ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Palm Beach Daily News

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel confident Terron Armstead will return, unsure if it will be vs. 49ers

MIAMI GARDENS — The Dolphins hope they won’t have to face one of the best pass rushers in the NFL on Sunday without either of their starting offensive tackles. Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that the team is “gathering information” on both the pectoral injury suffered by left tackle Terron Armstead and the ankle injury suffered by right tackle Austin Jackson in the 30-15 victory over the Houston Texans. ...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Among 14(!) Bills On Injury Report vs. Patriots

BUFFALO BILLS (8-3) DID NOT PARTICIPATE. Quarterback Josh Allen (elbow), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), and defensive ends Greg Rousseau (ankle) and A.J. Epenesa (ankle) were among Buffalo’s list of seven full participants on Monday. Their unlimited involvement in the day’s session all but guaranteed their availability for Buffalo’s upcoming matchup with New England.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FOX Sports

Colts lose focus, Titans lose identity, Texans just lose: AFC South analysis

Yes, Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday mismanaged the end of Monday's 24-17 home loss to the Steelers. The Colts, at the Pittsburgh 37, were trailing by a score with all three of their timeouts inside the two-minute warning. Indianapolis wound up wasting roughly 45 seconds between the two plays that followed Michael Pittman Jr.'s fourth-down conversion.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Packers release former first-round pick Johnathan Abram after 20 days in Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers have released former Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Johnathan Abram just 20 days after claiming the safety off of waivers, the team announced. The 27th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft played just one snap on defense and 28 special teams snaps during his first two games with Green Bay against the Dallas Cowboys and the Tennessee Titans in Weeks 10 and 11. He was inactive for Sunday night's Packers-Eagles game in Week 12. He made a couple of tackles playing for Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who was his former interim head coach with the Raiders.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

The Tennessee Titans Are Contenders Because of Mike Vrabel

The Tennessee Titans lost a tough game to the Cincinnati Bengals last week. However, there is no need to panic, as they have arguably the NFL’s most explosive player, Derrick Henry, on their team. In Mike Vrabel, they also have a coach who gets the most out of his roster.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy