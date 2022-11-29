The Green Bay Packers have released former Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Johnathan Abram just 20 days after claiming the safety off of waivers, the team announced. The 27th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft played just one snap on defense and 28 special teams snaps during his first two games with Green Bay against the Dallas Cowboys and the Tennessee Titans in Weeks 10 and 11. He was inactive for Sunday night's Packers-Eagles game in Week 12. He made a couple of tackles playing for Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who was his former interim head coach with the Raiders.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO