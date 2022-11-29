Read full article on original website
Skillsoft Awarded 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award
Skillsoft recognized as Training Partner of the Year in North America, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help customers drive innovation. Skillsoft, a leading platform for transformative learning experiences, is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Receiving the 2022 Training Partner of the Year in North America award recognizes Skillsoft’s significant contributions in accelerating organizations’ cloud transformation journeys by delivering courses and training individuals on AWS skills, competencies, and certifications.
Agiloft CEO Eric Laughlin Named Executive of the Year by the BIG Awards for Business 2022
Today’s news follows a string of recognition for Agiloft, including being named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management and Contract Management Company of the Year by LegalTech Breakthrough Awards. Agiloft, the no-code Contract Lifecycle Management leader, announced that Chief Executive Officer, Eric...
AWS Announces Three Amazon EC2 Instances Powered by New AWS-Designed Chips
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced three new Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances powered by three new AWS-designed chips that offer customers even greater compute performance at a lower cost for a broad range of workloads. Hpc7g instances, powered by new AWS Graviton3E chips, offer up to 2x better floating-point performance compared to current generation C6gn instances and up to 20% higher performance compared to current generation Hpc6a instances, delivering the best price performance for high performance computing (HPC) workloads on AWS. C7gn...
HP Inc. is cutting up to 6,000 employees as it becomes the latest tech company to announce major layoffs
Computer and printer maker HP Inc. said on Tuesday that it plans to lay off 4,000 to 6,000 employees over the next three years—making it the latest tech company to announce job cuts or hiring freezes. HP Inc.’s layoffs, which represent nearly 10% of its current workforce, are part...
DNSFilter Launches Global Partner Program
ML-Powered DNS Threat Protection Leader Releases New Technical Features for MSPs, Names Mikey Pruitt as MSP Evangelist to Lead New Global Program. DNSFilter launched its Global Partner Program to provide managed service providers (MSPs) with best-in-class technology, training, and support to secure customers against domain name system (DNS) and web-based threats. With the launch, DNSFilter unveils new Scheduled Reporting and Universal Lists features for MSPs and names Mikey Pruitt as MSP Evangelist to lead program strategy and execution.
Wavicle Data Solutions Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for AWS Glue
New designation underscores Wavicle’s deep expertise and ability to deliver analytics, machine learning, and application development solutions seamlessly on AWS. Wavicle Data Solutions, a leading cloud, data and analytics consulting and development partner, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Service (AWS) Service Delivery designation for AWS Glue. The AWS Glue Delivery designation recognizes that Wavicle has proven success in helping customers deploy AWS Glue for data integration, pipeline, and catalogue use cases.
SnapLogic Builds Partner Momentum to Catalyze Integration and Automation Solutions
Partners have developed over 400 SnapLogic specializations that accelerate customer value with services and solutions. SnapLogic, a leader in intelligent integration and enterprise automation, announced at Amazon Web Services (AWS) re:Invent 2022, significant business momentum resulting from enhancements to its Partner Connect Program introduced last year. Participation in SnapLogic’s Partner Connect Program, which helps partners accelerate their integration and automation capabilities, has increased significantly over the past 18 months.
ALE, Gur Lavi Partner to Deliver Digital Age Solutions to the Philippines
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a leading provider of communications, networking and cloud solutions tailored to customers’ industries, and Gur Lavi Corporation (GLC), a business communications specialist and one of the fastest-growing telecommunications distributors in the Philippines, have announced their new partnership. To enable digital transformation across a broad range of industries,...
Magentrix Partner Management Platform Joins the HubSpot App Marketplace
Vendors using HubSpot CRM now have a new way to manage and grow their partner ecosystems with the Magentrix PRM integration. Magentrix stands out in the PRM category of the HubSpot App Marketplace due to its ability to meet customers’ unique requirements, with the nature of the software being a true platform as a service (PaaS).
Softchoice Named Cisco Canada’s Software Partner of the Year and Social Impact Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2022
Softchoice Corporation has won two awards at the Cisco Partner Summit 2022, an annual event celebrating Cisco’s top-performing partners within specific technology markets across all geographical regions. “As a software-focused IT solutions provider, Softchoice is the perfect fit to support Cisco’s transition towards a more software- and services-oriented model....
TD SYNNEX Accelerates Channel Growth with New AWS Qualifications
TD SYNNEX adds AWS Government Competency, AWS Education Competency, membership to AWS Managed Services Provider Program, and AWS GovCloud Service Delivery Program. TD SYNNEX announced the addition of two global Amazon Web Services (AWS) Competencies, making it one of the few AWS Distribution Partners to reach this level of achievement in the AWS Competency program.
Media Advisory: CoreSite to Present How Businesses Can Optimize Their Digital Supply Chains at Gartner IOCS 2022 Conference
CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation“American Tower”), will present “How to Optimize Your Digital Supply Chain: Create an Interconnection Strategy to Increase Revenue Opportunities” at the upcoming Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations and Cloud Strategies Conference 2022 in Las Vegas on December 7. The company will also be exhibiting at Booth #216 and will be available to answer any questions throughout the conference December 6-8.
Accounting FinTech Decimal Buys Bookkeeping Service KPMG Spark
Accounting FinTech company Decimal has acquired assets of KPMG-owned KPMG Spark. The purchase will add KPMG Spark’s cloud-based bookkeeping service to Decimal’s suite of automated accounting solutions for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), the companies said in a Wednesday (Nov. 30) press release. “We will now be able...
Cognigy Achieves AWS Conversational AI Competency Distinction
DÜSSELDORF, Germany & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Cognigy announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Conversational AI Competency distinction. This designation recognizes Cognigy for its expertise in developing high quality, highly effective chatbot, virtual assistant and interactive voice response (IVR) solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130006014/en/ Cognigy has achieved the Amazon Web Services Conversational AI Competency distinction. (Graphic: Business Wire)
PagerDuty Operations Cloud Delivers Process Automation on AWS, Delivering Rapid Return on Investment and Better Customer Experience
Automated Diagnostics for AWS Customers Reduces Manual Work, Improves Resiliency, Enables Consolidation on PagerDuty. PagerDuty Inc., a global leader in digital operations management, is showcasing its recently launched automation capabilities at Amazon Web Services (AWS) re:Invent 2022. PagerDuty Process Automation is now available in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog that customers can use to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services to build solutions and run their businesses. PagerDuty Process Automation can be purchased in AWS Marketplace as either a fully hosted and managed software as a service (SaaS) or through a customer managed solution.
Vodafone NZ Becomes Microsoft Azure's Peering Service Partner
Vodafone New Zealand announced it has recently become a Microsoft Azure Peering Service partner. Microsoft Azure Peering Service provides direct access between Vodafone and Microsoft’s networks – providing users with diverse and highly available connectivity to Microsoft services at more locations, reducing latency and eliminating congestion. By leveraging Vodafone’s connectivity and professional services capabilities as well as Microsoft’s focus on cloud services, Vodafone aims to help organizations across Aotearoa enable a truly modern ICT experience from anywhere.
Netcracker Showcases Digital Transformation Successes at Telecom Review Leaders’ Summit
Netcracker and Customers Present on Cloud Innovation, Best Practices for Digital Transformations and the Importance of Leadership in Moving the Industry Forward at Dubai Event. Netcracker Technology announced that it is a Platinum Sponsor of the 16th edition of the Telecom Review Leaders’ Summit, taking place December 7-8 in Dubai. The event is one of the largest gatherings in the world of C-level executives from the technology, telecom and government sectors and will welcome attendees from more than 50 countries.
Chain.io Selects Johnny Bilotta as VP of Product to Design and Deliver Core Software Offerings
Bilotta will fortify and expand Chain.io’s forwarding services as turbulence continues within global supply chains. Chain.io, a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain, today announced that Johnny Bilotta has joined as Vice President of Product. Bilotta will enhance Chain.io’s current core systems and continue development of new offerings that provide value to Chain.io’s customers.
Zoom Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide
Zoom Celebrates its Third Consecutive Time in the Leaders Quadrant. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. , announced that analyst firm Gartner has named Zoom a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Worldwide for the third time in a row. The UCaaS report evaluated 12 companies in the unified communications space, and Zoom has been recognized as both a Leader and a Visionary in this space for its UCaaS offerings. Zoom’s offerings in this space include enterprise-grade solutions like Zoom Team Chat, Zoom Phone, Zoom Meetings, and Zoom Whiteboard.
Veeam Announces Veeam Backup for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace
Veeam’s customers can now benefit from a NEW Veeam solution which offers access and control of Salesforce data and metadata, enabling quick recovery from data loss scenarios. Veeam Software, the leader in Modern Data Protection, announced it has launched the NEW Veeam Backup for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange which eliminates the risk of losing Salesforce data and metadata due to human error, integration issues and other data loss scenarios.
