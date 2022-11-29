Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up by six in Ouachita County
COVID-19 cases were up by six in Ouachita County, and by one in Columbia and Union counties on Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,437. Total Active...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases decrease in Columbia County
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Columbia County dropped by seven to 15 on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,434. Total Active Cases: 15. Down seven since Monday. Total Recovered...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 29
South Arkansas business incorporations for the week ended November 29, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Tax Contact Update, Richard Thurlkill's Club, 127 Rabbit Road, El Dorado filed 11/21/22. Reinstatement, Michael S. Meinert, LLC, Bette Ann Meinert, 2903 West Hillsboro, El Dorado filed 11/21/22. Change Of Registered Agent...
magnoliareporter.com
CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs receives grant for maternity care access in 11 counties, including Columbia
HOT SPRINGS – CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs will work to improve access to prenatal care for pregnant women across 11 Southwest Arkansas counties thanks to a $4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The four-year grant, the largest in the history of the...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, November 29, 2022: Lithium industry getting serious
Up to this point, talk about a lithium industry in South Arkansas has been just that – talk. Sure, a lot of land has been leased and one company has built a lithium production pilot plant in El Dorado. But there’s not a speck of South Arkansas lithium in any electric vehicle battery anywhere. Happily, things are getting serious. We reported Monday that Standard Lithium and Lanxess have asked the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission to come up with a financial formula for royalties that will be paid to property owners – their share of proceeds from future anticipated sales of lithium. In the immediate case, the two companies listed 1,800 individuals, families, churches, trusts, natural resources companies and others who may be in line to receive lithium royalties from Lanxess, which pumps the brine that Standard Lithium plans to market commercially as refined lithium chloride or lithium carbonate. With Albemarle Corporation’s plan to extract lithium from its Columbia County brine fields, and with Tetra Technologies eying a project to do the same in Columbia and Lafayette counties, thousands of property owners across the three counties will benefit financially after commercial production starts. In our case, it could be enough to splurge for a really nice supper. But for the local residents and companies who own more than a small slice of the Magnolia Square, hundreds or thousands of dollars could be coming their way annually. The Lanxess-Standard Lithium request to the AOGC means that lithium is getting real. CLICK HERE to see our Monday story.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases take rise in South Arkansas
COVID-19 cases increased in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,435. Total Active Cases: 24. Up seven since Saturday. Total...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, November 30, 2022: Almost 170 years old, with the dodransbicentennial looming
Columbia County is nearing the 170th anniversary – the “septdecacentennial” of its creation -- on Saturday, December 17. The county was created by an act of the Arkansas Legislature as the 56th of Arkansas’ 75 counties, from land borrowed from parts of Hempstead, Lafayette, Ouachita and Union counties. This means the county’s 175th anniversary – the dodransbicentennial – will be here soon enough. Five years out, there’s plenty of time to plan something really spectacular. Mid-December is a difficult time of year to schedule any major public event. But a 175th birthday is something that’s so big that a whole year of events and activities between December 17, 2026 and December 17, 2027 should be scheduled. A 175th birthday theme for the 2027 Magnolia Blossom Festival. Speakers and celebrations of Columbia County history in our schools during the spring and fall of 2027. Major fundraising activities to give the new South Arkansas Heritage Museum a boost. The commissioning of a book, film or public art installation celebrating our heritage. Collecting private funds for a permanent structure or park to commemorate the 175th anniversary. There are many possibilities. We don’t necessarily want to volunteer someone to lead this task, but the creation of a special board by the Columbia County government would be a good place to start.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, November 28, 2022: Great opportunity for South Arkansas
Elsewhere on the website today is an article about the state’s request for a donation of land on which to build a new facility for the Division of Community Correction. The proposed 200-300 bed facility is separate and apart from a request made a week earlier for a land donation sought by the Department of Corrections for a 1,000-bed maximum-security prison. Columbia County came very close to locking down a new state prison back in 2015 before Gov. Asa Hutchinson decided to ditch the project. CLICK HERE to see a report on the DOC proposal. Now, our region has not one, but two opportunities to have the economic engine of a state detention facility employing hundreds of people. The proposed prison would create 370 new jobs and a $21 million annual payroll (about $57,000 per job). For Columbia County and Southwest Arkansas, having a new prison is a matter of fairness. There’s a DCC facility in TexARKana, but on the whole there’s no major prison facility in Southwest Arkansas. It’s a matter of economic development. The state hasn’t spent much money spurring job development in this part of Arkansas. Southern Arkansas University churns out dozens of graduates annually in criminal justice, social work, recreation, nursing, agriculture, engineering and other fields with direct applications to prison work. Having this job option available would help keep these graduates here. Columbia County should go all-out to recruit at least one of these two state facilities.
