NFL Analysis Network
1 Insane Number For Steelers QB Kenny Pickett From Week 12
The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up an impressive victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football to end Week 12. While the playoffs may be a longshot for Pittsburgh as they improved their record to 4-8, the rest of this season is about getting rookie Kenny Pickett as many reps as possible so that he can continue his development.
For Kenny Pickett's Success, Steelers Need to Fix Glaring Hole
The Pittsburgh Steelers have one position they must correct for the future of the offense.
numberfire.com
Steelers' Jaylen Warren (hamstring) cleared to return, expects to play in Week 13
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (hamstring) expects to play in Week 13's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Warren has reportedly been cleared to return after missing time with a hamstring injury. He expects to play against the Falcons on Sunday and could see a larger workload if Najee Harris (abdomen) is ruled out. Benny Snell could also factor in after handling 13 touches against the Colts in Week 12 with both Harrs and Warren injured.
CFP makes it official: 12-team playoff in 2024
The College Football Playoff made official Thursday its plan to expand to a 12-team format beginning in 2024. The final
numberfire.com
Steelers' Najee Harris (abdominal) will not return Monday night
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (abdominal) will not return to the team's Week 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Harris suffered an abdominal injury in Monday's game and was unable to return to the game. With Jaylen Warren (hamstring) sidelined, the Steelers should be expected to utilize Anthony McFarland and Benny Snell in the backfield.
Steelers Top NFL Draft Questions
The Pittsburgh Steelers biggest NFL Draft questions you have.
Steelers’ Benny Snell was ready to prosper during 1st meaningful action of season
It’d been 323 days since Benny Snell had last carried the ball in a meaningful game — and almost 100 weeks since he’d had a workload like he did Monday night in Indianapolis. So did Snell’s production during a 24-17 win against the Colts show how well...
Yardbarker
Once Again The Steelers Frustrated As Play Calling Is Marked “Predictable” By Opponent
The Pittsburgh Steelers took the lead over the Indianapolis Colts early during their Monday night faceoff in Indy. For the first time this season, they were able to maintain that lead for the majority of the game. However, for the second time in two weeks, an opposing team member made a comment about the Steelers’ offensive play calling being “predictable.”
Marcus Satterfield leaves Gamecocks to be Nebraska's new OC
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Satterfield will join new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule’s staff as offensive coordinator after serving in the same role at South Carolina for two seasons. Rhule announced the hirings of five on-field assistants and a strength coach Thursday. He was introduced as the Cornhuskers’ coach on Monday. The other on-field assistants will be E.J. Barthel, running backs; Evan Cooper, secondary; Ed Foley, special teams coordinator; and Terrance Knighton, defensive line. Corey Campbell is the strength coach. Satterfield worked six seasons for Rhule at Temple, Baylor and with the Carolina Panthers. His 2022 South Carolina offense averaged 31 points and 381 yards per game to rank in the middle of the Southeastern Conference. The Gamecocks combined for 94 points and 1,008 yards in wins over top-10 opponents Tennessee and Clemson to end the regular season.
Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday now owns missed timeout vs. Steelers: 'That one's on me'
Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday said he learned accountability during his career from Tony Dungy and Jim Caldwell and he plans to lean on it
