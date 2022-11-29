ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

‘Tinder Swindler’ Executive Producer Sam Starbuck Joins Dorothy St Pictures as SVP of Documentaries (EXCLUSIVE)

By K.J. Yossman
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R69KQ_0jQn5Dn800

“Tindler Swindler” executive producer Sam Starbuck has joined Dorothy St Pictures as SVP of documentaries.

She will work closely with the company’s founder, Julia Nottingham, on its documentary production slate, which includes features and series. Among them are the upcoming Netflix documentary on Pamela Anderson , a three-part series on the Coleen Rooney “Wagatha Christie” trial for Disney+ and an Amazon Prime Video series about “love guru” cult leaders Jeff and Shaliea Ayan.

Also on the slate are “If the Streets Were on Fire” by Alice Russell and “Super Eagles ‘96” by Yemi Bamiro.

Starbuck was previously at Raw, which she worked on projects including the Emmy nominated “Tindler Swindler,” “Reframed: Marilyn Monroe” and “Memories of a Murderer: the Nilsen Tapes.” Over the course of her 20-year career, Starbuck has clocked more than 100 hours of high-end documentary films, series and specials for US and UK broadcasters and streamers.

Dorothy St, which was founded by Nottingham in 2018, is backed by Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider and Jane Featherstone-helmed production studio Sister. Sister took a minority stake in Dorothy St earlier this year to allow the company to grow its non-fiction slate as well as expanding into other genres.

“I am so thrilled to be joining the team here at Dorothy St, and building on their incredible flair, talent and creativity, to deliver exciting projects to global audiences,” said Starbuck.

Nottingham said: “We couldn’t feel prouder to be bringing the brilliant Sam into Dorothy St. We’ve been admirers for some time and her taste, track-record and talent are second-to-none.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Tell Me Lies’ Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu

“Tell Me Lies” has been renewed for Season 2 at Hulu. The series, based on the Carola Lovering novel of the same name, debuted its first season on the streaming service on Sept. 7. The season finale aired on Oct. 26. The cast of the series includes Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Catherine Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Benjamin Wadsworth, and Alicia Crowder. Per the official logline, the series “follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (White) meet at college, they are...
Variety

Mark Burnett Exits MGM, Producer Vows Return to ‘Independently Creating and Innovating’

Mark Burnett has formally resigned from his top leadership role at MGM, a move that comes 10 months after Amazon closed its $8.5 billion acquisition of the studio.  Burnett’s departure from the MGM fold is not a surprise. The producer, known for enduring unscripted hits including CBS’ “Survivor,” NBC’s “The Voice” and ABC’s “Shark Tank,” has not served as a conventional TV executive during his nine years with MGM and was not expected to stick around after the sale.  Moreover, as a significant equity holder in MGM, Burnett profited handsomely from the Amazon deal. In the nine years since he first sold his...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton Claim ‘One Tree Hill’ Creator Threatened Their Jobs Over ‘Maxim’ Shoot, Told Bethany Joy Lenz She Was ’Too Fat’

Hilarie Burton, Sophia Bush and Bethany Joy Lenz are opening up about more of their experiences on “One Tree Hill,” specifically the “Maxim” storyline in Season 4. During Monday’s episode of their “Drama Queens” podcast, they recap the fourth episode of the season, during which Brooke (Bush) takes photos of Rachel (Danneel Ackles) for Maxim magazine. The episode aired in October 2006, one month before Bush, Burton and Ackles landed their own cover of Maxim magazine — but didn’t actually want to do it. At the time, they explained, the show was trying to draw in more male viewers by bringing...
Variety

Scarlett Johansson to Lead Amazon Limited Series ‘Just Cause’ Based on John Katzenbach Novel

Scarlett Johansson is set to star in a limited series adaptation of the John Katzenbach novel “Just Cause” at Amazon, Variety has confirmed. Amazon has given the project a straight-to-series order. It will mark Johansson’s first major television role. Originally published in 1992, “Just Cause” centers on Miami reporter Matt Cowart. According to an individual with knowledge of the production, Johansson will be playing a female version of the character named Madison “Madi” Cowart. In the book, Cowart receives a letter from a death row inmate who claims to be innocent. As the investigation unfolds, not only does the case against...
Variety

Clarence Gilyard Jr., ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ and ‘Die Hard’ Star, Dies at 66

Clarence Gilyard Jr., an actor best known for starring in “Walker, Texas Ranger” and his supporting performance in “Die Hard,” has died. He was 66 years old. No further details about his death are available at this time. Gilyard’s death was confirmed through a statement by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Gilyard had been working as a film and theatre professor at UNLV College of Fine Arts. “Professor Gilyard was a beacon of light and strength for everyone around him,” UNLV film chair Heather Addison said. “Whenever we asked him how he was, he would cheerfully declare that he was ‘Blessed!’...
PARADISE, NV
Variety

