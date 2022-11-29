Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Salesforce Reveals Record-Breaking Cyber Week: $281 Billion in Global Online Sales
-U.S. online sales rose 9%, the largest spike in six weeks, while global online sales rose 2% YoY. -Black Friday online sales reached $65.3 billion globally and Cyber Monday reached $46.2 billion. -Data and insights from the shopping behavior of 1.5 billion Cyber Week consumers available to help retailers deliver...
H&M Cuts 1,500 Jobs as Retail Industry Layoffs Accelerate
H&M is the latest company to implement job cuts amid growing headwinds industry wide. On Wednesday, the Swedish fast-fashion retailer announced it would cut 1,500 jobs in order to “reduce costs” and “further improve efficiency” in the business. Overall, H&M said it estimated that these cuts will provide annual savings of around 2 billion Swedish kronor, or $188.2 million, which are expected to become visible in the second half of 2023. The program, according to the company, should result in a restructuring charge of just over 800 million Swedish kronor, or $75.3 million, in the fourth quarter of this year. “The cost and...
Retail Tech: Century 21 Taps Fillogic for Comeback, Happy Returns Unveils ‘Return Shopping’ for Shopify Merchants
The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Returns Happy Returns Happy Returns, a PayPal company, has unveiled Return Shopping, which is designed to help Shopify merchants drive more shoppers to their e-commerce storefronts upon returning a product. The feature is built to help sellers retain revenue without the accounting challenges associated with exchanging items of different prices. Return Shopping is available to both current and future Happy Returns customers using the Return & Exchange Portal and Shopify. This optional feature can be enabled via the merchant’s Happy Returns dashboard. Unlike many exchanges, Return Shopping keeps the...
A Goldman Sachs-led $117 million round is the last stop before 'market leader' Locus Robotics' IPO
Locus Robotics CEO Rick Faulk told Insider the startup is headed for an IPO as soon as the markets wake up.
Tech firms sponsored 45,000 H-1B workers in the past 3 years, report says. Many are now laid-off and struggling to stay in the US.
At least 350 immigrants were affected by Meta and Twitter's most recent job cuts, Bloomberg reported.
Mobile Checkout Brings Ease of eCommerce Payments Into Stores
Payments innovators are pushing past omnichannel retailing to meld POS-capable channels tied to databases. It’s a unified commerce approach that brings capabilities like checkout anywhere on the sales floor. By creating digital environments in physical retail spaces, new customer interactions are enabled that not only allow consumers to skip...
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
kalkinemedia.com
DIY retailer Kingfisher partners with Google Cloud to boost e-commerce
LONDON (Reuters) - European home improvement retailer Kingfisher has agreed a five-year partnership with Google Cloud, a move it said should provide customers with faster and more intuitive searches, and better tailor product ranges. The company, which owns DIY brands B&Q and Castorama, and trade-focused Screwfix and TradePoint, increased online...
salestechstar.com
Netail Closes Seed Funding to Advance Retail-Focused AI Development
Funding will enable expansion into new markets, enhance product offerings and improve customer experience. Netail, a technology that enables retailers to auto-identify competitors across the internet and track their assortments, availability and optimize prices in real time, announced the closing of $5M in seed funding. The round was co-led by Magarac Venture Partners (MVP), which provides early-stage venture capital to dynamic entrepreneurs and successful technology companies throughout the Midwest, and Dr. Andrew Ng’s AI Fund. Other investors include HKSTP Ventures.
TechCrunch
Amazon shutting down wholesale distribution in third business exit in India
The American e-commerce giant said Monday that it is discontinuing Amazon Distribution, its wholesale e-commerce website available to small neighborhood stores in Bengaluru, Mysore and Hubli. “We don’t take these decisions lightly. We are discontinuing this programme in a phased manner to take care of current customers and partners,” a...
