As We Celebrate Christmas We Must Celebrate the 12 Days of Texas Too
As we begin celebrating the Christmas season of 2022, we should also remember the "12 Days of Christmas." Then It hit me, how about we celebrate our own "12 Days of Texas?" You know, just like the song only taking into account the blessings we've received in the Lone Star State.
Meow Wolf’s Mind-Blowing Experience Is Coming To Texas in 2023, But Where?
Alright Texas, you've never seen anything quite like this. Meow Wolf, the immersive arts and entertainment complex founded in Santa Fe in 2008, is coming to Texas in 2023. The New Mexico-based company has recently announced its two newest locations, both in Texas. Before too long you'll be able to round up the whole family and experience Meow Wolf in both Grapevine and Houston.
Amazing: This Group Owns More Land in Texas Than Anyone Else
There's going to be a bunch of traveling that will be done over the holidays. I too have been putting my travel itinerary together trying to see as much family as I can this year. It always amazes me just how big Texas is. It's huge. Even being a native Texan, you have to be impressed with its sheer size.
12 Gigantic Things Only Found in the Great State of Texas
I recently wrote an article about the largest published book in the world and how it came from the great state of Texas. Well, I started looking over the interwebs and found some other gigantic things, that you can only find in the Lone Star State. As it's been well-documented,...
5 Amazing Christmas Trees That Are Grown Right Here In Texas
Around our household, we take the long Thanksgiving weekend to crank up the decorating for Christmas. A big part of the process is picking the right Christmas tree, and for some, this selection is serious business. When it comes to fresh, live trees, Texas is probably not the first region...
Is Sleeping In Your Car Legal In Texas? Find Out The Facts
Back in college before graduation, a buddy of mine wanted to travel all over the Great State of Texas before landing his first big job. He was seriously considering living out of his car to cut down on expenses and wondering if it was legal to do so. Whether you're...
2021 Snowmageddon was Bad in Texas but the State has Seen Colder Days
We all remember the 2021 snowmageddon in East Texas. We were locked down under a blanket of frozen white stuff for a solid week. Most of us didn't have power for at least two days, some longer. I've never seen such a collective sigh of relief when we hit 40 degrees the Friday of that week. As miserable as that week was for us and with all the low temperature records that were set, Texas has seen colder days. Let's take a look at some of those temperatures and the records that were set in Tyler and Longview.
Is It Illegal To Warm Up Your Car While Not In It In Texas?
Look, the temps are dropping and the mornings are getting colder. So, a warm car is what you want when you get in it right? Well, you've got to warm it up. So, you run out and start your car and let it run. Or, maybe you hit your key fob and start it with the heater on. Either way, when you heat your car do you stay in it? Or, do you leave and go back inside and let it warm up in the driveway?
Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant To Open First Texas Location, But Where?
Texas, prepare yourself. Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant is set to open its first franchise location in the state by the end of 2022 or early 2023. Texans will soon be munching sandwiches, dipping tenders, and sipping shakes at one of Shaq's new dining establishments. The NBA Hall of Famer plans to populate the Lone Star State with around 50 locations.
Biggest Buc-ee’s Ever Breaks Ground In Texas This Month
They say everything's bigger in Texas. That certainly appears to be the case with rest stops and travel centers. If you haven't heard, the country's biggest Buc-ee's is coming back to Texas.That's right, the Lone Star State is reclaiming the biggest Buc-ee's in the country, and the groundbreaking is coming up on November 16.
3 Texas Cities Are in the Top 20 Best Cities for Thanksgiving
According to WalletHub's latest findings. Last year we Texans spent an average of $300 a person during the four-day weekend of Thanksgiving. From Black Friday to Cyber Monday we Texans were shop-a-holics and it also depends on where you were on that given weekend and how much you spent. WalletHub...
16 States In The U.S. Where The Flu Is Running Crazy, What About Texas?
It seems flu season cranks up earlier and earlier each year, and 2022 is no exception. Influenza continues to invade the nation with its usual pattern, and this season's cases are doubling by the week. In an ABC News report, 23,000 folks have been reported hospitalized and 1,300 have died...
Top 20 Cities To Celebrate Thanksgiving This Year And Texas Makes The List
Thanksgiving has always been my absolute favorite holiday. I know Christmas is preferred by many folks, but for me, there's always been something extra special about spending time with family and being thankful for our blessings. As great as this holiday is, it can really hit you in the wallet....
Bride Blows ‘Dust’ Off Wedding Vows After Waiting 15 Years: WATCH
A woman cleverly roasted her now-husband during their wedding ceremony by blowing dust off her long-awaited wedding vows. After dating for 15 years, Christie and Byron Jeffries finally tied the knot in October in a ceremony held in South Carolina. When it came time to read their vows to each...
First Gen Z Congress Member Maxwell Frost Is a Harry Styles and Ariana Grande Stan on Main
America's very first Gen Z Congress member is a pop stan just like the rest of us. Maxwell Frost, a social justice activist and Congress's newest Democratic Representative from Florida, is 25 years old — meaning he grew up on social media like many young millennials and members of Gen Z.
