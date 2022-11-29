Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Look Ahead With Elevate: Future of Shopping
With the holiday season in full swing—and many people starting their shopping as early as August—Adweek explored the latest trends during Elevate: Future of Shopping. The Nov. 16 event explored trends like livestreams, social commerce and BNPL (buy now, pay later). Executives from brands like Klarna, Amazon and Kroger were on hand to lend their predictions for the rest of 2022 and beyond.
salestechstar.com
Bango Launches First European E-distribution Partnership For McAfee
Bango, the global platform for data-driven commerce, announces that McAfee, a global leader in online protection, has launched its e-distribution business in Europe through the Bango Platform, partnering initially with Onestream. Onestream – an independent broadband, mobile and wi-fi solutions provider in the UK – will offer and bundle McAfee’s security products as part of its broadband packages, to acquire and retain more customers.
salestechstar.com
Quantexa And Vodafone Partner To Provide Even Better Experience For Vodafone Business Customers In The UK
Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform enables Vodafone to obtain a 360-Degree view of their customers and obtain new insights. Quantexa – a global leader in Decision Intelligence (DI) solutions for the private and public sectors – announced that it has partnered with Vodafone, the technology communications company, to connect scattered and siloed data points across Vodafone to deliver an improved experience for its business customers.
TechCrunch
Amazon shutting down wholesale distribution in third business exit in India
The American e-commerce giant said Monday that it is discontinuing Amazon Distribution, its wholesale e-commerce website available to small neighborhood stores in Bengaluru, Mysore and Hubli. “We don’t take these decisions lightly. We are discontinuing this programme in a phased manner to take care of current customers and partners,” a...
Why Are 41% of Brands & Retailers Not Prioritizing Digital Tools to Engage with Customers?
In order to be a “digital-first” retailer or brand, a company must first understand the definition. “Being a digital-first retailer or brand does not mean being digital-only,” said Bryan Eshelman, managing director at global consulting firm AlixPartners. “Digital-first retail requires a shift in mindset that resets how the organization thinks about everything from customer acquisition and customer lifetime value to the relationship between marketing and sales and where the buying team sits and to whom it reports.” Digital first needn’t be all consumer facing, either, but rather a holistic approach for all levels of a company’s operation. “In practice, this means changing...
salestechstar.com
Universal Robina Corporation Selects Blue Yonder to Digitally Transform Planning Capabilities
Leading Filipino consumer food and beverage product company to implement Blue Yonder’s Luminate Planning solutions to upgrade demand planning, inventory optimization & segmentation, and financial planning processes. Managing the manufacturing of products from production to distribution is key to balancing demand and supply for consumer packaged goods companies. That’s...
thefastmode.com
ALE, Gur Lavi Partner to Deliver Digital Age Solutions to the Philippines
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a leading provider of communications, networking and cloud solutions tailored to customers’ industries, and Gur Lavi Corporation (GLC), a business communications specialist and one of the fastest-growing telecommunications distributors in the Philippines, have announced their new partnership. To enable digital transformation across a broad range of industries,...
salestechstar.com
JC Capote Joins Cleverbridge as Chief Sales Officer to Help Companies Accelerate Their Growth via Global Digital Transformation Solutions
As it continues to execute its strategic plans, Cleverbridge is happy to announce JC Capote, who has joined from Sprinklr to lead the Global Sales team effective Nov. 14, 2022. His hire is a confirmation of the strategic choices Cleverbridge has made over the last 18 months as well as...
ffnews.com
astrantiaPay Selects SaaScada to Enrich Swiss Landscape of Business Payments and Fill Market Gap
Cloud-native core banking engine, SaaScada, today announced it was selected by astrantiaPay to launch a Swiss point of contact for international businesses looking to open and run corporate bank accounts in Switzerland. Once regulatory approval is in place, astrantiaPay will provide mission-critical payment services to sophisticated Swiss, European, and global companies.
salestechstar.com
Pyramid Analytics Signs More UKI Channel Deals
Provider of Augmented Analytics Platform for Decision Intelligence Announces Three New Partnerships. Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a pioneering decision intelligence platform provider, continues to consistently execute on its strategy to rapidly expand channel partnerships with complementary technology companies, independent software vendors (ISV), consulting firms, value-added resellers (VAR) and systems integrators (SI) across the United Kingdom and Ireland (UKI). The London-based software company today announced new partnerships with Datazed Associates, Data Reply, and Digital Data Consultancy.
