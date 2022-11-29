Read full article on original website
Accounting FinTech Decimal Buys Bookkeeping Service KPMG Spark
Accounting FinTech company Decimal has acquired assets of KPMG-owned KPMG Spark. The purchase will add KPMG Spark’s cloud-based bookkeeping service to Decimal’s suite of automated accounting solutions for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), the companies said in a Wednesday (Nov. 30) press release. “We will now be able...
SalesTechStar Interview with Joshua Hoffman, Chief Revenue Officer at Netrix Global
Joshua Hoffman, Chief Revenue Officer at Netrix Global chats about the state of sales in today’s B2B selling environment:. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat Joshua, tell us about yourself and what you’re most looking forward to in your new role as CRO at Netrix Global?. Hi, thanks so...
Stratasys Names Christian Alvarez Chief Revenue Officer
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. & REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced that Christian Alvarez has joined the company as its new Chief Revenue Officer, reporting to CEO Dr. Yoav Zeif. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005308/en/ Christian Alvarez is the new chief revenue officer at polymer 3D printing solutions provider Stratasys Ltd. (Photo: Business Wire)
Propel Names Salesforce Veteran, Ross Meyercord, CEO; Co-Founder, Ray Hein, Named Chief Strategy Officer
Experienced SaaS CxO Will Scale Company to Meet Growing Customer and Market Demand. Propel Software, creator of the first product value management (PVM) platform, today named Salesforce and Accenture industry veteran Ross Meyercord chief executive officer. Ray Hein, co-founder and former CEO, will lead product and customer initiatives as the company’s first chief strategy officer. Meyercord and Hein leverage 70+ years experience to position Propel for accelerated growth as the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry reaches a strategic inflection point where rigid legacy providers are ceding market leadership to the next generation of cloud-native solutions.
Agiloft CEO Eric Laughlin Named Executive of the Year by the BIG Awards for Business 2022
Today’s news follows a string of recognition for Agiloft, including being named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management and Contract Management Company of the Year by LegalTech Breakthrough Awards. Agiloft, the no-code Contract Lifecycle Management leader, announced that Chief Executive Officer, Eric...
UGI Appoints Robert F. Beard as Chief Operations Officer
VALLEY FORGE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI ) announced today that Robert F. Beard has been appointed Chief Operations Officer (COO) reporting to UGI’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Roger Perreault, effective immediately. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005290/en/ Robert F. Beard (Photo: Business Wire)
HSP Group Closes $14M Series B Financing to Accelerate Growth and Further Its Gateway Technology Platform
HSP Group, the customer-preferred provider of global expansion software and services for companies seeking to expand overseas, has raised $14 million in a Series B growth capital investment round, which will fast-track the company’s growth plans. New investor ABS Capital led this round, joined by existing investor Baird Capital, which increased its investment in the business, demonstrating its continued support for HSP’s strategic opportunities. This brings the total investment in HSP to more than $20 million since its inception in October 2020.
Saltbox Raises $35M in Series B Funding Round to Support Technology-Driven Logistics Enablement for Small Ecommerce Companies
Pendulum and Cox Enterprises see opportunity in early-stage startup focused on solving logistics for all kinds of companies. Saltbox, Inc., the flexible co-warehousing and small business logistics pioneer, announced a $35 million Series B funding round. The investment was co-led by Atlanta-based and family-owned Cox Enterprises Inc; a leader in the broadband, automotive and media industries, and Pendulum; a strategic growth investing and advisory platform designed for founders and leaders of color and previous investor in Saltbox. This Series B round brings Saltbox’s total funding to $56 million. The round also included investment from Playground Global, XYZ Capital, Fundrise, Kapor Capital, Wilshire Lane Capital, Colliers, Lincoln Property Company, Flexport and Overline among others. Funding will support developing Saltbox’s core technology stack powering its end-to-end logistics platform for small and growing ecommerce businesses.
Interos Taps Entrepreneurial Tech Standout as New Chief Operating Officer
Accomplished strategic business leader Evangelos Antypas brings proven track record of scaling critical enterprise technology solutions for customers. Interos, the world’s leading AI technology and supply chain visibility company, today announced the appointment of Evangelos Antypas as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Evangelos will lead end-to-end commercial and business operations while executing strategies to unlock new growth opportunities across the vibrant supply chain visibility and operational resilience landscape.