Will Smith Responds to People Who Reject His Comeback So Soon After Oscars Slap: ‘I Completely Understand’

Will Smith’s press tour for “Emancipation” has begun, with the actor directly addressing moviegoers who are not yet ready to embrace his work following the Oscars slap earlier this year. “Emancipation,” a slavery drama directed by Antoine Fuqua, is Smith’s first major film release since the 2022 Oscars, where he took the stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock across the face over a joke made at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. “I completely understand — if someone is not ready, I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready,” Smith told journalist Kevin...
LOUISIANA STATE
Variety

Stevie Nicks Pens Touching Tribute to Fleetwood Mac Bandmate and ‘Best Friend’ Christine McVie

Just hours after news broke Wednesday that Christine McVie, singer and songwriter of many of Fleetwood Mac’s most enduring hits, had died at the age of 79, her friend and bandmate Stevie Nicks posted a touching tribute to her “best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975.” That was the day that Nicks and singer-guitarist-then-boyfriend Lindsay Buckingham auditioned for Fleetwood Mac, which formed in London in 1966 but had relocated to California. McVie, who was married to the band’s founding member and bassist John McVie at the time, joined the group in 1970. Over the years, Fleetwood...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Hugh Grant Hates His ‘Love Actually’ Dance: ‘The Most Excruciating Scene Ever Committed to Celluloid’

Hugh Grant has showed off his dancing skills in several movies, from “Paddington 2” to “Music and Lyrics,” but it’s only his “Love Actually” moves that continue to haut him. To mark the 20th anniversary of “Love Actually,” Grant participated in ABC’s retrospective special “The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later” and admitted he hates the scene in which his Prime Minister character, David, dances down the halls of his office at 10 Downing Street to The Pointer Sisters’ “Jump.” “I saw it in the script and I thought, ‘Well, I’ll hate doing that’. I didn’t fancy doing...
New York Post

I’m a Megan Fox look-alike in the military — the guys tease me constantly

A woman working in the military is sharing how she’s treated compared to her male counterparts — leaving commenters bickering over whether or not it’s acceptable. Kerra Buerger — dubbed G.I. Jane Megan Fox by one TikTok user for her striking resemblance to the “Transformers” star — posted a video, writing “What it’s like being a female in a male dominated career field,” to illustrate how she feels at work. In the clip — which has been viewed more than 9 million times — she uses a sound bite of a woman trying to speak while a group of men yell...
Variety

Bruce Lee Biopic Set at Sony: Ang Lee to Direct, Filmmaker’s Son to Play Martial Arts Icon

Ang Lee, the Oscar-winning director of “Life of Pi” and “Brokeback Mountain,” is set to direct a film about Chinese American martial arts legend Bruce Lee. Ang Lee’s son Mason Lee is attached to star in the film, which is in development at Sony’s 3000 Pictures. Dan Futterman, who wrote “Capote” and “Foxcatcher,” is adapting the script. Jean Castelli, Alex Law and Mabel Cheung and Wells Tower wrote earlier versions of the screenplay. Bruce Lee, who died in 1973 at the age of 32, had a brief but lasting presence in Hollywood as an actor, director and martial arts expert. His films,...
Variety

Nick Holly, Manager and Co-Creator of ‘Sons & Daughters,’ Dies at 51

Nick Holly, a manager, writer and producer who co-created the ABC comedy series “Sons & Daughters,” died Nov. 21 of cancer in Santa Monica, Calif. He was 51. Originally from Geneva, N.Y., Holly played lacrosse at Rutgers U., then moved to Hollywood where he got his start in the business in the CAA mailroom. He later became an agent at Buchwald and went on to form the management company Epiphany Alliance. In 2006, he teamed with his client Fred Goss to create the half-hour comedy “Sons & Daughters,” produced with Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video. He also managed a slate of writers...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Variety

Jim Parsons on Why Being a Gay, Aspiring Actor When Ellen DeGeneres Came Out Was ‘F—ing Scary’

Jim Parsons cried a lot while reading “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies: A Memoir of Love, Loss and Other Four-Letter Words,” entertainment journalist Michael Ausiello’s 2017 book about his late husband Kit Cowan’s battle with cancer. “My husband watched me read it, which means he watched me sob through it. And he said, ‘Do you think it would make a good movie?’ I said, ‘I don’t know,’” Parsons tells me on this week’s “Just for Variety” podcast. “And he read it, and he said, ‘I think it would.’” Fast forward to today: Focus Features’ “Spoiler Alert,” directed by Michael Showalter and in...
Variety