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
The EU leadership has reportedly settled on a $60-a-barrel cap for Russian oil prices — but now it has to get its members to agree
The European Union and G7 group of countries are working to hit Russian oil revenues as the war in Ukraine drags on.
salestechstar.com
NTT DATA Business Solutions Receives SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Delivery Quality and Customer Success Management
Awards presented at SAP Customer LIVE Exec Connect | London. NTT DATA Business Solutions AG announced it received two SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Awards for Partner Excellence 2022. The first award recognizes Delivery Quality and the second Customer Success Management. These recently launched awards were presented by SAP to top-performing partners for outstanding contributions related to SAP Customer Experience solutions. Award winners – in partnership with SAP – help customers innovate, gain rapid results, grow sustainably, and run more simply.
HSBC to axe 114 branches from April in move to mobile banking
Banking giant HSBC said it will close 114 bank branches across the UK from next April in the face of declining footfall.The bank said it is investing tens of millions of pounds in updating and improving its remaining branch network, which will total 327 after the new wave of closures.The decline in customers using branches has accelerated so much since the Covid pandemic that some of those closing are serving fewer than 250 people a week, HSBC said.Banking remotely is becoming the norm for the vast majority of usJackie Uhi, HSBC UKOn the other hand, usage of its mobile app...
salestechstar.com
Propel Names Salesforce Veteran, Ross Meyercord, CEO; Co-Founder, Ray Hein, Named Chief Strategy Officer
Experienced SaaS CxO Will Scale Company to Meet Growing Customer and Market Demand. Propel Software, creator of the first product value management (PVM) platform, today named Salesforce and Accenture industry veteran Ross Meyercord chief executive officer. Ray Hein, co-founder and former CEO, will lead product and customer initiatives as the company’s first chief strategy officer. Meyercord and Hein leverage 70+ years experience to position Propel for accelerated growth as the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry reaches a strategic inflection point where rigid legacy providers are ceding market leadership to the next generation of cloud-native solutions.
kalkinemedia.com
DIY retailer Kingfisher partners with Google Cloud to boost e-commerce
LONDON (Reuters) - European home improvement retailer Kingfisher has agreed a five-year partnership with Google Cloud, a move it said should provide customers with faster and more intuitive searches, and better tailor product ranges. The company, which owns DIY brands B&Q and Castorama, and trade-focused Screwfix and TradePoint, increased online...
salestechstar.com
Saltbox Raises $35M in Series B Funding Round to Support Technology-Driven Logistics Enablement for Small Ecommerce Companies
Pendulum and Cox Enterprises see opportunity in early-stage startup focused on solving logistics for all kinds of companies. Saltbox, Inc., the flexible co-warehousing and small business logistics pioneer, announced a $35 million Series B funding round. The investment was co-led by Atlanta-based and family-owned Cox Enterprises Inc; a leader in the broadband, automotive and media industries, and Pendulum; a strategic growth investing and advisory platform designed for founders and leaders of color and previous investor in Saltbox. This Series B round brings Saltbox’s total funding to $56 million. The round also included investment from Playground Global, XYZ Capital, Fundrise, Kapor Capital, Wilshire Lane Capital, Colliers, Lincoln Property Company, Flexport and Overline among others. Funding will support developing Saltbox’s core technology stack powering its end-to-end logistics platform for small and growing ecommerce businesses.
salestechstar.com
Chain.io Selects Johnny Bilotta as VP of Product to Design and Deliver Core Software Offerings
Bilotta will fortify and expand Chain.io’s forwarding services as turbulence continues within global supply chains. Chain.io, a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain, today announced that Johnny Bilotta has joined as Vice President of Product. Bilotta will enhance Chain.io’s current core systems and continue development of new offerings that provide value to Chain.io’s customers.
How eCommerce Can Unlock the Latin American Retail Scene
PYMNTS talks with Karen Bruck, vice president of commerce and strategic initiatives at Mercado Libre, about the unique opportunities and challenges in Latin American eCommerce. --- Latin America’s eCommerce market is expanding rapidly, especially as the pandemic has radically altered consumers’ shopping habits. Brick-and-mortar shopping was previously the...
salestechstar.com
Netail Closes Seed Funding to Advance Retail-Focused AI Development
Funding will enable expansion into new markets, enhance product offerings and improve customer experience. Netail, a technology that enables retailers to auto-identify competitors across the internet and track their assortments, availability and optimize prices in real time, announced the closing of $5M in seed funding. The round was co-led by Magarac Venture Partners (MVP), which provides early-stage venture capital to dynamic entrepreneurs and successful technology companies throughout the Midwest, and Dr. Andrew Ng’s AI Fund. Other investors include HKSTP Ventures.