Wallbox Appoints Myriam Lhermurier Boublil as Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer and Javier Riaño as Its New Chief Marketing Officer
BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions, has today announced two strategic hirings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005548/en/ Myriam Lhermurier Boublil, appointed Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer for Wallbox (Photo: Business Wire)
Ivanti Appoints Michelle Hodges and John Beuchert to Lead Channel Strategy and Accelerate Growth
Michelle Hodges joins Ivanti as SVP, Global Channels and Alliances and John Beuchert as VP, Global Partner Programs and Strategy. Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, announced the appointment of Michelle W. Hodges as Senior Vice President, Global Channels and Alliances and John Beuchert as Vice President, Global Partner Programs and Strategy. Beuchert and Hodges have joined Ivanti to lead channel strategy and accelerate growth by enabling partners to leverage the full breadth of capabilities available in the Ivanti Neurons solutions with their customers.
Kristen A. Johnson Promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of SJW Group
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) has announced that Kristen A. Johnson has been promoted to senior vice president and chief administrative officer. Johnson has served as the chief administrative officer for SJW Group since 2019. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005233/en/ Kristen A. Johnson, Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of SJW Group (Photo: Business Wire)
Salesforce says Bret Taylor to step down as co-CEO
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Salesforce Inc (CRM.N) said on Wednesday that Bret Taylor would step down as co-chief executive officer, sending its shares down 5% in extended trading. The company said Marc Benioff would take the role of chief executive officer.
Terry McNew Named Chief Executive Officer of Kanbrick-Owned Marine Platform
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Kanbrick, the long-term investment partnership focused on acquiring and building founder- and family-owned businesses, today announced the appointment of Terry McNew as Chief Executive Officer of Marine Concepts, a leading marine aftermarket platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005418/en/ Marine Concepts CEO Terry McNew (Photo: Business Wire)
Zylo Secures $31.5M Series C to Help Companies Reduce SaaS Costs and Operationalize Renewals
SaaS management leader accelerates growth and doubles new business during record-setting year; new investor Baird Capital leads round. Zylo, the enterprise leader in SaaS Management, announced $31.5 million in Series C funding led by Baird Capital’s Venture Team. Organizations worldwide rely on Zylo to find, manage, and reduce SaaS application spend, sprawl, and risk – challenges brought to the forefront given the current economic climate.
ChannelAdvisor and CommerceHub Named No. 1 and No. 2 Channel Management Providers by Digital Commerce 360
CommerceHub, one of the world’s largest commerce networks and provider of software solutions connecting supply, demand and delivery for retailers and brands globally, today announced that ChannelAdvisor – a CommerceHub company, and CommerceHub were ranked as the No. 1 and No. 2 channel management providers in the 2023 Digital Commerce 360 Leading Vendors to the Top 1000 Retailers Report. In addition, CommerceHub is ranked No. 5 in fulfillment software and ChannelAdvisor is ranked in the top 4 for search engine marketing and the top 10 in online advertising services.
Greenwood Inc. Continues To Lead ‘Bank Black’ Movement With Another $45 Million In Venture Capital Funding
Greenwood Inc., which kicked off the “Bank Black” movement in 2020, announced that it has raised $45 million in venture capital funding to expand its digital banking services. Forbes reports the Atlanta-based digital banking platform is co-founded by former entertainment executive Ryan Glover, tech entrepreneur Paul Judge, 90-year-old...
NewStore Hires Stacie Justice as Chief People Officer
Experienced HR leader with a proven track record of guiding global organizations through times of growth joins the NewStore executive team. NewStore, a modular, mobile-first omnichannel cloud platform for retail brands worldwide, announced that Stacie Justice has joined the company as its Chief People Officer. Justice will lead talent acquisition and development across all regions, implement a world-class human resources strategy for the business, and support the organization as it scales globally.
As purpose-driven ads face challenges this holiday, could podcasting provide a lift?
Purpose-driven marketing may face growing challenges for the rest of this year as consumers wrestle with inflation and the ad market gets more competitive. While holiday-related digital ad spend is expected to hit $45 billion in 2022, according to video insights firm QuickFrame by MNTN, purpose-driven ads promoting social causes and mission-oriented brands are operating in a tough economy. Increasingly, major retailers are using ads with emotional storytelling to connect with consumers — resulting in a crowded space, as purpose-driven ads also aim to tell their stories.
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