Joe Pesci Reveals ‘Home Alone 2’ Fire Hat Prank Went Wrong: ‘I Sustained Serious Burns to the Top of My Head’

Joe Pesci starred as the hot-headed thief Harry in two “Home Alone” movies opposite Macaulay Culkin and Daniel Stern. In a new interview with People to celebrate the 30th anniversary of “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Pesci looked back at the “demanding” physical comedy that went into making the family comedy. One prank in the sequel in which Harry’s hat gets set on fire left Pesci with “serious burns.” “In addition to the expected bumps, bruises and general pains that you would associate with that particular type of physical humor, I did sustain serious burns to the top of...
NEW YORK STATE
Variety

How Siouxsie Sioux, Bob Fosse and More Inspired ‘Wednesday’s’ Unforgettable Dance Sequence

Is there anything Jenna Ortega can’t do? In the new Netflix series, “Wednesday,” Ortega takes on the role of Wednesday Addams, and as part of her prep process, she had to learn how to play the cello. She also took on the role of a choreographer to execute one of the series’ most memorable moments. Episode four, titled “Woe What a Night,” sees the students of Nevermore Academy, the school for outcasts, attend the Rave’N dance. Wednesday reluctantly attends with Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan). As The Cramps’ “Goo Goo Muck” plays, Wednesday takes to the dance floor and throws out her...
IndieWire

James McAvoy Says Female ‘Cyrano’ Co-Stars Were ‘Racially Abused’ on Glasgow Stage Production

James McAvoy is grappling with his Glasglow roots. The Scottish actor revealed that during a two-week stint of the West End play “Cyrano de Bergerac” in Glasglow, his female co-stars were “racially abused” on a daily basis. “The cast were amazing, it was brilliant. But I was really saddened, to be honest with you, because most of the women of color in the cast got racially abused pretty much on a daily basis when we were there,” McAvoy told British GQ. “I was just really saddened. I was absolutely shocked and dismayed and to use a Scottish word, scunnered.” The abuse was “sexually...
Variety

‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Producer Judy Counihan Joins Pulse Films as Scripted Creative Director (EXCLUSIVE)

“Gangs of London” banner Pulse Films has hired “Fate: The Winx Saga” producer Judy Counihan as its new scripted creative director. Counihan, who was most recently creative director at Archery Pictures, has worked across Europe and the U.S. in both film and television for the last 25 years. She officially joins the company in the new year. The executive has twice won the Oscar for best international feature film, first in 2001 for “No Man’s Land,” and in 1995 for “Antonia’s Line.” Counihan also produced the Oscar-nominated “Before the Rain,” which won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and best...
Variety

Tyler Perry Inks Four-Picture Film Deal With Amazon Studios

Tyler Perry is taking his talents to Amazon Studios, entering a four-picture film deal with the studio. “I’m excited and grateful to start working with Amazon Studios to bring movies to Prime Video,” Perry said in a statement announcing the deal. “Jennifer Salke and the entire team have welcomed me with open arms. I’m looking forward to continuing telling unique stories and bringing my next projects to the global audiences that they reach.” Under the new pact, Perry will write, direct and produce four new movies for release on Prime Video, which reaches more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. (Among Perry’s...
Variety

Neil Young’s ‘Harvest Time’ Is a Fascinating, if Overlong, Documentary on the Creation of His Most Popular Album

For all the scrutiny of the Beatles’ session tapes, the Grateful Dead’s concert archives and Prince’s much-vaunted vault of unreleased material, Neil Young is almost undoubtedly the music world’s most obsessive self-documenter. As evidenced by his massive “Anthology” series and the furious pace at which he’s been releasing both new and archival material over the past decade, the man is not only a monumentally prolific musician, he’s a notorious hoarder who keeps everything. The past 18 months have seen him release a shelved album from 2000, four concerts from 1970 and ’71, another from 2019 and — hey! — his 41st and...
Variety

Spotify Launches Wrapped 2022: Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift Are Most-Streamed Artists of the Year

Spotify unveiled its 2022 Wrapped campaign — anchored by the much-anticipated year-end personalized recap experience for users — and announced the platform’s top artists, songs, albums and podcasts of the year. Leading the pack once again was Bad Bunny, who for the third year in a row was the most-streamed artist globally on Spotify. The Puerto Rican rapper and singer’s tracks generated more than 18.5 billion streams so far this year on Spotify, and his album “Un Verano Sin Ti” was the No. 1 most-streamed album worldwide this year. Spotify is celebrating Bad Bunny’s accomplishment in various Wrapped 2022 promotions, including...
Variety

Variety

91K+
Followers
64K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy