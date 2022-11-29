Megaport Adds Cloud and Networking Sales Veteran Jeff Tworek to the Executive Team as Chief Revenue Officer

Read full article on original website
Propel Names Salesforce Veteran, Ross Meyercord, CEO; Co-Founder, Ray Hein, Named Chief Strategy Officer
Experienced SaaS CxO Will Scale Company to Meet Growing Customer and Market Demand. Propel Software, creator of the first product value management (PVM) platform, today named Salesforce and Accenture industry veteran Ross Meyercord chief executive officer. Ray Hein, co-founder and former CEO, will lead product and customer initiatives as the company’s first chief strategy officer. Meyercord and Hein leverage 70+ years experience to position Propel for accelerated growth as the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry reaches a strategic inflection point where rigid legacy providers are ceding market leadership to the next generation of cloud-native solutions.
Media Advisory: CoreSite to Present How Businesses Can Optimize Their Digital Supply Chains at Gartner IOCS 2022 Conference
CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation“American Tower”), will present “How to Optimize Your Digital Supply Chain: Create an Interconnection Strategy to Increase Revenue Opportunities” at the upcoming Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations and Cloud Strategies Conference 2022 in Las Vegas on December 7. The company will also be exhibiting at Booth #216 and will be available to answer any questions throughout the conference December 6-8.
Agiloft CEO Eric Laughlin Named Executive of the Year by the BIG Awards for Business 2022
Today’s news follows a string of recognition for Agiloft, including being named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management and Contract Management Company of the Year by LegalTech Breakthrough Awards. Agiloft, the no-code Contract Lifecycle Management leader, announced that Chief Executive Officer, Eric...
JC Capote Joins Cleverbridge as Chief Sales Officer to Help Companies Accelerate Their Growth via Global Digital Transformation Solutions
As it continues to execute its strategic plans, Cleverbridge is happy to announce JC Capote, who has joined from Sprinklr to lead the Global Sales team effective Nov. 14, 2022. His hire is a confirmation of the strategic choices Cleverbridge has made over the last 18 months as well as...
SalesTechStar Interview with Joshua Hoffman, Chief Revenue Officer at Netrix Global
Joshua Hoffman, Chief Revenue Officer at Netrix Global chats about the state of sales in today’s B2B selling environment:. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat Joshua, tell us about yourself and what you’re most looking forward to in your new role as CRO at Netrix Global?. Hi, thanks so...
Stratasys Names Christian Alvarez Chief Revenue Officer
Stratasys Ltd., a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, announced that Christian Alvarez has joined the company as its new Chief Revenue Officer, reporting to CEO Dr. Yoav Zeif. Alvarez will play a crucial role in the long-term growth of Stratasys by enhancing and developing new go-to-market strategies and programs...
Finance employees see the future of work as hybrid as major firms push for a return to the office
A study by Women in Banking and Finance and the London School of Economics focuses on finance professionals in the U.K.
Ivanti Appoints Michelle Hodges and John Beuchert to Lead Channel Strategy and Accelerate Growth
Michelle Hodges joins Ivanti as SVP, Global Channels and Alliances and John Beuchert as VP, Global Partner Programs and Strategy. Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, announced the appointment of Michelle W. Hodges as Senior Vice President, Global Channels and Alliances and John Beuchert as Vice President, Global Partner Programs and Strategy. Beuchert and Hodges have joined Ivanti to lead channel strategy and accelerate growth by enabling partners to leverage the full breadth of capabilities available in the Ivanti Neurons solutions with their customers.
UGI Appoints Robert F. Beard as Chief Operations Officer
VALLEY FORGE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI ) announced today that Robert F. Beard has been appointed Chief Operations Officer (COO) reporting to UGI’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Roger Perreault, effective immediately. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005290/en/ Robert F. Beard (Photo: Business Wire)
Interos Taps Entrepreneurial Tech Standout as New Chief Operating Officer
Accomplished strategic business leader Evangelos Antypas brings proven track record of scaling critical enterprise technology solutions for customers. Interos, the world’s leading AI technology and supply chain visibility company, today announced the appointment of Evangelos Antypas as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Evangelos will lead end-to-end commercial and business operations while executing strategies to unlock new growth opportunities across the vibrant supply chain visibility and operational resilience landscape.
ABS Launches ‘Industry First’ Software Company to Streamline Fleet and Risk Management
On the floor of the International Workboat Show in New Orleans, the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), a leading international classification society, today launched ABS Wavesight™, described as an “industry first” maritime software as a service (SaaS) company dedicated to helping shipowners and operators streamline compliance. “Today...
Medallia Honored as a Top 25 Work Tech Vendor by Inspiring Workplaces
Global award honors top technologies driving positive change for organizations. Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, announced it has been selected as one of the Top 25 Work Tech Vendors as part of the 2022 Inspiring Workplaces Work Tech Awards. The inaugural Top 25 Work Tech...
DNSFilter Launches Global Partner Program
ML-Powered DNS Threat Protection Leader Releases New Technical Features for MSPs, Names Mikey Pruitt as MSP Evangelist to Lead New Global Program. DNSFilter launched its Global Partner Program to provide managed service providers (MSPs) with best-in-class technology, training, and support to secure customers against domain name system (DNS) and web-based threats. With the launch, DNSFilter unveils new Scheduled Reporting and Universal Lists features for MSPs and names Mikey Pruitt as MSP Evangelist to lead program strategy and execution.
As purpose-driven ads face challenges this holiday, could podcasting provide a lift?
Purpose-driven marketing may face growing challenges for the rest of this year as consumers wrestle with inflation and the ad market gets more competitive. While holiday-related digital ad spend is expected to hit $45 billion in 2022, according to video insights firm QuickFrame by MNTN, purpose-driven ads promoting social causes and mission-oriented brands are operating in a tough economy. Increasingly, major retailers are using ads with emotional storytelling to connect with consumers — resulting in a crowded space, as purpose-driven ads also aim to tell their stories.
Universal Robina Corporation Selects Blue Yonder to Digitally Transform Planning Capabilities
Leading Filipino consumer food and beverage product company to implement Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning solutions to upgrade demand planning, inventory optimization & segmentation, and financial planning processes. Managing the manufacturing of products from production to distribution is key to balancing demand and supply for consumer packaged goods companies. That’s...
Tiffin Group and Rollick Partner on Next-Level Customer Experience and Online Inventory Shopping Program
Rollick, the leading customer engagement technology provider for the RV, Marine and Powersports industries, and the Tiffin Group, a family-operated Motorhome and Fifth Wheel manufacturer, have partnered on an enterprise-wide marketing, sales, and inventory management solution to enhance the customer shopping experience. The program allows Tiffin and Vanleigh customers to...
Entytle Launches Parts Purchase Intelligence to Help Industrial Aftermarket Teams Create Parts Sales Opportunities
The Parts Purchase Intelligence uses AI as well as a company’s empirical parts replacement rate to identify sales opportunities. Entytle, Inc., which provides a purpose-built installed base solution for Industrial OEMs, announced the launch of its Parts Purchase Intelligence workflow today. With the massive complexity and variety in their...
Salesforce says Bret Taylor to step down as co-CEO
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Salesforce Inc (CRM.N) said on Wednesday that Bret Taylor would step down as co-chief executive officer, sending its shares down 5% in extended trading. The company said Marc Benioff would take the role of chief executive officer.
Terry McNew Named Chief Executive Officer of Kanbrick-Owned Marine Platform
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Kanbrick, the long-term investment partnership focused on acquiring and building founder- and family-owned businesses, today announced the appointment of Terry McNew as Chief Executive Officer of Marine Concepts, a leading marine aftermarket platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005418/en/ Marine Concepts CEO Terry McNew (Photo: Business Wire)
Prismforce, a Vertical SaaS for Tech Services, Raises $13.6 Million in Series A Round Led by Sequoia Capital India
Prismforce SaaS enables IT & tech services companies to accelerate profitable growth by digitising and transforming their talent supply chain. Prismforce, a vertical SaaS firm focused on enabling IT companies to build a digital first, agile talent supply chain, announced that it has raised Series A funding of $13.6 million led by Sequoia Capital India. Prismforce will be utilising the funds to enhance its product suite, strengthen go-to-market capabilities and grow its talent base. Prismforce is operational in USA and India with live deployments at some of the fastest growing digital specialists and top IT providers.
