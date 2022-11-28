ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
TENNESSEE STATE
iheart.com

Movie About A Bear Who Ate Cocaine - "Cocaine Bear"

This sounds very "Sharknado" to me, but this movie is ACTUALLY coming out and it is ACTUALLY "inspired by real life events." The movie, "Cocaine Bear" is set to be released February 23, 2023 and is inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner's plane crash, and the black bear who found and ate the missing cocaine.
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

Report: "GMA's" Amy Robach, TJ Holmes Dumped Spouses For Each Other

Magnetic “Good Morning America” anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have been together on-air for two years now. But now it appears that the pair are together off-air as well- even while married to others. The "Daily Mail" has published a series of pics that follows Robach and Holmes to multiple rendezvous all around New York City and, two weeks before Thanksgiving, a romantic cabin getaway in Upstate New York.
Deadline

‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Official Trailer And Key Art Unveiled By Netflix

Netflix has released its trailer and key art for The Witcher: Blood Origin at the CCXP event in Brazil, also revealing that Joey Batey will star as Jaskier in the four-part series. It will bow on Sunday, December 25. Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell the tale of the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal conjunction of the spheres, when the world of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one. Sophia Brown and Laurence O’Fuarain play Éile and Fjall, two warriors estranged...
iheart.com

The First "Harry & Meghan" Doc Trailer Drops

Netflix has released the first official trailer for Prince Harry & Meghan Markel’s forthcoming docuseries, “Harry & Meghan.” Netflix refers to it as “an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series.” No release date has been announced but the project is coming soon according to Netflix. “When...

Comments / 0

Community Policy