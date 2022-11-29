Read full article on original website
Rubicon Organics Launches 11 New Products, Releases Second Annual ESG Report
Rubicon Organics Inc. ROMJF ROMJ launched eleven new products in Quebec under the Simply Bare Organic and 1964 Supply Co. brands. This doubles the number of items available in the province, adding to Rubicon Organics' presence in Quebec. Rubicon Organics has added two new offerings under the Simply Bare Organic...
Penta Hotels Adopts Optii’s Hotel Operations Platform to Streamline Daily Operations
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, announced today that Penta Hotels has adopted Optii at four of its properties across Europe. Penta Hotels will roll out Optii Housekeeping, Service and Preventative Maintenance at two hotels in Reading and Warrington in the UK and two in Wiesbaden and Leipzig in Germany. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005099/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
CJ LiveCity Begins to Specify a Blueprint of Its Future Business, Under the Joint Venture With AEG
GOYANG, South Korea & OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- CJ LiveCity (CEO Harry H.K. Shin), a subsidiary of CJ ENM (KOSDAQ:035760), signed a trilateral MOU with AEG and Goyang-si on November 30 th in Osaka, Japan. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005486/en/ (In order from left to right) Harry H.K. Shin (CEO, CJ LiveCity), Dong Hwan Lee (Mayor, Goyang-si), Michael Fitzmaurice (Executive Vice President, AEG Asia) (Photo: Business Wire)
WuXi STA and Multiply Labs Announce Partnership and Successfully Deploy Robotic Manufacturing System for Personalized Drugs
SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- WuXi STA, a subsidiary of WuXi AppTec and a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced the partnership with Multiply Labs (based in San Francisco, CA, USA), a robotics company that has developed industry-leading automated manufacturing systems to produce individualized drugs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005249/en/ The Robotic Cluster in Wuxi City, China (Photo: Business Wire)
RBC to acquire HSBC Canada
RBC has entered into an agreement to acquire HSBC Canada, expanding its business banking solutions arm and offering further services to its international business clients. RBC will benefit from HSBC Canada’s expertise in liquidity management, trade finance, international cash management and sustainable finance. As a result of HSBC Canada’s experience with globally connected clients, RBC will be able to strengthen its international operations.
Airbus CEO says partners converging towards FCAS fighter deal
BRUSSELS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The head of European planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) said on Tuesday partners in a future European fighter were converging towards contractual agreements on the next phase of the Franco-German-Spanish project.
This Crypto Exchange Was Fined Over $360K By US Government For Allowing Crypto Transactions In Iran
Kraken overlooked hundreds of crypto transactions from users in Iran for more than $1.6 million. Lending services to Iran violates sanctions set by the U.S. government. Kraken, one of the top crypto exchanges by trading volume, has agreed to pay up more than $360,000 in a settlement for violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.
Iran Reportedly Threatens Families Of Soccer Team With 'Torture' If Players Don't 'Behave,' Ahead Of World Cup Match With US
Iran has reportedly threatened the families of its World Cup soccer team with imprisonment and torture if the players failed to "behave," ahead of their match with the U.S. on Tuesday. What Happened: In a bid to do damage control after the players refused to sing the nation's national anthem...
US Military Vessel 'Illegally Intruded' China's Territorial Waters: Violated 'Sovereignty And Security,' Says Beijing
The Chinese army said it drove away a U.S. guided-missile cruiser that “illegally intruded” into waters near the South China Sea on Tuesday, alleging that it violated its sovereignty and security. What Happened: The spokesman for the Southern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army, Tian Junli, said,...
Cannabis Testing Labs From East And West Coast Markets Unify Brands As BelCosta Labs
BelCosta Labs, a California third-party cannabis testing lab, announced the company is expanding its operations beyond California. BelCosta is combining businesses with independent testing labs US Cannalytics and Pinnacle CT Labs. USC currently services Florida, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, and PCT services Maryland. All laboratories will be rebranded and operate as BelCosta Labs.
