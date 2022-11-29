Megaport Adds Cloud and Networking Sales Veteran Jeff Tworek to the Executive Team as Chief Revenue Officer

Michelle Hodges joins Ivanti as SVP, Global Channels and Alliances and John Beuchert as VP, Global Partner Programs and Strategy. Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, announced the appointment of Michelle W. Hodges as Senior Vice President, Global Channels and Alliances and John Beuchert as Vice President, Global Partner Programs and Strategy. Beuchert and Hodges have joined Ivanti to lead channel strategy and accelerate growth by enabling partners to leverage the full breadth of capabilities available in the Ivanti Neurons solutions with their customers.