KSLA
Texarkana drug counselors urge people to get help on National Methamphetamine Awareness Day
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Nov. 30 is National Methamphetamine Awareness Day. Instituted in 2006, the day encourages users to get the help they need and educate the public about the effects of the drug. Ninety percent of those seeking help at River Ridge Treatment Center in southwest Arkansas are being...
magnoliareporter.com
SAU dorms among projects before Arkansas Historic Preservation Program
The State Review Board of the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 7 in the Diamond Conference Room at the Division of Arkansas Heritage headquarters at 1100 North St., Little Rock. The board will review properties being presented for consideration for the Arkansas Register of...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Arkansas prisons already overcrowded, and DOC asks communities to donate land in order to address the issue as soon as possible
Prisons in Arkansas are also facing other issues than dealing with inmates, with overcrowding being one of them and a key contributing factor to poor prison conditions. Therefore, the Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Correction are working to address the issue and are asking communities in Arkansas if someone would be willing to help them find land that would be used for building a new correction center where offenders would be accommodated.
Emergency room visits increasing as viruses spread quickly
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Arkansas hospitals have been struggling to keep up with COVID, flu, and other viruses on the rise right now. Now, we have new numbers showing just how serious this has become. In the state, 287 people are currently in the hospital with flu. Of those,...
Arkansas Department of Corrections seeking land for new 200+ offender complex
The Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Corrections is seeking land to be used for a new correction center that would be used to hold 200 to 300 offenders within the Division of Community Correction
Southwest Arkansas police investigate as thieves continue to strike at ATMs
Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a series of ATM thefts that have been reported in several states, including recent thefts in Southwest Arkansas.
KHBS
River Valley Relief appeals decision to revoke medical marijuana license
FORT SMITH, Ark. — In response to a recent court ruling, the director of the Alcoholic Beverage Control revoked the medical marijuana license for River Valley Relief. "It's really to remain in compliance with the court order. To say there are a lot of moving parts here would be a bit of an understatement," said Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
magnoliareporter.com
Real Estate: Six houses sell in Columbia County
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded October 31 - November 22 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes one land...
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas Advocate : Trial challenging Arkansas ban on gender-affirming care for minors resumes
The trial against Arkansas’ ban on gender-affirming health care for transgender youth resumed Monday with the second witness for the defense, led by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office. Monday’s witness was Dr. Stephen Levine, an Ohio-based psychiatrist with a focus on sexual dysfunction and “transsexualism,” as transgender identity...
This Is One of the Snowiest Towns in Arkansas
Harrisonis a city and the county seat of Boone County, Arkansas, United States. According to official 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, the city had a population of 13,069, ranking it as the 30th largest city in Arkansas.
ualrpublicradio.org
Medical marijuana cultivation license revoked for Arkansas grower
Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission Director Doralee Changer has revoked the cultivation license of Fort Smith-based River Valley Relief. Her action was procedural and followed a Nov. 3 court ruling to revoke the license. RVR has appealed the court ruling. The formal order will likely be issued no later than the...
Arkansas lawmakers file bills to expand healthcare for new mothers
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas lawmakers are already filing bills with the next legislative session more than a month away. With almost all abortions banned in Arkansas after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, one local representative is now focused on maternal health care. Representative Aaron Pilkington represents District 45...
