority of the game. The Cougar’s offense is getting stronger each game, and multiple players are...
gchscougars.com
G-C Women Wrestling beats Carmel 24 – 6
The 6th-ranked Cougars took on the Greyhounds of Carmel on Wednesday night. G-C won 4 of the 5 matches, all by fall, and both exhibition matches to win the dual 24-6. Maddy Reed started the ball rolling with a 14-second pin at 160. After an Ella Harpold forfeit, Kylie Smith-Foster and Abi Elliott had back-to-back falls to take a 24-0 lead. Carmel won the last match for a 24-6 score.
gchscougars.com
Varsity Wrestling beats Franklin Central 50 – 19, JV falls 30-33, Girls win 18-12
On Tuesday night the Flashes of Franklin Central visited Greenfield-Central and wrestled the Cougar’s varsity, JV, and women’s teams. The varsity team started the match with a fall from Silas Frye to go up 6-0. At 195, the Cougar’s Tristen Lanum won the most exciting match of the night, a 6-4 OT win. G-C dropped the next two matches and gave up a ff at 106 to make the score 9-15. Lincoln Parsons and Jett McGuire earned major decision wins at their respective weights. Franklin won a decision at 126. Dylan Luther won 7-5 at 132 making the score 20-19. Then G-C went on their run. Kannon Zuber, Cohen Hager, Zeke Holden, John Ubelhor, and Clay Guenin closed out the meet with 5 consecutive pins! Great win for the varsity Wrestlers.
gchscougars.com
Boys Varsity Swimming falls to New Palestine 120 – 66
The boys had some really nice swims tonight. We were missing some key people out with illness or just returning. The boys are racing hard and working really well toward team goals. Top Performers. 200 Free: Jaeden Peters. 50 Free: Alex Jahrsdoerfer. Diving: Alex Jahrsdoerfer. 500 Free: Jaeden Peters.
gchscougars.com
Greenfield-Central JV vs. Bishop Chatard
The Greenfield-JV girls basketball team fell to a strong JV Bishop Chatard team in Tuesday night’s game. The Cougars moved the ball well on offense, finding multiple players to score. Leading the offense was Addi Herrin with 10 points and Kynsey Hasty and Leilani Forshey each with 4 points. Also contributing to the offense was Danica Smith with 3 points.
