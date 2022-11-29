Read full article on original website
Atos Named AWS GSI Partner of the Year – EMEA
AWS recognizes AWS Partners around the globe as leaders in helping customers drive innovation. Atos announces that it has been selected as the winner for GSI Partner of the Year – EMEA by Amazon Web Services (AWS). This award recognizes Atos’ key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on AWS.
A Goldman Sachs-led $117 million round is the last stop before 'market leader' Locus Robotics' IPO
Locus Robotics CEO Rick Faulk told Insider the startup is headed for an IPO as soon as the markets wake up.
DNSFilter Launches Global Partner Program
ML-Powered DNS Threat Protection Leader Releases New Technical Features for MSPs, Names Mikey Pruitt as MSP Evangelist to Lead New Global Program. DNSFilter launched its Global Partner Program to provide managed service providers (MSPs) with best-in-class technology, training, and support to secure customers against domain name system (DNS) and web-based threats. With the launch, DNSFilter unveils new Scheduled Reporting and Universal Lists features for MSPs and names Mikey Pruitt as MSP Evangelist to lead program strategy and execution.
Jamf announces new AWS Verified Access feature for increased IT security
Today, Jamf announced a new integration with Amazon Web Services that will help users of AWS and Jamf strengthen their security posture. AWS Verified Access enables customers to define policies or criteria in Jamf that must be met before allowing end users and their respective devices access to internal services on AWS. Now, with the AWS Verified Access feature, organizations using Jamf can verify that devices are managed and meet an acceptable risk threshold before providing access to critical internal services.
Media Advisory: CoreSite to Present How Businesses Can Optimize Their Digital Supply Chains at Gartner IOCS 2022 Conference
CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation“American Tower”), will present “How to Optimize Your Digital Supply Chain: Create an Interconnection Strategy to Increase Revenue Opportunities” at the upcoming Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations and Cloud Strategies Conference 2022 in Las Vegas on December 7. The company will also be exhibiting at Booth #216 and will be available to answer any questions throughout the conference December 6-8.
Zingtree Teams up with AVANT to Deliver Enhanced Contact Center Operations to its Global Partners
As part of the Zingtree channel of best-in-class technology providers, AVANT now has the additional capacity to provide contact center productivity solutions. Zingtree, a conversational workflow software that turns every contact center agent into an expert, announced it is partnering with Avant Communications (AVANT), the nation’s premier Technology Services Distributor. The addition of AVANT as Zingtree’s newest channel partner further expands the company’s global impact as it works to elevate contact center agent productivity around the world.
VERSES Partners with Blue Yonder for the Resale of Adaptive Intelligence Solutions for the Global Supply Chain
VERSES adaptive intelligence and Spatial Twin management applications are now accessible to Blue Yonder’s global logistics customers. VERSES Technologies Inc, a cognitive computing company specializing in the next generation of Artificial Intelligence (AI), is pleased to announce its partnership with Blue Yonder, a company specializing in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment providing solutions to over 3500 of the world’s largest retailers and warehouse distribution providers across 78 countries. VERSES is expected to equip and empower warehouses and distribution centers with adaptive intelligence and Spatial Twin management applications designed to generate a unified real time world model in order to better simulate and orchestrate workflow optimization, verifiable traceability, and intelligent automation.
SnapLogic Builds Partner Momentum to Catalyze Integration and Automation Solutions
Partners have developed over 400 SnapLogic specializations that accelerate customer value with services and solutions. SnapLogic, a leader in intelligent integration and enterprise automation, announced at Amazon Web Services (AWS) re:Invent 2022, significant business momentum resulting from enhancements to its Partner Connect Program introduced last year. Participation in SnapLogic’s Partner Connect Program, which helps partners accelerate their integration and automation capabilities, has increased significantly over the past 18 months.
JC Capote Joins Cleverbridge as Chief Sales Officer to Help Companies Accelerate Their Growth via Global Digital Transformation Solutions
As it continues to execute its strategic plans, Cleverbridge is happy to announce JC Capote, who has joined from Sprinklr to lead the Global Sales team effective Nov. 14, 2022. His hire is a confirmation of the strategic choices Cleverbridge has made over the last 18 months as well as...
Wavicle Data Solutions Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for AWS Glue
New designation underscores Wavicle’s deep expertise and ability to deliver analytics, machine learning, and application development solutions seamlessly on AWS. Wavicle Data Solutions, a leading cloud, data and analytics consulting and development partner, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Service (AWS) Service Delivery designation for AWS Glue. The AWS Glue Delivery designation recognizes that Wavicle has proven success in helping customers deploy AWS Glue for data integration, pipeline, and catalogue use cases.
