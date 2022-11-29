Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lostcoastoutpost.com
As We Enter a Cold and Wet Winter, Local Nonprofits Are Seeking Warm Items to Donate to the Homeless
In case you somehow haven’t noticed, it’s been cold outside! And it is going to be that way for a bit. As we enter the darkest, coldest and wettest months of the year, now is a good time to think about donating warm items (you know that coat that you never wear that’s just taking up space in your closet?) to people who need it.
kymkemp.com
Last Call for the Free Holiday Decoration Exchange
Press release from Eureka Center for Spiritual Living:. The Eureka Center for Spiritual Living (ECSL) at 239 Buhne Street in Eureka will be be hosting its highly popular Free Holiday Decoration Exchange, this Saturday, December 3, 2022. ECSL is excited to announce that the Free Holiday Decoration Exchange will be...
kymkemp.com
2nd Annual Holiday Decorating Contest is Underway in Rio Dell & Scotia
The second annual holiday decorating contest is underway for businesses and residents of Rio Dell and Scotia. Sponsored by the Rio Dell-Scotia Chamber of Commerce with $1,000 in prizes again offered by the volunteer fire department that serves both communities, the contest is accepting entries until midnight December 15, after which voting by the public for the winners will take place through Christmas Day.
kymkemp.com
Local Cannabis Retailer Makes Donation to the Betty Kwan Chinn Foundation
Proper Wellness Center donated 50 tents to The Betty Kwan Chinn Foundation this week. Both of the Proper Wellness Center locations (517 5th St in Eureka and 116 Wildwood Ave in Rio Dell), will be drop off spots for blankets, pillows, socks, coats and shoes through the end of the year. New items are preferred, but please make sure any gently used items are clean. All of these donations will go directly to the Betty Kwan Chinn Foundation as well.
kymkemp.com
Usher in the Holidays with Eureka Symphony’s Winter Festival
Usher in the holidays this weekend by joining the Eureka Symphony for a delightful mix of lively and cheerful music, from the charming. Christmas Overture by British composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor to Peter Jaffe’s lighthearted and witty Symph-Hanukkah. Concerts are at the sparkling Arkley Center for the Performing Arts December 2 & 3, 2022 at 8 p.m.
kymkemp.com
Friends of the Arcata Marsh Hosting Seven Walks/Tours December 3-January 1
This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, December 3. Meet leader Elliott Dabill at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh ecology. Masks are strongly recommended inside the building. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
thelumberjack.org
Personal Fave Mexican Places in HumCo
Growing up in the East Bay, specifically Oakland, I consider myself a foodie at heart. Food has always been significant to my identity, culture, relationships, and overall experience of enjoying life. My favorite memories have always been the ones where food has been involved. I have lived in Humboldt County...
kymkemp.com
[Update: Family Pets Perished & Missing] Two-Alarm Residential Fire on Elk River Court
A two-alarm structure fire has been reported around 8:30 a.m. on November 29. Two Humboldt Bay engines are at a single-story family residence on the 7500 block of Elk River Court southeast of Eureka center. The incident commander reported that they’re may not have enough 2″ hose to reach the...
kymkemp.com
A Look Back at Eureka, Circa 1890s
The town site of ‘Eureka’ was founded in the 1850’s as a supply post for the mining industry in the Trinity Mountains to the east. The City of Eureka is the oldest city in Humboldt County, and was incorporated on April 18, 1856. The City was established as a planned development by a land company that divided the land into lots, delineated streets and roads and managed the land for members and investors. Early settlers claimed large pieces of property, eventually selling off smaller portions to other buyers. Some families bought entire blocks, building on one portion and subdividing the rest into streets and lots.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Bay Fire Release Photos and Information About Residential Fire on Elk River Court
At 8:18 a.m. on Tuesday November 29, 2022, Humboldt Bay Fire units, including 3 engines, a ladder truck, a water tender and two duty chiefs, were dispatched to a reported structure fire in a residence at the 7500 block of Elk River Court in Eureka. The first responding engine reported seeing smoke in the area and set up for a long hose lay. The bridge on Elk River Court is deemed a “do not cross bridge” by Humboldt Bay Fire so no apparatus were able to make it directly to the residence. This delayed access and water supply to the fire. Once the first responding engine crew made their way to the residence on foot they reported a working structure fire with smoke showing from one of the corners of the structure. During this time a second alarm was requested and two additional engines and two additional water tenders were dispatched to scene, along with two additional engines to cover HBF jurisdiction. The first two arriving units stretched 1,500 feet of hose to the fire and set up water supply operations for additional units arriving on scene. The closest hydrant was over a mile away.
