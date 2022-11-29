Read full article on original website
Related
Descartes Labs Goes All-in on AWS to Help Organizations Harness Geospatial Data to Address Sustainability, Food Security, and Climate Change
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Descartes Labs, a leading space and geospatial intelligence company, is migrating its core information technology (IT) infrastructure, including its geoprocessing and analytics platforms, to AWS. By going all-in on AWS, Descartes Labs will provide commercial and public sector customers with insights that support timely decisions regarding some of the world’s most pressing challenges, including mitigating the effects of climate change, enhancing food security, protecting people, and safeguarding natural resources. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005234/en/ Source: Descartes Labs
salestechstar.com
Media Advisory: CoreSite to Present How Businesses Can Optimize Their Digital Supply Chains at Gartner IOCS 2022 Conference
CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation“American Tower”), will present “How to Optimize Your Digital Supply Chain: Create an Interconnection Strategy to Increase Revenue Opportunities” at the upcoming Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations and Cloud Strategies Conference 2022 in Las Vegas on December 7. The company will also be exhibiting at Booth #216 and will be available to answer any questions throughout the conference December 6-8.
salestechstar.com
PagerDuty Awarded 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award
PagerDuty recognized as Rising Star Partner of the Year (ISV) in North America, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help customers drive innovation. PagerDuty, a global leader in digital operations management, is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS)
salestechstar.com
Chain.io Selects Johnny Bilotta as VP of Product to Design and Deliver Core Software Offerings
Bilotta will fortify and expand Chain.io’s forwarding services as turbulence continues within global supply chains. Chain.io, a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain, today announced that Johnny Bilotta has joined as Vice President of Product. Bilotta will enhance Chain.io’s current core systems and continue development of new offerings that provide value to Chain.io’s customers.
Prosimo Joins Forces With AWS To Disrupt ZTNA Market
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Prosimo, the Application Experience Infrastructure company, announced that it is joining forces with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide complete end-to-end orchestration for the new AWS Verified Access service. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005237/en/ Prosimo is joining forces with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide complete end-to-end orchestration for the new AWS Verified Access service (Graphic: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Atos Named AWS GSI Partner of the Year – EMEA
AWS recognizes AWS Partners around the globe as leaders in helping customers drive innovation. Atos announces that it has been selected as the winner for GSI Partner of the Year – EMEA by Amazon Web Services (AWS). This award recognizes Atos’ key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on AWS.
salestechstar.com
JC Capote Joins Cleverbridge as Chief Sales Officer to Help Companies Accelerate Their Growth via Global Digital Transformation Solutions
As it continues to execute its strategic plans, Cleverbridge is happy to announce JC Capote, who has joined from Sprinklr to lead the Global Sales team effective Nov. 14, 2022. His hire is a confirmation of the strategic choices Cleverbridge has made over the last 18 months as well as...
salestechstar.com
PagerDuty Operations Cloud Delivers Process Automation on AWS, Delivering Rapid Return on Investment and Better Customer Experience
Automated Diagnostics for AWS Customers Reduces Manual Work, Improves Resiliency, Enables Consolidation on PagerDuty. PagerDuty Inc., a global leader in digital operations management, is showcasing its recently launched automation capabilities at Amazon Web Services (AWS) re:Invent 2022. PagerDuty Process Automation is now available in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog that customers can use to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services to build solutions and run their businesses. PagerDuty Process Automation can be purchased in AWS Marketplace as either a fully hosted and managed software as a service (SaaS) or through a customer managed solution.
salestechstar.com
VERSES Partners with Blue Yonder for the Resale of Adaptive Intelligence Solutions for the Global Supply Chain
VERSES adaptive intelligence and Spatial Twin management applications are now accessible to Blue Yonder’s global logistics customers. VERSES Technologies Inc, a cognitive computing company specializing in the next generation of Artificial Intelligence (AI), is pleased to announce its partnership with Blue Yonder, a company specializing in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment providing solutions to over 3500 of the world’s largest retailers and warehouse distribution providers across 78 countries. VERSES is expected to equip and empower warehouses and distribution centers with adaptive intelligence and Spatial Twin management applications designed to generate a unified real time world model in order to better simulate and orchestrate workflow optimization, verifiable traceability, and intelligent automation.
salestechstar.com
Climb Channel Solutions Selects TeamViewer as Preferred Remote Access and Support Solution Provider
Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has selected TeamViewer as their preferred partner for providing remote access and support solutions for customers around the world. “In a constantly evolving hybrid work environment with complex connectivity and security requirements, it’s more...