Softchoice Named Cisco Canada’s Software Partner of the Year and Social Impact Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2022
Softchoice Corporation has won two awards at the Cisco Partner Summit 2022, an annual event celebrating Cisco’s top-performing partners within specific technology markets across all geographical regions. “As a software-focused IT solutions provider, Softchoice is the perfect fit to support Cisco’s transition towards a more software- and services-oriented model....
Cognigy Achieves AWS Conversational AI Competency Distinction
DÜSSELDORF, Germany & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Cognigy announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Conversational AI Competency distinction. This designation recognizes Cognigy for its expertise in developing high quality, highly effective chatbot, virtual assistant and interactive voice response (IVR) solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130006014/en/ Cognigy has achieved the Amazon Web Services Conversational AI Competency distinction. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Descartes Labs Goes All-in on AWS to Help Organizations Harness Geospatial Data to Address Sustainability, Food Security, and Climate Change
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Descartes Labs, a leading space and geospatial intelligence company, is migrating its core information technology (IT) infrastructure, including its geoprocessing and analytics platforms, to AWS. By going all-in on AWS, Descartes Labs will provide commercial and public sector customers with insights that support timely decisions regarding some of the world’s most pressing challenges, including mitigating the effects of climate change, enhancing food security, protecting people, and safeguarding natural resources. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005234/en/ Source: Descartes Labs
Broadvoice Wins 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award
Broadvoice b-hive UCaaS Platform Honored for Delivering Exceptional IP Communications Solution. Broadvoice, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications as a service (UCaaS), call center as a service (CCaaS) and SIP trunking services for businesses, announced that TMC named the Broadvoice b-hive UCaaS platform as a recipient of the 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award.
Prismforce, a Vertical SaaS for Tech Services, Raises $13.6 Million in Series A Round Led by Sequoia Capital India
Prismforce SaaS enables IT & tech services companies to accelerate profitable growth by digitising and transforming their talent supply chain. Prismforce, a vertical SaaS firm focused on enabling IT companies to build a digital first, agile talent supply chain, announced that it has raised Series A funding of $13.6 million led by Sequoia Capital India. Prismforce will be utilising the funds to enhance its product suite, strengthen go-to-market capabilities and grow its talent base. Prismforce is operational in USA and India with live deployments at some of the fastest growing digital specialists and top IT providers.
Universal Robina Corporation Selects Blue Yonder to Digitally Transform Planning Capabilities
Leading Filipino consumer food and beverage product company to implement Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning solutions to upgrade demand planning, inventory optimization & segmentation, and financial planning processes. Managing the manufacturing of products from production to distribution is key to balancing demand and supply for consumer packaged goods companies. That’s...
Conjura ranked 40th in the Deloitte 2022 Technology Fast 50 Awards
Conjura attributes its growth to solving eCommerce operational complexity with its suite of dashboards and benchmarking tool. Conjura announced that it ranked number 40 in the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in Ireland. Rankings are based on average percentage revenue growth over four years.
TD SYNNEX Accelerates Channel Growth with New AWS Qualifications
TD SYNNEX adds AWS Government Competency, AWS Education Competency, membership to AWS Managed Services Provider Program, and AWS GovCloud Service Delivery Program. TD SYNNEX announced the addition of two global Amazon Web Services (AWS) Competencies, making it one of the few AWS Distribution Partners to reach this level of achievement in the AWS Competency program.
Ceretax and Onebill Software Partner to Give Telecom Companies an Unmatched Integration for Sales Tax Automation and Billing Management
CereTax, the sales tax automation platform, and OneBill Software, the modern agile billing and monetization platform, announced their integration and partnership, which will transform the way telecommunications businesses handle their sales tax automation, along with their billing and subscription management. The integration between the CereTax and OneBill platforms will give...
PagerDuty Operations Cloud Delivers Process Automation on AWS, Delivering Rapid Return on Investment and Better Customer Experience
Automated Diagnostics for AWS Customers Reduces Manual Work, Improves Resiliency, Enables Consolidation on PagerDuty. PagerDuty Inc., a global leader in digital operations management, is showcasing its recently launched automation capabilities at Amazon Web Services (AWS) re:Invent 2022. PagerDuty Process Automation is now available in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog that customers can use to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services to build solutions and run their businesses. PagerDuty Process Automation can be purchased in AWS Marketplace as either a fully hosted and managed software as a service (SaaS) or through a customer managed solution.
