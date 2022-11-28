Read full article on original website
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
This Clip Of Good Morning America Hosts T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Backstage Has Resurfaced And People Have A Lot Of Thoughts
Following news of their alleged affair, people are having a field day with the clip.
Movie About A Bear Who Ate Cocaine - "Cocaine Bear"
This sounds very "Sharknado" to me, but this movie is ACTUALLY coming out and it is ACTUALLY "inspired by real life events." The movie, "Cocaine Bear" is set to be released February 23, 2023 and is inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner's plane crash, and the black bear who found and ate the missing cocaine.
Report: "GMA's" Amy Robach, TJ Holmes Dumped Spouses For Each Other
Magnetic “Good Morning America” anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have been together on-air for two years now. But now it appears that the pair are together off-air as well- even while married to others. The "Daily Mail" has published a series of pics that follows Robach and Holmes to multiple rendezvous all around New York City and, two weeks before Thanksgiving, a romantic cabin getaway in Upstate New York.
Nick Cannon Gave A Health Update To Fans After Coming Down With Pneumonia
"I promised myself I would never be back at this place again..."
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Official Trailer And Key Art Unveiled By Netflix
Netflix has released its trailer and key art for The Witcher: Blood Origin at the CCXP event in Brazil, also revealing that Joey Batey will star as Jaskier in the four-part series. It will bow on Sunday, December 25. Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell the tale of the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal conjunction of the spheres, when the world of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one. Sophia Brown and Laurence O’Fuarain play Éile and Fjall, two warriors estranged...
Pug who went viral on TikTok for 'no bones day' dies
Noodle, a senior pug who went viral on TikTok for deciding whether it would be a bones day or a no bones day, has died.
David Archuleta Had A Brilliant Response To The Haters Who Walked Out Of His Show For Mentioning He's Queer
"If a few dozen people walk out, but there are others staying who need to know they’re not alone in this journey. It’s worth it to me."
The First "Harry & Meghan" Doc Trailer Drops
Netflix has released the first official trailer for Prince Harry & Meghan Markel’s forthcoming docuseries, “Harry & Meghan.” Netflix refers to it as “an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series.” No release date has been announced but the project is coming soon according to Netflix. “When...
