ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NFL Analysis Network

1 Insane Number For Steelers QB Kenny Pickett From Week 12

The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up an impressive victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football to end Week 12. While the playoffs may be a longshot for Pittsburgh as they improved their record to 4-8, the rest of this season is about getting rookie Kenny Pickett as many reps as possible so that he can continue his development.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Steelers' Jaylen Warren (hamstring) cleared to return, expects to play in Week 13

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (hamstring) expects to play in Week 13's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Warren has reportedly been cleared to return after missing time with a hamstring injury. He expects to play against the Falcons on Sunday and could see a larger workload if Najee Harris (abdomen) is ruled out. Benny Snell could also factor in after handling 13 touches against the Colts in Week 12 with both Harrs and Warren injured.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Steelers' Najee Harris (abdominal) will not return Monday night

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (abdominal) will not return to the team's Week 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Harris suffered an abdominal injury in Monday's game and was unable to return to the game. With Jaylen Warren (hamstring) sidelined, the Steelers should be expected to utilize Anthony McFarland and Benny Snell in the backfield.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Once Again The Steelers Frustrated As Play Calling Is Marked “Predictable” By Opponent

The Pittsburgh Steelers took the lead over the Indianapolis Colts early during their Monday night faceoff in Indy. For the first time this season, they were able to maintain that lead for the majority of the game. However, for the second time in two weeks, an opposing team member made a comment about the Steelers’ offensive play calling being “predictable.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Marcus Satterfield leaves Gamecocks to be Nebraska's new OC

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Satterfield will join new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule’s staff as offensive coordinator after serving in the same role at South Carolina for two seasons. Rhule announced the hirings of five on-field assistants and a strength coach Thursday. He was introduced as the Cornhuskers’ coach on Monday. The other on-field assistants will be E.J. Barthel, running backs; Evan Cooper, secondary; Ed Foley, special teams coordinator; and Terrance Knighton, defensive line. Corey Campbell is the strength coach. Satterfield worked six seasons for Rhule at Temple, Baylor and with the Carolina Panthers. His 2022 South Carolina offense averaged 31 points and 381 yards per game to rank in the middle of the Southeastern Conference. The Gamecocks combined for 94 points and 1,008 yards in wins over top-10 opponents Tennessee and Clemson to end the regular season.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy