VERSES adaptive intelligence and Spatial Twin management applications are now accessible to Blue Yonder’s global logistics customers. VERSES Technologies Inc, a cognitive computing company specializing in the next generation of Artificial Intelligence (AI), is pleased to announce its partnership with Blue Yonder, a company specializing in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment providing solutions to over 3500 of the world’s largest retailers and warehouse distribution providers across 78 countries. VERSES is expected to equip and empower warehouses and distribution centers with adaptive intelligence and Spatial Twin management applications designed to generate a unified real time world model in order to better simulate and orchestrate workflow optimization, verifiable traceability, and intelligent automation.

3 DAYS AGO