BaFin Helps German FinTechs Navigate Regulatory Landscape With New Innovation Hub
“Innovation is key to any market’s survival.”. It’s based on that premise that Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has launched a FinTech Innovation Hub, intended to spark a dialogue between policymakers and companies developing new financial technologies. The web portal will act as a knowledge source...
Formerra, Danimer Scientific Announce Sustainable Materials Distribution Relationship
ROMEOVILLE, Ill. - December 1, 2022 - ( ) Formerra today announced a new relationship with Danimer Scientific DNMR, a leading next-generation bioplastics company, to distribute sustainable polymer materials manufactured by Danimer. Danimer Scientific is an industry-leading developer and manufacturer of renewable, sustainable polymers that can be found in numerous...
Stellar Raises $20M In Series B Funding, Propelling Its Position In Proptech Space
A technology-driven property maintenance marketplace company has secured funding for the future. What Happened: Stellar, a venture-backed, technology-driven marketplace that solves maintenance at scale for the Single-Family Rental (SFR) market, announced $20 million in Series B growth equity financing on Thursday. The funding round was led by new investor Weatherford...
Venus Protocol Partners with PancakeSwap to Deliver Instant Token Swaps
Two of the largest dApps on BNB Chain, Venus Protocol and PancakeSwap, have joined forces to deliver seamless token swap functionality on the leading DeFi crypto borrow/lend protocol. The first of our two-part integration has been completed with one-click repay functionality on the way. As part of Venus’s v4 upgrade,...
Ford Academy Launched In Brazil As New Innovation Hub
As Ford’s Brazilian arm expands its efforts to become a regional engineering hub after ending its manufacturing operations in that country, it expanded its existing Development and Technology Center in Bahia, Brazil, as it has already added over 500 new jobs. The Development Center has since pivoted to exporting engineering services, as well as working on multiple global projects for the automaker, while also launching a dedicated graphene research team as well. Now, the Ford Academy has launched in Brazil as a new innovation hub as the automaker continues to evolve its operations in the South American country.
UNESCO and Huawei promote ‘Resilient digital schools’ to partners of COP27
On the occasion of COP27 in Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt, UNESCO organized a side event under the theme “Resilient Digital Schools” on 9 November 2022 to present the objectives and first results of the UNESCO-Huawei Technology-enabled Open Schools for All project. In line with the three key pillars for a livable planet advocated by COP27: Science, Solutions and Solidarity, this project aims to advance the science on the future schooling models, test digital solutions for inclusive and resilient schools, and enhance solidarity among partners. It aims to build crisis-resilient school systems that connect school-based and home-based learning to ensure the continuity and quality of learning no matter under normal or crises situations.
BlackRock CEO Says FTX's Token Caused Its Collapse, But The Technology Is Still Cutting Edge
Asset management company BlackRock Inc.'s BLK CEO Larry Fink asserted that FTX's collapse was caused by the creation of its own centralized FTT/USD token, which went against the "whole foundation of what crypto is." The $8 billion investment firm's chairman and CEO made the comments on Nov. 30 at the...
Short Interest Sector Focus: Financial Services Sector
As of the close of business on Wednesday, 11/30, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Financial Services sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Financial Services sector stands at 1.53%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
How ‘Top Chef Middle East’ Helps Push Gender Parity and Culinary Diversity
“Top Chef Middle East,” the Arabic-language adaptation of Bravo’s influential TV series, is breaking new ground in the region by pushing gender parity, promoting culinary diversity and making the local industry proud. Season 5 of the reality culinary contest, which airs on top broadcaster MBC across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, recently scooped an International Emmy nomination. That’s a rare accomplishment for the Middle East TV industry, which stands as a testament to “how important the Middle East is for unscripted content,” said Ana Langenberg, NBCUniversal Media’s SVP of format distribution and production. She also noted that the...
Telecoms Seek to Unlock Financial Services for 1.7B Unbanked
The digital banking renaissance has laid out a golden opportunity for telecom companies. Although states have largely eased their pandemic restrictions, many habits consumers picked up in the past few years of the pandemic are here to stay, including digital banking. This unprecedented digital shift has brought many new players into a payments industry traditionally dominated by established financial institutions (FIs), such as banks and credit unions.