How eCommerce Can Unlock the Latin American Retail Scene
PYMNTS talks with Karen Bruck, vice president of commerce and strategic initiatives at Mercado Libre, about the unique opportunities and challenges in Latin American eCommerce. --- Latin America’s eCommerce market is expanding rapidly, especially as the pandemic has radically altered consumers’ shopping habits. Brick-and-mortar shopping was previously the...
salestechstar.com
Saltbox Raises $35M in Series B Funding Round to Support Technology-Driven Logistics Enablement for Small Ecommerce Companies
Pendulum and Cox Enterprises see opportunity in early-stage startup focused on solving logistics for all kinds of companies. Saltbox, Inc., the flexible co-warehousing and small business logistics pioneer, announced a $35 million Series B funding round. The investment was co-led by Atlanta-based and family-owned Cox Enterprises Inc; a leader in the broadband, automotive and media industries, and Pendulum; a strategic growth investing and advisory platform designed for founders and leaders of color and previous investor in Saltbox. This Series B round brings Saltbox’s total funding to $56 million. The round also included investment from Playground Global, XYZ Capital, Fundrise, Kapor Capital, Wilshire Lane Capital, Colliers, Lincoln Property Company, Flexport and Overline among others. Funding will support developing Saltbox’s core technology stack powering its end-to-end logistics platform for small and growing ecommerce businesses.
salestechstar.com
Media Advisory: CoreSite to Present How Businesses Can Optimize Their Digital Supply Chains at Gartner IOCS 2022 Conference
CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation“American Tower”), will present “How to Optimize Your Digital Supply Chain: Create an Interconnection Strategy to Increase Revenue Opportunities” at the upcoming Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations and Cloud Strategies Conference 2022 in Las Vegas on December 7. The company will also be exhibiting at Booth #216 and will be available to answer any questions throughout the conference December 6-8.
The EU leadership has reportedly settled on a $60-a-barrel cap for Russian oil prices — but now it has to get its members to agree
The European Union and G7 group of countries are working to hit Russian oil revenues as the war in Ukraine drags on.
Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Q2 203 Revenue Grows 9% YoY To $962K
Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation GWAY revenue in the Q2 2023 was CA$1.3 million ($962,000) an increase of 9% compared to CA$.1.2 million in the Q2 2022. Gross profit was CA$601,816 compared to CA$262,329 in Q2 2022. Loss and comprehensive loss was CA$452,935 compared to a loss of CA$1.3 million in...
salestechstar.com
Universal Robina Corporation Selects Blue Yonder to Digitally Transform Planning Capabilities
Leading Filipino consumer food and beverage product company to implement Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning solutions to upgrade demand planning, inventory optimization & segmentation, and financial planning processes. Managing the manufacturing of products from production to distribution is key to balancing demand and supply for consumer packaged goods companies. That’s...
3 Reasons to Bet on Airbnb in 2023
The travel disruptor should bounce back after a disappointing 2022.
salestechstar.com
VERSES Partners with Blue Yonder for the Resale of Adaptive Intelligence Solutions for the Global Supply Chain
VERSES adaptive intelligence and Spatial Twin management applications are now accessible to Blue Yonder’s global logistics customers. VERSES Technologies Inc, a cognitive computing company specializing in the next generation of Artificial Intelligence (AI), is pleased to announce its partnership with Blue Yonder, a company specializing in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment providing solutions to over 3500 of the world’s largest retailers and warehouse distribution providers across 78 countries. VERSES is expected to equip and empower warehouses and distribution centers with adaptive intelligence and Spatial Twin management applications designed to generate a unified real time world model in order to better simulate and orchestrate workflow optimization, verifiable traceability, and intelligent automation.
salestechstar.com
JC Capote Joins Cleverbridge as Chief Sales Officer to Help Companies Accelerate Their Growth via Global Digital Transformation Solutions
As it continues to execute its strategic plans, Cleverbridge is happy to announce JC Capote, who has joined from Sprinklr to lead the Global Sales team effective Nov. 14, 2022. His hire is a confirmation of the strategic choices Cleverbridge has made over the last 18 months as well as...
salestechstar.com
Yext Adds Support for New Google Pickup and Delivery Options
Restaurant brands can now take advantage of Google Place Actions to further customize their business listings. Yext, Inc, the Answers Company, announced the addition of new functionality that will allow restaurant brands to manage pickup and delivery options on their Google Business Profiles. Google Place Actions are featured prominently on...
Comments / 0