kymkemp.com
Trinity County Sheriff’s Office Offers Winter Driving Tips
Information from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office:. Winter is upon us! Please keep these winter driving tips in mind when you’re out and about. • Be prepared and check road conditions and weather conditions often. • Be prepared for chain requirements. • Remove ice and snow from all...
lostcoastoutpost.com
150 Humboldt County Residents Will Get $1,000 a Month Through Guaranteed Basic Income Pilot Program
A hundred and fifty Humboldt County residents will soon receive monthly payments of $1,000 cash for a year and a half, no strings attached, as part of a state-funded guaranteed basic income pilot program, the first of its kind in California. Last Monday, the California Department of Social Services announced...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Nancy Kaye Delaney, 1950-2022
Nancy died on November 22 in her lifelong home of Eureka. She was born November 17, 1950. She graduated from Eureka High School in 1968 and earned her undergraduate degree in Mathematics and Speech Communication from Humboldt State University in 1972, followed by a Masters in Speech Communication in 1973. She then attended Hastings Law School in San Francisco, where she met her husband, Walter. They settled back in Eureka where they were both highly respected attorneys and eventual partners at Mitchell Law Firm (then Mitchell, Dedekam and Angell). They were also attentive and adoring parents to their three daughters, Erin, Mary and Catherine. After Walter’s death in 1993, Nancy continued her parenting and law practice with equal fierceness and brilliance. She worked for more than 40 years altogether at Mitchell Law Firm, representing many individuals and entities in Humboldt County. Throughout this time, she deeply valued her decades-long friendship with colleague Kathy Radford.
kymkemp.com
Trinity County COVID Vaccination & Testing Clinics Cancelled Due to Weather
Due to weather conditions, the SNAP Nurse COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics will be canceled over the next several days. The Weaverville SNAP Nurse site at the Veterans Hall on November 30, 2022 (today) will close at 12:30. The following upcoming SNAP Team COVID- 19 testing and vaccination clinics will...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Holly Niclai Theuerkauf, 1963-2022
Holly (Niclai) Theuerkauf, 58, of Eureka, passed peacefully away on Friday, November 18th, 2022. She was surrounded by family and the compassionate and expert care from the team at the Ida Emmerson Hospice House when she passed. Holly Niclai was born on Christmas Day, 1963. She was a joyous gift...
kymkemp.com
HCSO Deputies Arrest McKinleyville Man for Elder Abuse and More
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 30, 2022, at about 8:13 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
kymkemp.com
K-9 Yeti Alerted Officer to Drugs, Says EPD
On November 29, 2022 at about 10:37 p.m., an officer with the Eureka Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the 3000 block of Broadway for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Carolyn Marie Baker, 46 years old of Carlotta. During the traffic stop, the officer utilized his K-9 partner “Yeti”, to conduct a narcotics detection sweep. The K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
kymkemp.com
4 New Hospitalizations, 146 New Cases
Humboldt County Public Health reported today four new hospitalizations, a resident in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 60s. No new deaths were reported. An additional 114 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 32 new probable cases for...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Trinidad Neighbor Dispute Leads to Arrest for Alleged Shovel Assault
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 26, 2022, at about 4:26 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Westhaven Drive near Trinidad for the report of a neighbor dispute resulting in an assault. Deputies arrived in the area...
mendofever.com
Mendocino, Sonoma, Lake, and Humboldt County Tribes Recieve State Funding to ‘Prevent and End Homelessness’
The following is a press release issued by the Office of California State Governor Gavin Newsom:. Governor Gavin Newsom today announced $47 million in new funding for California tribal nations to support their efforts to prevent and end homelessness and meet the housing and services needs of their communities. The...
Comments / 0