Cognigy Achieves AWS Conversational AI Competency Distinction
DÜSSELDORF, Germany & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Cognigy announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Conversational AI Competency distinction. This designation recognizes Cognigy for its expertise in developing high quality, highly effective chatbot, virtual assistant and interactive voice response (IVR) solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130006014/en/ Cognigy has achieved the Amazon Web Services Conversational AI Competency distinction. (Graphic: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
o9 Solutions Ranks No. 396 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
O9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, announced it ranked no. 396 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™. It is the fourth consecutive year that o9 has made the prestigious list, which ranks the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America.
salestechstar.com
Wavicle Data Solutions Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for AWS Glue
New designation underscores Wavicle’s deep expertise and ability to deliver analytics, machine learning, and application development solutions seamlessly on AWS. Wavicle Data Solutions, a leading cloud, data and analytics consulting and development partner, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Service (AWS) Service Delivery designation for AWS Glue. The AWS Glue Delivery designation recognizes that Wavicle has proven success in helping customers deploy AWS Glue for data integration, pipeline, and catalogue use cases.
salestechstar.com
CoSo Cloud Expands eLearning Partnership with Adobe Systems
CoSo Cloud makes third investment in Adobe eLearning offerings by joining the Adobe Experience Manager Solution Partner Program. CoSo Cloud LLC (CoSo) a leading provider of secure, private-cloud managed services, unique add-on subscription software applications and expert professional development services for virtual classroom and high-consequence eLearning, announced it has expanded its offerings by joining the Adobe Experience Manager Solution Partner Program (SPP).
thefastmode.com
ALE, Gur Lavi Partner to Deliver Digital Age Solutions to the Philippines
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a leading provider of communications, networking and cloud solutions tailored to customers’ industries, and Gur Lavi Corporation (GLC), a business communications specialist and one of the fastest-growing telecommunications distributors in the Philippines, have announced their new partnership. To enable digital transformation across a broad range of industries,...
salestechstar.com
Ceretax and Onebill Software Partner to Give Telecom Companies an Unmatched Integration for Sales Tax Automation and Billing Management
CereTax, the sales tax automation platform, and OneBill Software, the modern agile billing and monetization platform, announced their integration and partnership, which will transform the way telecommunications businesses handle their sales tax automation, along with their billing and subscription management. The integration between the CereTax and OneBill platforms will give...
salestechstar.com
DNSFilter Launches Global Partner Program
ML-Powered DNS Threat Protection Leader Releases New Technical Features for MSPs, Names Mikey Pruitt as MSP Evangelist to Lead New Global Program. DNSFilter launched its Global Partner Program to provide managed service providers (MSPs) with best-in-class technology, training, and support to secure customers against domain name system (DNS) and web-based threats. With the launch, DNSFilter unveils new Scheduled Reporting and Universal Lists features for MSPs and names Mikey Pruitt as MSP Evangelist to lead program strategy and execution.
salestechstar.com
Stability AI Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Build Artificial Intelligence for the Future
Leading open-source artificial intelligence startup trains foundational models 58% faster and more cost efficiently using Amazon SageMaker on AWS. At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, announced that Stability AI, a community-driven, open-source artificial intelligence (AI) company, has selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider to build and scale its AI models for image, language, audio, video, and 3D content generation. Stability AI uses Amazon SageMaker (AWS’s end-to-end machine learning service), as well as AWS’s proven compute infrastructure and storage, to accelerate its work on open-source generative AI models. In addition, Stability AI will collaborate with AWS to make its open-source tools and models available to students, researchers, startups, and enterprises around the world.
salestechstar.com
StreamSets Launches New Mainframe Collector Solution at re:Invent
Provides the most efficient and secure approach to liberate mainframe data for cloud analytics. StreamSets, a Software AG company, announced the launch of StreamSets Mainframe Collector, a new solution that helps companies unlock data from the depths of their mainframe systems for cloud analytics at AWS re:Invent 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
salestechstar.com
Vitally Launches ‘Docs’ to Transform How Customers and Customer Success Teams Collaborate
Vitally, the leading Customer Success Platform (CSP) for business-to-business (B2B) companies, announced the release of Docs, an innovative tool that streamlines real-time collaboration between customers and Customer Success teams. With Docs, Vitally users can instantly create dedicated workspaces to share critical project details, provide new levels of transparency, and empower teams across organizations to work together like never before.
Comments / 0