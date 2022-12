Take a deep breath and get ready to see Inhaler perform in 2023. The Irish band will come to Chicago on Mar. 24. See them play live at the city’s Riviera Theatre. Inhaler’s most recent studio album doubles as their debut, titled It Won’t Always Be Like This. This 11-track record came out in the summer of 2021. Before dropping It Won’t Always Be Like This, Inhaler pre-released title track “It Won’t Always Be Like This” and “My Honest Face” in 2019, “When It Breaks” in 2020 and “Cheer Up Baby” in 2021. The album topped Irish charts.

