On Tuesday night the Flashes of Franklin Central visited Greenfield-Central and wrestled the Cougar’s varsity, JV, and women’s teams. The varsity team started the match with a fall from Silas Frye to go up 6-0. At 195, the Cougar’s Tristen Lanum won the most exciting match of the night, a 6-4 OT win. G-C dropped the next two matches and gave up a ff at 106 to make the score 9-15. Lincoln Parsons and Jett McGuire earned major decision wins at their respective weights. Franklin won a decision at 126. Dylan Luther won 7-5 at 132 making the score 20-19. Then G-C went on their run. Kannon Zuber, Cohen Hager, Zeke Holden, John Ubelhor, and Clay Guenin closed out the meet with 5 consecutive pins! Great win for the varsity Wrestlers.

GREENFIELD, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO